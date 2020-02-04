Preliminary Iowa caucus results: Mayor Pete and the Bern on top

As of 5:45 pm Eastern time, with 62.5% of the precincts reporting in the Iowa caucus, here’s the delegate count from CNN (where there are live updates):
I’m of course not a prognosticator, but Mayor Pete isn’t a surprise given the paucity of African-Americans in Iowa. Biden is a surprise to me, running right behind Warren but with both of them well behind both Mayor Pete and Bernie, who are running pretty close to even. Given Iowa’s unwarranted influence, this will give Bern a big shot in the arm heading to New Hampshire, where he’s one of the favorites, though I’d prefer Mayor Pete as President.
It’s early, it’s one state, and an unrepresentative one, but what else is there to take our minds off the narcissistic loon we call “President”? To many of us this fall is a supremely important election, as we want someone sane in charge, but most of all we want someone to beat Trump.
I hope the remaining vote comes out tonight and not too late. We need to get this primary over with and forgotten.
Pete has spent much more time in Iowa and New Hampshire than anyone else, so this is not a big surprise. He will probably not do well in South Carolina where Biden should win.
That brings us to Super Tuesday which to me is a big unknown. Biden still leads in the polls in most of the Super Tuesday states. Remains to be seen if he can maintain that lead.
I wonder how representative the current batch of results is? It could be a good cross section of sentiment, which puts Mayor Pete in the cat bird seat, or highly skewed. The full report could be drastically different.
I think Iowa should have waited until all of the precincts can be reported.
In case anyone is interested, here is some of the dope on what happened. They knew a week ahead that the app was not working but did not get it fixed. There were 1681 precincts to report so when the app did not work they all tried to call it in. The state democratic people had only one phone line to call in on – that was their big mistake. So when they all called in, they went on hold for hours.
To give you an idea…last election they all called in on automated lines that were there to handle it.
It is a fiasco. But I’ll support a tree stump if it wins the nomination.
Great idea. It wouldn’t become fatigued by weeks of stumping. 😎
Most of our friends voted for Trump in 2016, which may be why I can’t get this thought out of my head as this season proceeds: What if we made the billionaire president? Could you go along with that?
Mayor Bloomberg hopes you don’t dwell on that. 😎
Dear Leader gives his (hopefully last) State of the Union address tonight. According Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, the Very Stable Genius wrote the speech all by himself. (Trump, according to Gidley, “is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches[.]”)
Gidley says the Donald has been writing it out by hand, page-by-page, and giving it over for assemblage to Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, a pair of adjutants to Minister of Propaganda Stephen Miller.
No doubt “everyone is telling” him it’s the GOAT SOTU speech.
Yes, the only thing for those with enough stomach to watch to know…it’s all about me.
Down with the Caucus, up the Secret Ballot!
I’m pretty excited about Buttigieg’s result. I did vote for him in the poll here, but was concerned it might be wishful thinking.
In the last while, I have been worried that Biden and Warren have been showing signs that they won’t mount a good campaign in the general election. I don’t want the dems to field a candidate that can’t win the general.
Warren repeating the thing about how she would have a trans child approve her secretary of education doesn’t show good instincts for effective campaign messaging. It is one thing to say that in the middle of a debate, but to bring it up on her own months later. I saw someone describe it as she is trying to pander to her audience, but her pandering isn’t particularly good and she isn’t pandering to the audience in front of her.
With Biden, I think the Hunter Biden thing will sink him. I don’t think Joe is corrupt or did anything wrong, but he is handling the problem very badly. I don’t fault him for his loyalty to his son, but just saying Hunter is a good boy isn’t going to cut it. I don’t think he is doing a good job of debunking the idea that his son was selling influence to him. Why doesn’t anyone talk about Zlochevsky’s $23 million that was frozen in London? When Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office helped get that money unfrozen that is when everyone decided that the Shokin had to go and that he was helping Burisma instead of investigating them.