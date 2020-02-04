Nate Silver: The “Iowa bounce” is not so bouncy

I don’t follow polls that much, and I’m always mystified at how many people seem to regard Nate Silver, who runs the famous FiveThirtyEight site, as some kind of prognosticating god. After all, even on the eve of the last election he predicted that Hillary Clinton had a more than 70% chance of winning the election. And that wasn’t the only time his predictions have been misleading and probably based on a bad survey. Nevertheless, since all of us are sitting on our thumbs waiting for the results from Iowa, Silver’s written a column saying that the lack of early results not only screws up his forecasts, but certainly helps some candidates at the expense of others. Click on the screenshot:

He first calculates that, based on the results of how a given state affectsthe results of polls in other places, Iowa has a net worth of 800 delegates—20 times its actual weight of 41 delegates. So if you win there, and thus win early, you get a bounce of 23% in the polls—far greater than that of any single state.

But the screwup in Iowa has taken the wind out of all the candidates’ sails as they must head for New Hampshire for the next primary vote, a state where fully half the Democratic electorate is undecided, and Bernie is tied almost neck and neck with Biden.

Silver:

Everything was a little weird in Iowa this year, however. And there were already some signs that the Iowa bounce — which essentially results from all the favorable media coverage that winning candidates get — might be smaller than normal. Iowa was bracketed by an extremely busy news calendar: President Trump’s impeachment trial both before and after the caucuses, the Super Bowl on Sunday, the State of the Union address on Tuesday. There was not the usual climactic uptick in media coverage around Iowa. From initial indications — to the extent any information at all is reliable at this point — Democratic turnout there wound up being fairly low. But we weren’t prepared for what actually happened, which is that — as I’m writing this at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday — the Iowa Democratic Party literally hasn’t released any results from its caucuses. I’m not going to predict what those numbers will eventually be, although early indications are that Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and perhaps Elizabeth Warren had good results. The point is that the lead story around the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses is now — and will forever be — the colossal shitshow around the failure to release results in a timely fashion.

There’s a lot of number-crunching, and the upshot is that Iowa had the potential to help Sanders much more than Biden (“Sanders’s chances of a majority [of final delegates at the Democratic convention] would have shot up to from 31 percent to 58 percent with an Iowa win, Warren’s from 5 percent to 32 percent, and Buttigieg’s from 4 percent to 22 percent”).

Actually, given that it’s still a week until New Hampshire residents vote, I’m surprised that a one-day delay in reporting the Iowa results could screw up the candidates’ standings so much, but that, at least, is what Silver thinks:

. . . The Iowa Democratic Party’s colossal screw-up in reporting results will potentially have direct effects on the outcome of the nomination process. The failure to report results will almost certainly help Biden, assuming that indications that he performed poorly in Iowa are correct, as they won’t get nearly as much media coverage. And they’ll hurt whichever candidate wins the state — most likely Sanders or Buttigieg. (Although if Sanders winds up finishing in second place or lower, he also might not mind a reduction in the importance of Iowa, especially with one of his best states, New Hampshire, coming up next.) Furthermore, Iowa is typically a state that winnows the field. But with every candidate either having performed well there, potentially having an excuse for a disappointing finish there, or somewhere in between, it might not do that. Delaying the winnowing process would tangibly increase the chance of a contested convention. It’s not a good situation for the Democratic Party. And it’s already too late for the damage to be entirely undone, even if Iowa eventually gets its act together.

Do we know that Biden didn’t do well in Iowa? How? More important, we shouldn’t care. Anybody with any brains knows that Iowa should not be able to have the disproportionate influence on the nomination process given its smallness and its homogeneity. Things need to change. But I doubt they will.