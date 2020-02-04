Photos of readers

I’ve primed the pump for you thanks to reader Daniel Sharp, so by all means send me in photos of yourself (maximum two) doing something interesting or characteristic, and a short paragraph of explanation.

Here’s Mr. Sharp, whose words are indented

I’m a student at the University of Edinburgh (English Literature and History) and president of the university’s Atheist, Humanist, and Secularist Society- and a longtime WEIT reader (and very occasional commenter)! I also do a lot of writing and I review books for Areo (in which capacity I’ve had generous praise from the authors of some such books, including Richard Dawkins, A.C. Grayling, and Salman Rushdie). So with that in mind I’ve picked a picture of me in my fancy blue velvet jacket next to my books in my nice but chilly Edinburgh flat. Life of a student- sorry for the background of my clothes hanging up to dry! And the second is either me being shocked by the irreligiousness of Faith Versus Fact or me reverentially staring at it.

I’ve also included an extra four photos of a first edition of Darwin’s ‘Origin’ which I got to view at the university’s collections. Feel free not to post these, but I thought you’d appreciate them anyway.

I did appreciate them and couldn’t resist posting all of them! Only 1250 copies of this edition were printed, and, based on its condition, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) estimates that this book is worth around a quarter of a million dollars.

And the immortal last paragraph: