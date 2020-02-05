White women pay $2500 to learn how racist they are (and an alternative)

I’ve written a bit before about the “race and gender penitentes“: those people, generally white, who publicly confess how racist/sexist/transphobic they are, while at the same time asserting that every white person, or every male, or every straight person, partakes in that kind of bigotry. Even if you think you’re not bigoted in these ways, there are always courses or people ready to instruct you that your bigotry may be unconscious. (Indeed, there may be some truth to this, but more later on in this post.)
The latest incarnation of the penitentes is reported in this Guardian article (click on screenshot), in which wealthy white women pay a lot of money to be called out on their racism by two women of color.
It’s clever—the women come to a fancy dinner, and because of the circumstances they cannot leave before they flog themselves.
The Guardian reports:
This is Race to Dinner. [JAC: Read the page. It’s a bit confrontational!] A white woman volunteers to host a dinner in her home for seven other white women – often strangers, perhaps acquaintances. (Each dinner costs $2,500, which can be covered by a generous host or divided among guests.) A frank discussion is led by co-founders Regina Jackson, who is black, and Saira Rao, who identifies as Indian American. They started Race to Dinner to challenge liberal white women to accept their racism, however subconscious. “If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao says. “But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.”
Rao and Jackson believe white, liberal women are the most receptive audience because they are open to changing their behavior. They don’t bother with the 53% of white women who voted for Trump. White men, they feel, are similarly a lost cause. “White men are never going to change anything. If they were, they would have done it by now,” Jackson says.
White women, on the other hand, are uniquely placed to challenge racism because of their proximity to power and wealth, Jackson says. “If they don’t hold these positions themselves, the white men in power are often their family, friends and partners.”
Before they come to the dinner, every guest is required to read the book White Fragility, which I can’t comment on because I haven’t read it. The women are asked by Jackson and Rao to confess to their racism, answering questions like, “What is your most recent act of racism?” Here is one example of what happens:
Across from Campbell-Swanson, Morgan Richards admits she recently did nothing when someone patronizingly commended her for adopting her two black children, as though she had saved them. “What I went through to be a mother, I didn’t care if they were black,” she says, opening a window for Rao to challenge her: “So, you admit it is stooping low to adopt a black child?” And Richards accepts that the undertone of her statement is racist.
As more confessions like this are revealed, Rao and Jackson seem to press those they think can take it, while empathizing with those who can’t. “Well done for recognizing that,” Jackson says, to soothe one woman. “We are all part of the problem. We have to get comfortable with that to become part of the solution.”
In that case, the act was not doing something, but failure to do something: failure to call out an acquaintance who was being patronizing. And indeed that women was—and was insensitive too. But had Morgan Richards called her out, would any good have been done? I don’t think so. She would have lost a friend, and there would have been no change in societal racism. For that is my issue with much of this stuff: it serves largely to absolve the women of their guilt while not even addressing the real problems of race in America.
And it’s like a Catholic confession as well. You get absolution, and then you must to say your Hail Marys—journaling in this case:
As more confessions like this are revealed, Rao and Jackson seem to press those they think can take it, while empathizing with those who can’t. “Well done for recognizing that,” Jackson says, to soothe one woman. “We are all part of the problem. We have to get comfortable with that to become part of the solution.”
Carbonara is heaped on to plates, and a sense of self-righteousness seems to wash over the eight white women. They’ve shown up, admitted their wrongdoing and are willing to change. Don’t they deserve a little pat on the back?. . . .
. . . In the conversation that followed the dinner, Campbell-Swanson, who couldn’t get her racist thoughts out, committed to writing a journal, jotting down daily decisions or thoughts that could be considered racist, and think about how to approach them differently.
I don’t know much about Regina Jackson; her “dinner” bio is here. Rao, on the other hand, seems to be an unpleasant piece of work, and even the Guardian article mentions her anger and dogmatism that spoiled several dinners. You can get a sense of Rao’s character from her Twitter feed, where she’s always denigrating white people, a form of racism that’s apparently okay. Here’s one example of woke logic from just yesterday:
I clearly don’t like these kinds of dinners, but I’m not going to rant about those who try to get whites to think about their bigotry—hidden or otherwise. For making people examine their attitudes is precisely what Dr. King and his associates did during the civil rights movement of the Fifties and Sixties. What they didn’t do, but what happens at these dinners, is that whites are hectored into ‘fessing up. Instead of prompted to recognize what’s immoral about society, the Dinner Women are prompted to admit what’s immoral about their own attitudes. And many universities have courses have courses that are like these dinners, designed to get us to confront our hidden racism (or, less often, sexism).
The thing is, Jackson and Rao have a point. Two points, actually. First, many of us—and I don’t exempt myself—do have some inculcated bigotry, much of it probably stemming from our upbringing. Who among us can say that they are 100% free of racism or (in the case of men) sexism? But recognizing that is far from being enough. It’s not even the best way to start. One has to do something about the results of a racism that has acted in America for over two centuries, not in your brain over your lifetime. The latter is what the “Dinner Racists” do, but what good has really been done? The goal is to improve the lot of marginalized people in society, not to rid yourself of the vestiges of bigotry. Those vestiges can remain, but you can overcome!
And that’s the difference between Rao and Jackson on the one hand and Dr. King on the other. King was effective not because he hectored white people into admitting their racism. He was successful because he confronted us all with the results of racism: the terrible living conditions of many African-Americans, the brutality of the police, the pervasive segregation, the refusal to let blacks into Southern colleges, and so on. There is nothing like seeing police turn fire hoses and billy clubs on peaceful demonstrators to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice.
When I drive through the South Side of Chicago, which is almost completely black, and see the dire living conditions for many, or see how inferior the schools are in black communities than in wealthier white communities, then I truly grasp that these things are the sequelae of racism. This is the kind of thing that people need to be exposed to, not hectored about how racist they are. The former can, in my view, change minds, while the latter seems to have no tangible benefits—at least for society. (In one sense, this is what the New York Times‘s 1619 Project is trying to do, but they’re turning off people by distorting history and asserting that every aspect of American society reflects racism.)
The inequities in American society are the result of people’s failure to act publicly—something that will remain even if people are prompted to ferret out hidden traces of their bigotry. I’d prefer to send these women to spend a day in an inner-city school, for I think that would have immensely greater social consequences than forcing them to ‘fess up over spaghetti carbonara. (I once went to such a school in New Jersey where a friend of mine was teaching, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.)
And ditch those college courses that so resemble the confession sessions of China’s Cultural Revolution! Fixing the race- and sex-based inequities in American society is going to take decades and lots of money and willpower. But that’s what’s required to achieve equality of opportunity. It certainly won’t happen in my lifetime. But the will to do that comes from actually witnessing the immorality of those inequities, and realizing that a lot of them, where race is concerned, ultimately trace back to slavery. But, in the end, I still think that demonstrating to people is a lot more useful than hectoring them, for hectoring can be counterproductive while, in contrast, demonstrating inequities is at worst neutral, and at best produces things like the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Here I diverge… sexism isn’t only a feature of males. Divergent expectations of people based on sex is plenty prevalent among women as well.
And it isn’t necessarily women being prejudiced against men. I’ve known women with the same prejudices against women that men often have. For example there are women who have the same biases against employing new female staff as men are supposed to have.
Sairo Rao’s syllogism is flawed in that it doesn’t introduce white supremacy until the conclusion. This is a correct syllogism:
I’ve always preferred:
God is love.
Love is blind.
Ray Charles is blind.
Therefore, Ray Charles is god.
Of course since 2004 I have to add:
Ray Charles is dead.
Therefore god is dead.
This is the kind of regressive, unscientific woo that PZ Myers and his abusive horde of New Racists will be rushing up to sign up for.
And a slap on the wrist for The Guardian, promoting obvious hateful hacks such as Saira Rao.
Jez, for $2500, I expect a long session of boot licking followed by being tied up and whipped with a riding crop. AWFL’s can’t even do BDSM right.
In all fairness, it is quite difficult to say the safe word “white fragility” with a ball gag in your mouth.
Damn. I hadn’t read your comment before posting a similar one below.
Agree with your take on this. White people in general are pretty ignorant about racism in America because they are ignorant of the history. Then when they hear some stories about it, such as Washington and Jefferson and Madison and more were slave owners they come to their own conclusions. Then the Civil War game and slavery was ended. Hurrah, everything was fixed. No actually almost nothing was fixed. Understanding the 13, 14, and 15th amendment might be a start but essentially the supreme court spent the next 100 years making garbage of those amendments. Attempting what free is continues to be a mystery in America. We currently have a white nationalist president in this country and half the people like it. I am not too concerned about racism in a few rich white women and that person who is, is wasting their time.
People are also ignorant about history in general, like Muslim slavery in Europe and Africa.
It is wrong/racist to look at everything from a color narrative.
Is for example black on black tribe violence in Africa a lesser moral evil?
You might argue that this has nothing to do with American history, but the narrative is that “white people” have an uniquely racist past.
Liberal people like you should guard against racism from the left and right.
The 1619 NYT project for example just causes more racism and division.
I’ll try to keep that in mind. Our current great leader has no hesitation concerning what shade it is. He discriminates against all of them. If you recall what has been going on at our southern boarder or the recent added counties banned from coming to the U.S. It is a color thing but the colors vary don’t they?
And by the way, black on black violence in Africa has nothing to do with racism here in America.
Paying $2500 a pop sounds like something WASP women would do — Catholics and Jews get all the guilt they can handle gratis. 🙂
The woke could sell indulgences, just like the Catholic Church did in the old days. It would be more pleasant and efficient than sitting through an entire dinner of guilt.
It seems a bit unfair to upbraid the adoptive mother of two black children for not calling out someone who had a skewed idea of what that adoption meant to her. I imagine the adoptive mother has had this conversation more than once and, on that day, may have not felt up to correcting the offending party, but still felt like she should have said something. It is unlikely the woman is a racist, and chastising her for something she already feels remorse for seems pointless. So, I’m with you, Jerry. We all need to do what we can to change society.
Especially since black orphan children are far less likely to ever be adapted. So yes, she did to an especially good thing adapting them. Yes, they probably did need rescuing. These things are true, and attacking that truth is just picking a fight.
So “I didn’t care that they were black” was somehow racist; was the correct position to “care that they were black”?
Because that lady should have defended herself with saying that she didn’t care they were black BECAUSE she didn’t believe being black means anything bad.
She probably did care, though. It seems unlikely that the white women who adopt black children do so purely by chance (especially when you see one woman with several of them as is often the case). I think they want to feel like they’re doing something good to help blacks, and that seems like a noble sentiment to me.
I think her defense should have been “Yes, I adopted them because they were black. Blacks have a hard path in this life – that is, after all, why you’re here lecturing me isn’t it? – and I wanted to give them as much help along it as I could… because they needed help the most!”
I know this is a serious comment and don’t mean to give it levity, but I had to chuckle at “adapting” the children. You couldn’t help it…it’s your inner Darwin speaking. 🙂
‘Bout the only thing’ll help you get over middle-school spaghetti carbonara is a double dose of bicarbonate of soda. 🙂
I meant, of course, that I visited an inner-city school. I better fix the writing here. . .
Jerry – have you seen Adam Rutherford’s new book?
– How to Argue with a Racist –
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/jan/30/how-to-argue-with-a-racist-adam-rutherford-review
I used to enjoy Rutherford and Fry’s podcasts, however, his tendency to shoehorn SJW ideology into science is so off putting I gave up and unsubscribed. I have a feeling he would rather enjoy this white self-flagellation diner.
Very chic and woke. Something to tell everyone about at your next cocktail party.
Reminds me of Tom Wolfe’s essay Radical Chic.
Exactly. How is this anything other than virtue signalling?
Having lived in both diverse and very-white areas, I can attest to the fact that people living in very-white areas are often unaware of their implicit bias, and may also insist that racism and sexism are things of the past.
Self-awareness is the first step toward change. I wouldn’t call it self-flagellation. In the 70s it was called awakening.
and p.s. research has shown that women are also sexist, and black people also have an anti-black bias
“research has shown that women are also sexist, and black people also have an anti-black bias”
Exactly, thus it is a sort of racism to subject only “white people” to bias training.
Confronting new situations, as I did when I lived in a mostly-black area, are more constructive than these self-congratulatory “training” scams.
Where is the money going?
Blacks also have an anti-Hispanic bias (and vice versa), and an anti-white bias, and apparently an anti-gay bias, and I’ve met a fair number of Asians who spoke openly about their distaste for blacks and Hispanics (and Japanese don’t seem to much like the Chinese and the Chinese seem to think themselves superior to other Asian groups)… so it seems to me that this is a rather ubiquitous feature of the human condition. In fact, whites seem to be the only ones who feel any guilt over it, for whatever that’s worth. I doubt you could get blacks to pay even $25 to sit and be told by whites about their racism.
The $2500 dinners are akin to Jim Bakker selling apocalypse food buckets – there are suckers born every minute, and it is not just the right-wing wackos that have learned to take advantage.
That said I generally agree with Dr. Coyne. I do think everybody is “racist” as some level, even if it is just being aware of race. And while Ms. Rao has a lot of anger – and I am sure much of it is well deserved – her outlet for it does not seem likely to drive results.
I agree. 3 hours’ labor x 2 subject matter experts should be 1/4 to 1/2 that. The fact they’re asking so much is a pretty good indication of a scam. Or at least, as someone else mentioned above, that they’re actually selling a high value virtue signal these white women can then display to their friends, rather than the focus being learning or growth.
I suppose that on this theory you’d expect to find that in countries where blacks were never ruled or oppressed by whites that they don’t live in poor conditions with inferior schools. I suppose you’d expect that the parts of Africa where whites historically didn’t venture have blacks that are more productive and successful than those in parts of Africa that were extensively colonized, and better than those in Western countries with our history of racism, segregation, and slavery. But is that the case? Is there any country on Earth where blacks, overall, do not have relatively poor living conditions and inferior schools, even – especially? – in their own lands?
I just don’t see that racism can be a sufficient explanation, nor even slavery, given that many peoples were enslaved not so long ago but weren’t permanently hobbled by it, and given that most Western countries in which blacks live don’t have any history of slavery, segregation, etc. but have results essentially equivalent to those in the USA.
That said, I almost entirely agree with your article. I wish I could get a racket where people pay me $2500 to tell them how bad they are… not sure I’d have the stomach for it, but I can learn…
I suppose you’d expect that the parts of Africa where whites historically didn’t venture have blacks that are more productive and successful than those in parts of Africa that were extensively colonized, and better than those in Western countries with our history of racism, segregation, and slavery. But is that the case?
This from today’s Hili dialog of “things that happened on 2/5”:
1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal possession.
The book King Leopold’s Ghost by Adam Hochshield is a good place to learn about how a productive and successful population of black people can become enslaved in their own land and how disruptive it can be and how the ravished Congo basin still “haunts” the region today. In 1885, the Congo was definitely a place where whites didn’t historically venture until Leopold took the Congo and began his exploitation. I highly recommend the book, I think it will give you good insight into your question. Also realize that your words “productive and successful” are relative terms and just because one is productive or successful doesn’t mean they’re better off…after all, one can be a productive slave.
Very little of sub-Saharan Africa was “extensively colonised” by whites in the way that, say North America or Australia were. The large-scale imposition of direct rule by European states(the “Scramble for Africa”) only really took off in the 1880s-90s, when those states were seized by a mania for empire-building. By the 1960s most of those European colonial possessions had become independent black-ruled nations, apart from in the far south (S. Africa, Rhodesia, Angola and Mozambique). In other words, in most of the continent, direct rule by Europeans lasted for less than one human lifetime. And strangely enough, those new African nations that retained more of the European legacy (e.g. Kenya, Botswana) have fared much better than those that those that have ditched it (e.g. Congo, Zimbabwe).
But hey…what have the Romans ever done for us?
Dave, Is there a book you would recommend about what you write?
I am very interested in these topics…and planning to read “Slavery and Social Death” by Orlando Patterson….a highly esteemed scholar. That book may also be the most esteemed synoptic study of slavery ever published.
Thanks.
All sounds very similar to the Gwyneth Paltrow stuff yesterday.
Take a vaguely sensible starting point (failures in mainstream medicine, unacknowledged racism) and then use it to fleece the gullible.
Everyone except identical twins have unique DNA. Groups of people isolated develop clysters on DNA. Part of our DNA is that we prefer to be around people whose DNA is similar to ours. Do not see any reason to feel guilty about this. If there us guilt, paying $2,500 may make you feel better.
Dr Coyne, I believe this is the equivalent of a catholic confessional. Affluent women seek redemption for the sins through confession and donations. It is just as strongly built on guilt and shame as any Adam and Eve gobbledygook. There is a strong quasi-religious fervor behind it. And of course, just like religion, it is divisive, and bad for society as a whole, butvery efficient at its own propagation as it preys on the same emotions that have kept religion alive throughout the ages.
Yes, I believe I said that in my post, and we’re not the first people who have noticed a parallel between religion and wokeness!
What does Race for Diner do with the money they raise? $20,000 per diner. Depending on how many diners occur during a year, that could be a big wad of cash. I looked at their web site and could not find any information about where money goes? Anyone know?
This dinner reminded me a lot of a sequence in Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead, here the villain convinces his niece that she is incredibly selfish because she enjoys doing charity work.
During reconstruction a recently freed slave was asked, what freedoms is it that you want? He said, I guess all the freedoms that a white man has. I suspect even in 2020 many would say that hasn’t happened yet.
I prefer to see this as white guilt fetishism;in this case, aided by 2 dominatrixes.
Someone should set up a class-themed dinner where homeless people berate rich ladies for their financial privilege. At least homeless people could use the $2500.
In my own lifetime, I’ve seen several incidents of Black-Asian, Black-Latino, and Asian-Latino racism, with bad behavior on all sides. I’ve heard Chinese people make derogatory remarks about Hmong immigrants. Racism is not just a black versus white problem, and I would really love to say that to Rao and Jackson. The bigger problem is tribalism in general.
In 2016 I wrote a blog post titled “Innate Racism” and although I did not make a case for it being inborn, my point was that in the 1950’s in rural northern Indiana it was a part of the culture from school minstrels to slang from Brazil nuts and licorice babies to lawn jockeys. Most of us who moved away recognized this and have made significant adjustments to our thinking and actions re racism, whereas most who have remained are still overtly and covertly racist.
“…it serves largely to absolve the women of their guilt while not even addressing the real problems of race in America”
Yes, and the heart of the matter is that these are elite women. They pay large amounts of money (very few Americans have that kind disposable income!) to absolve themselves of guilt for being elite as well as white. Similarly, many of the most outspoken woke folk are elite whites who hope to retain elite status and feel good about themselves.
“King was effective not because he hectored white people into admitting their racism. He was successful because he confronted us all with the results of racism.”
Yes, and instead of hectoring people he inspired them to live up to a commonly-held set of ideals about the equality of humankind. To enlist supporters to one’s case, appealing to their better angels usually works better than shaming them as morally inferior monsters.