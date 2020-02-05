Reader Lenora good sent some photos of waterfowl and rodents, and she likes to give many of her pictures anthropomorphic captions, which are included below (all her notes and captions are indented):
Canada Goose (Branta canadensis), Immature Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), American white pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos).
“Have I missed any good gossip?”
Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) and (I think) white Greylegs (Anser anser), Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos), and various guests.
“Henry! Don’t eat that bread! You don’t know where it’s been.”
Common goldeneye (Bucephala clangula). While shooting them out in the Columbia, they all disappeared, one by one. I waited quite a bit, but didn’t see them come up.
Tree Mouse (Fox squirrel; Sciurus niger).
“If you think I’m waiting on you to compose the shot, think again!”
Very cold heron standing in the river eyeing the iced tumbleweed.
Double-crested cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus) and friend during snowfall. The friend might be an immature ring-billed gull (Larus delawarensis) or possibly a Cooper’s hawk (Accipiter cooperii)
“That damn Phil better not see his shadow. I’ve had enough of this!” [Phil did NOT see his shadow.]
Great pix, but where were they taken? Inquiring naturalists want to know!
GCM
Tumbleweed is invasive in USA is it not?!
Columbia river – is that Pacific north-west?
Columbia river, yes, northwest. Oregon
You can see tumbleweed all over the west. Nasty stuff.
These were taken in Richland WA. Columbia Park.
As to the tumbleweed, I’ve heard two stories about how it got here. I believe it’s native to Russia.
1. The early Russian emigrants missed it, so sent home for seeds.
2. The seeds came with wheat for planting.