New telescope visualizes roiling cells of plasma at the Sun’s surface

Reader Mark called my attention to these new videos from the Daniel K. Inouye solar telescope, a four-meter scope near the summit of Haleakala, Maui, in Hawai‘i (you can read about it at the National Science Foundation’s site here). It’s taken some stunning pictures of the Sun’s surface, including giant roiling cells of plasma shown in the “video” below, which appears to be time-lapse photography, but is no less impressive because of that. The NSF site notes this:
The first images from NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope show a close-up view of the Sun’s surface, which can provide important detail for scientists. The images show a pattern of turbulent “boiling” plasma that covers the entire Sun. The cell-like structures — each about the size of Texas — are the signature of violent motions that transport heat from the inside of the Sun to its surface. That hot solar plasma rises in the bright centers of “cells,” cools off and then sinks below the surface in dark lanes in a process known as convection. (See video available with this news release.)
And the video, by SciNews, adds this:
The first movie covers an area of 36,500 x 36,500 km (22,600 x 22,600 miles, 51 x 51 arcseconds), while the second one covers an area of 19,000 x 10,700 km (11,800 x 6,700 miles or 27 x 15 arcseconds).
The diameter of the Earth is about 18,000 km, so the first “video” covers a square area that’s about two Earth diameters on each side. The Sun, in contrast, has a diameter of about 1,400,000 km—about 38 times larger than one side of this video.
Yes, this was amazing. Similar but much slower circulation patterns occur in the earth’s mantle, which then drives the slow recycling of the crust. Also our atmosphere does this only much more quickly.
The movies are indeed constructed from time-lapse digital still images – the fastest shown [45 seconds in] is around 180 times normal speed.
The construction of each digital still is complicated – a burst of images are recorded at 30 fps through a tight colour filter & analysed to form single sharpened image [speckle-reconstruction]. This is done to minimise the effect of ‘astronomical seeing’ – “the amount of apparent blurring and twinkling of astronomical objects like stars due to turbulent mixing in the atmosphere of Earth, causing variations of the optical refractive index” [Wiki]
The DKIST has a resolution at the Sun of 20 km [12 mi] – all made possible by this speckle imaging technique DESCRIBED HERE
