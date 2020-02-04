Nate Silver: The “Iowa bounce” is not so bouncy

I don’t follow polls that much, and I’m always mystified at how many people seem to regard Nate Silver, who runs the famous FiveThirtyEight site, as some kind of prognosticating god. After all, even on the eve of the last election he predicted that Hillary Clinton had a more than 70% chance of winning the election. And that wasn’t the only time his predictions have been misleading and probably based on a bad survey. Nevertheless, since all of us are sitting on our thumbs waiting for the results from Iowa, Silver’s written a column saying that the lack of early results not only screws up his forecasts, but certainly helps some candidates at the expense of others. Click on the screenshot:
He first calculates that, based on the results of how a given state affectsthe results of polls in other places, Iowa has a net worth of 800 delegates—20 times its actual weight of 41 delegates. So if you win there, and thus win early, you get a bounce of 23% in the polls—far greater than that of any single state.
But the screwup in Iowa has taken the wind out of all the candidates’ sails as they must head for New Hampshire for the next primary vote, a state where fully half the Democratic electorate is undecided, and Bernie is tied almost neck and neck with Biden.
Silver:
Everything was a little weird in Iowa this year, however. And there were already some signs that the Iowa bounce — which essentially results from all the favorable media coverage that winning candidates get — might be smaller than normal. Iowa was bracketed by an extremely busy news calendar: President Trump’s impeachment trial both before and after the caucuses, the Super Bowl on Sunday, the State of the Union address on Tuesday. There was not the usual climactic uptick in media coverage around Iowa. From initial indications — to the extent any information at all is reliable at this point — Democratic turnout there wound up being fairly low.
But we weren’t prepared for what actually happened, which is that — as I’m writing this at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday — the Iowa Democratic Party literally hasn’t released any results from its caucuses. I’m not going to predict what those numbers will eventually be, although early indications are that Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and perhaps Elizabeth Warren had good results. The point is that the lead story around the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses is now — and will forever be — the colossal shitshow around the failure to release results in a timely fashion.
There’s a lot of number-crunching, and the upshot is that Iowa had the potential to help Sanders much more than Biden (“Sanders’s chances of a majority [of final delegates at the Democratic convention] would have shot up to from 31 percent to 58 percent with an Iowa win, Warren’s from 5 percent to 32 percent, and Buttigieg’s from 4 percent to 22 percent”).
Actually, given that it’s still a week until New Hampshire residents vote, I’m surprised that a one-day delay in reporting the Iowa results could screw up the candidates’ standings so much, but that, at least, is what Silver thinks:
. . . The Iowa Democratic Party’s colossal screw-up in reporting results will potentially have direct effects on the outcome of the nomination process. The failure to report results will almost certainly help Biden, assuming that indications that he performed poorly in Iowa are correct, as they won’t get nearly as much media coverage. And they’ll hurt whichever candidate wins the state — most likely Sanders or Buttigieg. (Although if Sanders winds up finishing in second place or lower, he also might not mind a reduction in the importance of Iowa, especially with one of his best states, New Hampshire, coming up next.)
Furthermore, Iowa is typically a state that winnows the field. But with every candidate either having performed well there, potentially having an excuse for a disappointing finish there, or somewhere in between, it might not do that. Delaying the winnowing process would tangibly increase the chance of a contested convention.
It’s not a good situation for the Democratic Party. And it’s already too late for the damage to be entirely undone, even if Iowa eventually gets its act together.
Do we know that Biden didn’t do well in Iowa? How? More important, we shouldn’t care. Anybody with any brains knows that Iowa should not be able to have the disproportionate influence on the nomination process given its smallness and its homogeneity. Things need to change. But I doubt they will.
As I’ve said: Bloomberg Wins Iowa
This from the L.A. Times:
After a technical breakdown that threw the Iowa caucuses into chaos, state Democratic Party officials plan to have 50% of the contest’s results later today.
Release of those results is expected by 2 p.m. PST, according to officials from several campaigns who were briefed on the matter by party representatives.
Why release just 50%? That seems to make a confusing situation more confusing. They should release 100% once they have them all tallied.
I don’t understand why you have an issue with this or consider it wrong.
Exactly. This is an erroneous statement. That’s not how probabilities work.
I don’t consider it wrong; I consider it to be misleading and probably based on unrepresentative information. I’ll change what I wrote to “misleading” to quiet the complainers. But the point is the same: a lot of people seem to worship Silver and I don’t think he deserves that kind of approbation.
Nate, of course, got famous by absolutely nailing the 2012 election. He parleyed that into his 538 site, to which I admit a mild addiction. But being a prognosticator is a tough business. The world has a way of proving your predictions wrong.
I guess it depends on what you mean by “famous” but it was his earlier baseball predictions and the surrounding system that brought him to a lot of people’s notice. As an aside he also got 49/50 states correct in the 2008 election so it wasn’t a fluke.
Also, weeks before the 2016 election, Silver pointed out the unusually high possibility of Trump losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College.
Jerry, if you look at the projection the night before the 2016 election, the model gave Trump a 28.6% chance of winning and also gave Clinton an 81.4% chance of winning the popular vote. So the outcome was well within the likely range of possibilities – in fact 538 was one of the few models that gave Trump any serious chance.
As the 538 folks say (a lot) these things are all probabilistic, so I couldn’t get even as far as “misleading” on this. Disappointing, demoralizing, disastrous, possibly but thats the outcome, not the prediction!
BTW Silver is a UofC Econ grad if that’s worth anything to you.
A 70% chance of winning means a 30% chance of losing. If we ran elections 10 or 100 times, those would be great odds. But we don’t. With an honest (American-style) roulette wheel, 21 has a 38-1 chance of coming up. Sounds pretty rare, but it comes up all the time, probably a couple of times a night at a given casino. In the 2016 election, a lot of fluky things broke Trump’s way and he won the electoral college, while handily losing the popular vote, because of fewer than 80,000 votes spread over three states. All of this is, or should be, well-understood. If calling Hillary a 70-30 favorite is “misleading,” it is misleading only to people who don’t know what it means to be a 70-30 favorite. That is, of course, a lot of people because a lot of people don’t know jack s**t, but that’s true of just about anything.
Thanks for telling me I’m one of those who know jack shit, which of course is a Roolz violation. Some people just can’t be civil in their comments, and of course the wages of sin is a tuchas hit by the door.
There were already those “mysterious” circumstances last time that worked against Sanders. Every time he seems to get closer, there seem to be some more “mysterious” circumstance. It really does look like “Democrats” name may be a misnomer, as it seems they’re not honouring a democratic process they pretend to have.
The Nathan Robinson comments in the Guardian:
Lucky break! What a remarkable coincidence, again. He wrote “If you’re a Sanders supporter, you have reason to be suspicious.” But why only Sanders supporters? Isn’t anyone in a democratic process presumably interested in a fair game?
All of these shenanigans get Trump re-elected in the end.
Sigh. At least the superdelegate b.s. has been reduced to nearly harmless levels.
I would disagree that Silver was “wrong” in 2016 when he gave Clinton a 70% chance of winning; he was actually closer than nearly all of the other prognosticators. I believe the Princeton Election Consortium had Clinton at “99%+” likely to win. (If Silver had said “Clinton will win”, you could say that he was wrong.)
If I say that rolling a die is only 16.7% likely to generate a six, and a six is rolled, the prediction was not “wrong”. Unlikely events happen.
Yes, yes, I wrote too quickly and have explained what I meant above. However, the fact that everybody else got it MORE WRONG doesn’t mean that we should have confidence in his results. Which a lot of people, by the way, do.
If memory serves, I believe the much loved owner of a certain website was offering favorable odds to anyone who was willing to bet that Clinton would lose. Fortunately for him, nearly all of us were certain she would win, and missed out on easy money.
FWIW, in the comments for PCC’s infamous pre-2016-election ‘TRUMP HAS LOST’ article, I wrote a hefty post explaining why I thought Trump was going to win(and was pounced upon – sort-of understandably – for saying so).
Unfortunately I didn’t have much money at the time so I didn’t take up the available bet.
…I’m rather hoping PCC writes a ‘TRUMP HAS WON’ article in the days before this election, and work his reverse-magic again, this time on the microdextrous berk in the WH. There would be a nice symmetry to it.
If I thought that would work I’d endorse the idea heartily! Unfortunately the lightning may strike from the other side this time ;(
I totally agree with Allison – in fact Silver came very close in his prediction of the popular vote in 2016. What did him (and all of us) in was a ~70,000 vote margin in three states (Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania), which no polls could possibly call.
Going further, while some of Silver’s (and other’s) prognostications about the impact of this mess may be speculative, there’s no question that it’s a setback for the Democrats. The entire premise of the campaign was that Iowa would somehow provide some clarity. It has not. even when results are announced (today? tomorrow? Who knows?), their credibility has been seriously damaged.
Finally, I’m more optimistic than PCC-E that there will be change in the future, at least if the Democratic Party wants a nomination process that actually produces winning candidates. Carter and Obama were able to build momentum in Iowa that took them to the White House, but very few others have done so. Perhaps now that will sink in.
“However, the fact that everybody else got it MORE WRONG doesn’t mean that we should have confidence in his results.” Silver may not have gotten it “wrong” at all, and his prediction may not have been “misleading” at all. Maybe – apart from the “we have no free will and everything that will be is preordained” perspective :-> – Clinton really did have a probability of winning of 70%. And then the dice got rolled, and Trump won. It’s fine not to like Silver, or to think his abilities are overestimated, but the fact that he predicted a 70% chance of winning for Clinton and then Trump won is not any kind of evidence at all that he was “wrong” or even “misleading”. You’ve walked your initial wording back a bit, but I think you need to walk it back more.
Sorry, but please don’t tell me what to do. Yes, I understand the commenters and agree with them, and perhaps my rancor, and my unfortunate choice or words is due to my disappointment with how the election went.
That said, you’re being extraordinarily patronizing to tell me that I need to “walk my wording back more.” Would you like to rewrite that sentence for me?
Jebus. You once characterized another commenter as “rude”. Look in the mirror.
It is perverse that, thanks to the insatiable appetite of the media, a scrap of information coming from a small, non-representative state is given such grossly inflated importance, simply because Iowa goes first. Why should the order of primaries even matter in a rational world? Obviously, a herd effect. Why do not states all agree on a national primary day and end this nonsense?
Agree…and why can’t they at least do some kind of “Super Tuesday” for the 1st primary…do Iowa and 4 other more representative states on the same day.
I also don’t think a caucus allows for greater participation in a primary.
This is the absolute last thing the DNC need.
They were already caught with their thumbs on the scale last time. This is already going to be a tough race, you can’t have shenanigans going on, or even suspected right now.
There weren’t any shenanigans as far as I have heard/read. All the votes are there, they just had a problem counting them in a timely manner. I also don’t think any Iowans who participated in the caucus thought it was unfair.
But I agree, it is not what the DNC needed.
It is fitting that a simple new system of sending in results via the phone instead of just phoning it in would cause all the confusion. The media and all the pundits should all go spend a few full years in Iowa to understand how ridiculous all of this is. Of course they are not going to do that because, who the hell lives there anyway?
I think Nate Silver’s fame is based on his engagement with the community and open science approach to polling. He is up-front about it being an inexact science and constantly seeks to improve things. When his predictions are wrong, he figures out why (a theory at least) and shares it with others. I don’t know if that fame is unfair but that’s my impression of why he has so much mindshare.
Hell, even the “Murderers’ Row” Yankees of Ruth, Gehrig, et al. in the 1920s didn’t win every World Series.
FiveThirtyEight was less wrong about the 2016 presidential election than the rest, and Nate Silver personally wrote at some length before the election cautioning that Trump had a potential path to victory. He also had the best run of anyone ever in accurately predicting elections from 2008 through 2014 — a run that included two presidential, two midterms, and several special elections.
FiveThirtyEight‘s tracking poll still represents the gold standard in politics.
The Dems need to revamp how they go about picking a presidential nominee — and perhaps the boondoggle in Iowa will serve to spur that change. Opening day for Iowa’s new delegate selection system last night was a bomb on the magnitude of Ishtar or Heaven’s Gate.
Iowa has also had its problems on the GOP side. I recall when Mitt Romney initially “won” the 2012 caucuses, only to have Rick Santorum declared the victor a week later, after the New Hampshire primary, thereby robbing Santorum of any chance of “Iowa bump” (a tough break that couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fellow).
Nate Silver’s statement that Trump had a 30% probability of winning in 2016 is not misleading although it is apparently misunderstood. A more complete statement is that within the set of all possible universes that are consistent with the polling results (including their uncertainties), the subset of universes where Trump wins was 30% of the entire set. Silver’s methodology is to run a large number of Monte Carlo computer simulations to estimate the fraction of polling consistent universes that have a particular outcome. While adulation might be over the top, Nate Silver knows what he is doing.
Nate might have underestimated the Comey chill on Clinton’s chances, as his infamous announcement occurred 11 days before the election. But how was he to know? I remember railing againstComey when he did this, but what do I know? Anyway, I’m certain that tRump was hoping to pull a ‘Comey-esque’ announcement on Biden, using the Ukraine prez as proxy.
