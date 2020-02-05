Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hijabs

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s Jesus and Mo Day. Today’s strip is called “pout,” and has the caption, “Look at him pouting like a carp.” It’s in honor of World Hijab Day, which I wrote about on the day itself (February 1).
For some reason Mo likes to demonstrate the value of “modest” Muslim dress by wearing it himself, a recurrent theme of the latest Jesus and Mo cartoon collection, Ha! Ha!, by one “Mohammed Jones.” You can order it here for only $15.
February 1st is international hijab day (founded in 2013). It’s probably not a coincidence that February 1, 1979, is the day that Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from his French exile to inaugurate the Islamic Revolution. Women in Iran and Saudi Arabia go to prison for years or are beaten for openly defying their male custodians by taking off their hijabs.
One of author’s all-time best last panels.