We have a new contributor today: Avi Burstein. His comments are indented. Most of the species are obvious, but I’ve put “ID?” for ones that readers can help identify.

Here are some photos I thought I’d share with you. There’s some variety of bluejay, woodpecker, wild turkey, hummingbird, turtle, hawk and some other small bird I don’t know the species of.

I live in the Catskills, NY, these are all taken by myself in that geographic region. There’s also a photo of myself in there, which you are welcome to use as a “reader photo”, if you’re in need of that. That isn’t my cockatiel in the photo: it was from a local event meetup of exotic bird owners I attended.

ID?

ID?

ID?

And heeeere’s Avi!

 

 

 

  1. Roger
    The third one looks like a female downy woodpecker.

    • Ruthann Richards
      Agree.

  2. boudiccadylis
    The one before the turtle is a hawk. Coopers,i think.

    • GBJames
      That’s what I’d say, too. But there are some look-alikes out there.

  3. Bruce E Lyon
    The hawk is not a Cooper’s hawk but very likely a broad-winged hawk, a small buteo that breeds in forests in Eastern North America.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      What are the clues that help you make the ID, Bruce?

  4. Mark Shields
    Hairy Woodpecker (longer bill and lack of black spots in white outer tail feathers distinguishes it from Downy); Broad-winged Hawk; Painted Turtle.

  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Very good pictures! Welcome to WEIT RWP.

    Reply
    • aburstein
      Thanks 🙂

  6. aburstein
    To clarify, the “some other small bird” reference was to a picture that JAC chose not to include, being that it was a bit blurry.

  7. J Cook
    Not a Cockatiel, a Cockatoo.

    • aburstein
      Posted February 4, 2020 at 10:43 am | Permalink

      Yes, thanks! I always mix those up.

  8. rickflick
    Ruby-throated Hummingbird (female) (Archilochus colubris). It’s the sole breeding hummer in the Eastern US.

  9. Jonathan Wallace
    Female ruby-throated hummingbird and the ‘some variety of bluejay’ is THE blue jay Cyanocitta cristata.

    I would agree with Mark Shields about the woodpecker.

    Reply
    Posted February 4, 2020 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    That’s a painted turtle, of the midland variety.
    Chrysemys picta marginata
    (The iconic Turtle of my youth.)

  11. Smokedpaprika
    Posted February 4, 2020 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    Loved your photos, Avi. Looking forward to seeing more.

