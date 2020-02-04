Tuesday: Hili dialogue (with Leon and Mietek)

Good morning on the cruelest day of the week, Tuesday, and it’s February 4, 2020: both National Homemade Soup Day and National Stuffed Mushroom Day. I was excited to read that it was also National Quacker Day, but that is a cruel ruse:

National Quacker Day celebrates “Quackers,” those who are enthusiasts of Quacker Factory, a women’s clothing company founded by Jeanne Bice.

It’s also Liberace Day (if you remember him, you’re old), born Władziu Valentino Liberace, and who died on this day in 1987.

And it’s Rosa Parks Day, celebrating the Civil Rights icon born on this day in 1913 (she died in 2005). In California and Missouri, however, it’s celebrated on December 1, the day she was arrested for not relinquishing her seat to a white man in 1955. That led to the famous Montgomery Bus Boycott, which successfully challenged the law requiring segregation. The very bus that made her famous is now preserved at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s a short video recounting the story of Parks and what happened to the bus:

News of the Day: If you’ve followed the voting in Iowa yesterday, you’ll know that there are NO RESULTS YET. There’s apparently been a delay in reporting the delegate counts, and although we know nothing, several candidates, including Bern, say they have a “good feeling” about how they did. We shall see.

In lieu of those results, here’s what yesterday’s WEIT caucus showed: a victory for Bernie. (As usual, not that many people voted, though.). Uncle Joe was second, with everybody else far behind, with Warren barely registering. You’re all a pack of socialists!

Stuff that happened on February 4 includes:

1555 – John Rogers is burned at the stake, becoming the first English Protestant martyr under Mary I of England.

1703 – In Edo (now Tokyo), all but one of the Forty-seven Ronin commit seppuku (ritual suicide) as recompense for avenging their master’s death.

1789 – George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

1846 – The first Mormon pioneers make their exodus from Nauvoo, Illinois, westward towards Salt Lake Valley.

1948 – Ceylon (later renamed Sri Lanka) becomes independent within the British Commonwealth.

1969 – Yasser Arafat takes over as chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Notables born on this day includes:

1818 – Emperor Norton, San Francisco eccentric and visionary (d. 1880)

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, American pilot and explorer (d. 1974)

1906 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and theologian (d. 1945)

1913 – Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist (d. 2005)

1921 – Betty Friedan, American author and feminist (d. 2006)

1948 – Alice Cooper, American singer-songwriter

Bonhoeffer is one of only a handful of pastors and theologians I admire (well, perhaps the only one!), mainly because he stood up for science in the “God of the gaps” problem, and mainly because he was immensely brave, and was hanged by the Nazis for conspiring to assassinate Hitler. The circumstances of his hanging (whether it was quick or deliberately prolonged) are cloudy, but it’s clear that he was stripped of all his clothing before he was executed. Here he is:

Those who became ex-persons on February 4 include:

1968 – Neal Cassady, American novelist and poet (b. 1926)

1982 – Georg Konrad Morgen, German lawyer and judge (b. 1909)

1983 – Karen Carpenter, American singer (b. 1950)

1987 – Liberace, American singer-songwriter and pianist, (b. 1919)

2006 – Betty Friedan, American author and activist (b. 1921)

Two of my heroes—Karen Carpenter and Neal Cassady (Dean Moriarty in Kerouac’s On the Road)—died on the same day. Here’s Neal, who also drove The Buss (with Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters aboard) in Tom Wolfe’s The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. He looks a bit like Elvis:

Cassady died at 41 from drugs, his comatose body found alongside a railroad track in Mexico. I’m pretty sure that’s the way he would have wanted to go.

I didn’t know there was a documentary about that famous bus trip “Magic Trip“, but here’s a trailer, with several shots of Cassady. I must see this movie, but it’s not on YouTube and who would have it?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have a pun in today’s Hili:

A WOKE CAT

Hili: I had a nap and now I understand everything. A: What do you understand? Hili: The complexity of the world.

And Elzbieta reports that Leon and Mietek the Kitten had their first walk together! As I had hoped, Mietek is being leash trained. He took to the leash wonderfully, and so can go for walks with his brother Leon. Here’s three photos and Elzbieta’s caption:

First walk together.

From Facebook, a very great cartoon (except that ducks don’t have teeth):

A Kliban cartoon posted by Stash Krod:

A cartoon clipped and saved by my friends Tim and Betsy:

And a superb series of photos from Wild and Wonderful titled “The best steal in history.”

This is bad: HARVARD is on the list. Click the link for the reasons:

A tweet sent by reader Ken. SPY MONKEY! It’s a monkey-shaped cam, and when the langurs think it’s dead, something very much like grief appears.

A fake spy monkey was placed in the midst of a community of monkeys. Watch what happens next. pic.twitter.com/tYFWi1z3BB — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) February 1, 2020

A nice demonstration, though I’m not sure it’s safe to breathe the stuff:

An aluminium-foil boat floating in sulfur hexafluoride: a colourless gas that's heavier than air (and that makes your voice deeper if you breathe it in – it's basically the opposite of helium). https://t.co/Cd0wKYG2Z1 pic.twitter.com/d7Fa3LKj9a — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) February 3, 2020

Well, this is from the bad Womens March—the original, not the the good splinter groups—and yes, this is on their home page. If you want to see the demonstration video, go here.

Holy mackerel! From the HOME PAGE of the @womensmarch: "Patriarchy is our judge

That imprisons us at birth…

It's femicide…

And the rapist WAS you…

And the rapist IS you…

Its the cops…

It’s The judges…

It’s The system…

It’s The president…"https://t.co/lolJI9e8cU pic.twitter.com/ctYWpiBZf2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 20, 2020

A good quote from the one Dawkins book that almost nobody reads:

“What did genes do to deserve their sinister, juggernaut-like reputation? … Why are genes thought to be so much more fixed and inescapable in their effects than television, nuns, or books?” (Dawkins, The Extended Phenotype) pic.twitter.com/dCoTOqd7VL — Dr. Paige Harden (@kph3k) February 2, 2020

From reader Barry. Yes, this is a beautiful creature indeed, but it’s lazy compared to the women lions!

A tweet from Heather Hastie: Badger love. Is that as good as muskrat love?

We all like a good Love story and my favourite one is Mr & Mrs Lumpy who have been together as far as we know for the last 5/6 years 😍🐾🐾🐾🐾❤️

Badgers groom each other to strengthen the family bond and also to remove unwanted visitors 👍 pic.twitter.com/RQAZHm4UKY — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) February 1, 2020

Look at the legs on this beetle!

アシナガミツギリゾウ Calodromus

この大きさになるのはあまり見ない。

後脚先までだと25mmくらいになる巨大種 pic.twitter.com/N862BKKjZu — Keiki FUKUI / 福井敬貴 (@fukuinsect) February 3, 2020

When I asked Matthew what those legs were for, he sent a picture with a note: “They do this apparently”. It seems to be, as the caption suggests, a kind of defensive behavior. Readers with some free time might want to see if those legs can squirt a noxious fluid as well.