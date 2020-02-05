Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a Hump Day: Wednesday, February 5, 2020. It was a cold and windy day in Chicago yesterday, though a mallard drake and two hens landed in the pond for a few hours and had a nap. Tomorrow we may get several inches of snow—enough to require plowing. But we’re tough in the Midwest, and it takes a lot of snow to disrupt us. See?:

Many Monarchs overwinter in Pacific Grove California, designated an official Monarch Sanctuary. Here’s how they cluster. After they mate, they leave in March for their migration, one of the marvels of nature.

News of the Day: Not being able to listen to Trump any more, I didn’t watch last night’s State of the Union address. Apparently Trump didn’t mention impeachment, which is what I expected. CNN gives this headline to its report on the speech: “Donald Trump’s theatrical State of the Union prompts partisan outrage.” Their report included this, which is very sad:

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — with whom Trump hasn’t spoken in months — extended her hand to greet the President, he turned away and left her hanging. She smiled broadly as she glanced toward her Democratic caucus and shrugged. As the speech wore on, Democratic members of Congress sat mostly silent even as their Republican colleagues stood and cheered. Some even rose to walk out at various intervals. And when the President concluded, Pelosi could be seen on camera stoically ripping up the pages on which Trump’s speech was printed.

We are terminally polarized.

The New York Times fact-checked Trump’s claims, finding the major ones false, misleading, or lacking context. They also checked two claims of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her Democratic response, finding them exaggerated or lacking context.

Finally, here are the latest results of the Iowa caucus from the New York Times, reaffirming the earlier ones. Let us on the Left hope that one of these candidates (or Bloomberg) can beat Trump in nine months. (Election Day is November 3).

Stuff that happened on February 5 include:

AD 62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.

This did considerable damage to the city, and to Herculaneum, but the Big One—the eruption of Vesuvius—didn’t take place until 17 years later.

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

1869 – The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called the “Welcome Stranger“, is found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.

The original is gone, and there are no photographs, but here’s a reproduction based on a drawing (to scale) at the time. However, this guy wouldn’t have been able to lift it like this, as it weighed 214 pounds (see below)

And some information from Wikipedia:

The Welcome Stranger is the biggest alluvial gold nugget found, which had a calculated refined weight of 97.14 kilograms (3,123 ozt). It measured 61 by 31 cm (24 by 12 in) and was discovered by prospectors John Deason and Richard Oates on 5 February 1869 at Moliagul, Victoria, Australia. . . Deason, Oates, and a few friends took the nugget to the London Chartered Bank of Australia, in Dunolly, which advanced them £9,000. Deason and Oates were finally paid an estimated £9,381 for their nugget, which became known as the “Welcome Stranger”. At August 2019 gold prices, it would be worth US$3.4 million [2.3 million GBP]. [JAC: See more here.]

1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal possession.

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world’s first synthetic plastic.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1939 – Generalísimo Francisco Franco becomes the 68th “ Caudillo de España “, or Leader of Spain. [Note: He’s still dead.]

“, or Leader of Spain. [Note: He’s still dead.] 1945 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur returns to Manila.

1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.

1971 – Astronauts land on the moon in the Apollo 14 mission.

Very few births and deaths of famous people occurred on February 5. Notables born on this day include:

1788 – Robert Peel, English lieutenant and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1850)

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1997)

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1946 – Charlotte Rampling, English actress

Notables who met their demise on February 5 were few, and include:

1972 – Marianne Moore, American poet, author, critic, and translator (b. 1887)

1999 – Wassily Leontief, Russian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1906)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is thinking about evolution. (Malgorzata assures me that Hili thinks humans are beautiful, but not as beautiful as cats.)

Hili: Is it true that we had common ancestors? A: Yes. Hili: They must’ve been beautiful.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy to prawda, że mamy wspólnych przodków?

Ja: Tak. Hili: Musieli być bardzo piękni.

And look! Here’s one of Matthew’s three cats. This one’s Ollie, who bit me in the nose, drawing copious amounts of blood, when I visited Matthew in Manchester (the other two are named Harry and Pepper). I was trying to nuzzle Ollie at the time, but Matthew says I was “looming”. He adds that Ollie is a bit dim, but I think he’s cute, even if he did tear my nose to shreds.

From reader Divy (who owns two cats, a d*g, and many reptiles):

People really need to spell, especially if they decorate cakes. (h/t: Donna):

From Jesus of the Day:

A most beautiful black cat, and friendly as well!

No big deal; just a guy playing with a cat… pic.twitter.com/TNh00hHYxV — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 4, 2020

A tweet from reader Dom, who was surprised (as was I) that coyotes and badgers hunt together. How does that work?

A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together. 🎥Peninsula Open Space Trust pic.twitter.com/oS9BL5JOoK — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) February 4, 2020

From reader Barry: really bad animals. My favorite is the one of the seal dragging that woman into the water.

Highlights reel of truly outstanding Darwin Award winners, including a couple I’m pretty sure were taken in Kruger National Park. pic.twitter.com/ndPIOJ2Lyk — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) February 3, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. Here’s some good animals. Recognize the chick in the first tweet? And there’s a loving chicken in the second, something I haven’t seen.

Matthew notes here that many insect orders arose in the Jurassic. The caption says it all:

EMBARRASSMENT OF ROACHES: Cockroaches are not as ancient as once thought. A phylogenomic investigation puts their origin at 200–250 million years ago (Triassic/Jurassic) and most subgroup radiation at 150–100mya (Cretaceous). And yes, termites are roaches. https://t.co/buYvY0HXQL pic.twitter.com/UK80ckq4In — Matt Simon (@crawlycreepy) February 3, 2020

This freaks me out—seriously. It didn’t eat for seven years? Read the linked article.

Not moving for SEVEN YEARS just 'cause. https://t.co/VqVgmbg9qT — Nicolas Gonzalez🦉 (@NicoSGonzalez) February 3, 2020

And a master of neologism, Thomas Browne (1605-1682). I’d never even heard of the man, but look at the words he coyned:

List of English words coined by Thomas Browne pic.twitter.com/xTGdNwniPn — Evan Kindley (@evankindley) February 4, 2020