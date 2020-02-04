We have a new contributor today: Avi Burstein. His comments are indented. Most of the species are obvious, but I’ve put “ID?” for ones that readers can help identify.
Here are some photos I thought I’d share with you. There’s some variety of bluejay, woodpecker, wild turkey, hummingbird, turtle, hawk and some other small bird I don’t know the species of.
I live in the Catskills, NY, these are all taken by myself in that geographic region. There’s also a photo of myself in there, which you are welcome to use as a “reader photo”, if you’re in need of that. That isn’t my cockatiel in the photo: it was from a local event meetup of exotic bird owners I attended.
ID?
ID?
ID?
And heeeere’s Avi!
The third one looks like a female downy woodpecker.
Agree.
The one before the turtle is a hawk. Coopers,i think.
That’s what I’d say, too. But there are some look-alikes out there.
The hawk is not a Cooper’s hawk but very likely a broad-winged hawk, a small buteo that breeds in forests in Eastern North America.
What are the clues that help you make the ID, Bruce?
Hairy Woodpecker (longer bill and lack of black spots in white outer tail feathers distinguishes it from Downy); Broad-winged Hawk; Painted Turtle.
Very good pictures! Welcome to WEIT RWP.
Thanks 🙂
To clarify, the “some other small bird” reference was to a picture that JAC chose not to include, being that it was a bit blurry.
Not a Cockatiel, a Cockatoo.
Yes, thanks! I always mix those up.
Ruby-throated Hummingbird (female) (Archilochus colubris). It’s the sole breeding hummer in the Eastern US.
Female ruby-throated hummingbird and the ‘some variety of bluejay’ is THE blue jay Cyanocitta cristata.
I would agree with Mark Shields about the woodpecker.
That’s a painted turtle, of the midland variety.
Chrysemys picta marginata
(The iconic Turtle of my youth.)
Loved your photos, Avi. Looking forward to seeing more.