Reader Lenora good sent some photos of waterfowl and rodents, and she likes to give many of her pictures anthropomorphic captions, which are included below (all her notes and captions are indented):

“Have I missed any good gossip?” Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) and (I think) white Greylegs (Anser anser), Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos), and various guests. “Henry! Don’t eat that bread! You don’t know where it’s been.” Common goldeneye ( Bucephala clangula ). While shooting them out in the Columbia, they all disappeared, one by one. I waited quite a bit, but didn’t see them come up. Sciurus niger). Tree Mouse ( Fox squirrel “If you think I’m waiting on you to compose the shot, think again!” Very cold heron standing in the river eyeing the iced tumbleweed. Double-crested cormorant ( Phalacrocorax auritus ) and friend during snowfall. The friend might be an immature ring-billed gull ( Larus delawarensis ) or possibly a Cooper’s hawk ( Accipiter cooperii ) “That damn Phil better not see his shadow. I’ve had enough of this!” [Phil did NOT see his shadow.]