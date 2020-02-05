Jonathan Pie: A mockumentary

Here’s a long episode of Jonathan Pie (the alter ego of comedian Tom Walker), playing, as he often does, a reporter. But this time the story is about him, a “documentary” of Pie covering pro- and anti-Brexit marchers. (For Americans: “UKIP” is the UK Independence Party, a prime mover of the Brexit initiative that has, says Matthew, “mutated into a far-right home for Nazis.”)
The conceit is although Pie is a liberal, he’s taken down by social media, who decides to take his words and actions out of context and portray him as both a “Leave-r” and an “alt-righter”. And this is after he extols social media for being a boon to journalism (“journalism for toddlers”), enabling reporters to find just the right quote they want instead of having to interview a bunch of wankers.
In the end, Pie comes a cropper, and the coppers come for him—for perpetrating “hate crimes.” It’s all, I think, a cynical but liberal take on how the news is done.
h/t: Michael
Anyone who enjoys Pie parody should consider renting episodes of BBC: THE THICK OF IT [YouTube] or on NetFlix.
Fruity language, purposefully non-PC & it may take a while to adapt to the Glasgow accent of actor Peter Capaldi [the same native accent he used as Doctor Who – if that helps]. Worth a try!
The Thick of It is one of my favorites shows ever!!
Yes, it’s great stuff. Addictive with no redeeming characters worth caring about. Almost a Darwinian TV drama/comedy/parody without B.S. sentiment.
And ✔️
That was funny and slightly depressing. I think the real story uncovered is: We tend to think there are a lot of wankers when there are only a few, but there are an awful lot of ignorant people regardless of how nice their dogs are.
Unfortunately the small population of Wankerville is wot hits our TVs & there’s no gain to be had from more balanced reportage – no media outlet wants to be C-SPAN [including C-SPAN].