We have a new contributor today: Avi Burstein. His comments are indented. Most of the species are obvious, but I’ve put “ID?” for ones that readers can help identify.

Here are some photos I thought I’d share with you. There’s some variety of bluejay, woodpecker, wild turkey, hummingbird, turtle, hawk and some other small bird I don’t know the species of.

I live in the Catskills, NY, these are all taken by myself in that geographic region. There’s also a photo of myself in there, which you are welcome to use as a “reader photo”, if you’re in need of that. That isn’t my cockatiel in the photo: it was from a local event meetup of exotic bird owners I attended.