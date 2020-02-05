Surprise! Trump acquitted in the expected split vote

Now we’ll have to hear the Chief Narcissist gloating for at least nine more months. Read and weep:
There were two votes. On the obstruction of Congress charge, the vote to convict was 47-53, split completely along party lines. On the charge of abuse of power, Mitt Romney crossed the aisle, the only Republican to vote with the Democrats, yielding a 48-52 vote. (Remember, a 67-33 vote would be needed to convict.) Only Romney had the guts to defect from the party. And the vote is a true sign of both how polarized Congress is, and also of how fearful Republican senators are of appearing to defy Trump. What a pack of sheep!
And that’s all I have to say—except this. I was foolish to think that Bolton might testify and that would be a game-changer, making the GOP realize that Trump really was unfit to be President. You readers realized that that was a pipe dream, as judged from a highly-commented-on post ; but, as I often do, I prognosticated from my heart rather than my head.
Not surprising but shocking that this is the state of things. If you told me 29 years ago that this would happen in America I would have been shocked. But at least everyone gets to see how bad things have become. I really hope the Democratic nominee doesn’t let anyone forget come election time.
Well, since many on both sides are so suspicious of each other nowadays, and they both realized that too much are at stake for the identity of the party controlling the WH, Congress, and the Supreme Court.
A possible Republican thought process:
1. If we ditch Trump for Pence, it might turn off many of the 2016 voters.
2. The lives of fetuses, Christian religious freedom, gun rights, etc. are at stake.
3. So we must succeed via any legal means necessary.
Why we are not “Republicans.”
A trial with no evidence and no witnesses. If I ever come to trial, I will claim Presidential precedent [perhaps the lawyers here can comment – my understanding is that an indictment/impeachment is not considered as evidence at the trial]
And then this happened:
Out of the two other presidents that were impeached (Nixon resigned before impeachment by the House), Clinton was in his second term so he could not seek re-election. Interestingly, Andrew Johnson sought the Democratic nomination for president in 1868, but he got nowhere. Technically, he was not trying to be re-elected since he achieved the office of presidency after Lincoln’s death. Prior to his acceptance of running with Lincoln in 1864 on the National Union Ticket (a temporary renaming of the Republican Party), he was a lifelong Democrat.
The big loser is the vaunted Constitution which has been rent asunder and left in tatters.
It can’t work when the people in government are deciding things or voting under duress. They have a built-in conflict of interest when they feel their very livelihood is in jeopardy. Self-preservation rules the day, and sadly there is a dearth of modern-day heroes.
I reasonably gather that:
1. Romney may not be all that inclined to run for re-election, and if he runs and is defeated, so be it. He stood on principle, which history will look upon kindly-enough, and which I gather will go not a little way toward ameliorating (what I perceived to be) his waffling, saying whatever he thought it took, to win the 2012 POTUS election. (“Corporations are People, My Friend,” notwithstanding.)
2. His Mormon brethren in Utah, composing a significant fraction of his constituency, and affronted by Trump’s behavior, support his decision.
Many pundits have characterized the impeachment process as historic. To me, I just didn’t feel it. Nor did I feel it with the Clinton impeachment. This is because in both cases the final result was pre-ordained. There was no tension or excitement. How different was Nixon and Watergate. Then, the Republican Party had a soul (metaphorically, of course) and it was unclear to the day he resigned what would happen.
As an aside, it has just been announced that Kirk Douglas has died at 103. He will always be Spartacus!.
Kirk Douglas will also always be Colonel Dax in “Paths of Glory” (1957) and Jack Burns in “Lonely Are the Brave” (1962), both much tighter, better films than “Spartacus”
And, maybe most interesting of all, the ambitious, semi-crooked Marshal Nightingale in “Posse” (1975). This was a startlingly revisionist Western which went against the grain of every Western ever made. Douglas produced and directed, as well as starring as the problematic, semi-villainous main character.
In related news: There’s gambling at Rick’s!
This was an act of abject political cowardice for an entire Party, save one: Mitt Romney, who had the courage to buck Republican pressure to vote to convict Trump on Article 1 (the first senator in United States history to vote to convict a president from his own party at an impeachment trial). It was also an act of courage by Doug Jones, the Alabama Democrat who barely squeaked by Roy Moore in a special senate election two years ago, and who probably threw away any chance he had for reelection by standing on principle.
The repercussions for Romney from the vengeful Trumpists have begun already. Dipshit, Jr., immediately tweeted that Romney should be expelled from the GOP (as happened to arch-conservative Michigan congressman Justin Amash immediately after he came out in favor of impeachment upon reading the Mueller report). And, merely for Romney’s earlier vote in favor of calling impeachment trial witnesses, Romney was immediately disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference later this month. (Never mind that CPAC has invited the son of Brazil’s neo-Fascist president, Jair Bolsonaro, this year — just as the year before last, CPAC invited Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, the niece of the leader of France’s National Front.)
The Republicans must be defeated decisively next November — Donald Trump for president, for sure. But Democrats must also — either directly by putting down his reelection bid, or indirectly by taking a majority of the US senate seats — pry the senate gavel from the rapacious paw of Mitch McConnell, the most vile and pernicious politician of his generation.
Yes, Mitt Romney was the only Republican who actually saw how this travesty will go down in history.
Sherrod Brown, Democratic senator from Ohio, has posted an op-ed at the NYT describing how most Republican senators voted for acquittal out of abject fear of what Trump could do to them politically. This reminds me of how Nazi officials under Hitler and Communists under Stalin could never utter a negative word against their respective leaders out of fear of instant death. For today’s Republicans, political death could be worse than actual death. This is what happens when people succumb to cult leaders. Romney’s vote for conviction will be the defining moment of his life and what he will be remembered for. His plutocratic tendencies will fade from memory.
Yes, the only thing that matters to congressional Republicans individually is to remain in office. And the only thing that matters to them collectively is to retain power in the two-and-a-half branches of government Republicans currently control.
I am glad Romney showed courage and integrity. Already Trump has launched a despicable character assassination commercial against him.
The 48 Senators that voted to convict represent 18 million more people than the 52 Senators that voted not to convict.
It’s funny that folks, not just here but far and wide, seem to think Romney found some virtue or strength or spine to cross the aisle on one of the votes.
I see him as weak and simpering.
A truly brave thing would be to leave the party, renounce it, rebuke it, start another, and lead others to burn what the other has become to the ground.
If he really believed what he said about oaths, and faith, and gawd, there is no other path. If you can’t cast out the demons, leave the camp and wander the wilderness.
Very much a political move. If Trump wins, Romney still isn’t up for reelection until 2024, and at that point Trump will almost certainly have forgotten or moved on to some other enemy. OTOH, if Trump loses, Romney looks more mainstream for a run for President against the Dem in 2024.
Peut-être. In just aghast that it took this set of circumstances to stand up, to make his voice heard when there were so many other times when dissent would have been virtuous. You’re right, this was craven, reptilien, political move shrouded in mystical, religious frou-frou. Deepak Chopra is probably jealous.
Nous Sommes tous Pierre Delecto!
Don’t be too hard on yourself PCC, I think it was actually touch and go there for a while on whether the Senate would allow witnesses.
…but removal? Yeah, that would’ve taken something like the classic “caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy” – happening within the last few weeks ago – for removal to happen.