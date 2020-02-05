Surprise! Trump acquitted in the expected split vote

Now we’ll have to hear the Chief Narcissist gloating for at least nine more months. Read and weep:

There were two votes. On the obstruction of Congress charge, the vote to convict was 47-53, split completely along party lines. On the charge of abuse of power, Mitt Romney crossed the aisle, the only Republican to vote with the Democrats, yielding a 48-52 vote. (Remember, a 67-33 vote would be needed to convict.) Only Romney had the guts to defect from the party. And the vote is a true sign of both how polarized Congress is, and also of how fearful Republican senators are of appearing to defy Trump. What a pack of sheep!

And that’s all I have to say—except this. I was foolish to think that Bolton might testify and that would be a game-changer, making the GOP realize that Trump really was unfit to be President. You readers realized that that was a pipe dream, as judged from a highly-commented-on post ; but, as I often do, I prognosticated from my heart rather than my head.