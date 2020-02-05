Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ hijabs

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s Jesus and Mo Day. Today’s strip is called “pout,” and has the caption, “Look at him pouting like a carp.” It’s in honor of World Hijab Day, which I wrote about on the day itself (February 1).

For some reason Mo likes to demonstrate the value of “modest” Muslim dress by wearing it himself, a recurrent theme of the latest Jesus and Mo cartoon collection, Ha! Ha!, by one “Mohammed Jones.” You can order it here for only $15.