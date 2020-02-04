Preliminary Iowa caucus results: Mayor Pete and the Bern on top

As of 5:45 pm Eastern time, with 62.5% of the precincts reporting in the Iowa caucus, here’s the delegate count from CNN (where there are live updates):

I’m of course not a prognosticator, but Mayor Pete isn’t a surprise given the paucity of African-Americans in Iowa. Biden is a surprise to me, running right behind Warren but with both of them well behind both Mayor Pete and Bernie, who are running pretty close to even. Given Iowa’s unwarranted influence, this will give Bern a big shot in the arm heading to New Hampshire, where he’s one of the favorites, though I’d prefer Mayor Pete as President.

It’s early, it’s one state, and an unrepresentative one, but what else is there to take our minds off the narcissistic loon we call “President”? To many of us this fall is a supremely important election, as we want someone sane in charge, but most of all we want someone to beat Trump.