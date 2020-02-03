I implore you once again to send in your good photos. I have a reserve, but it’s not large.

Today’s aliquot (you should have learned that word by now) comes from reader William Savage, and comprises lovely bird and landscape photos. (There’s a reptile in there, too.) His captions and IDs are indented:

Here are some more birds from the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, together with one animal and some shots of the desert habitat. The Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax) was photographed just outside Tucson, at a spot called Sweetwater, where the water authority has established a series of natural lakes for treating waste water by biological means for use on the many golf courses in the area. As permanent areas of standing water in the desert, they attract large numbers of birds at all times of the year.

Next, a very typical bird for waterside places throughout Oregon, California, Arizona and down through Mexico into Central America: a Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans). They’re very accommodating to photographers, since they like to perch in prominent places and tend to stay there, using it as a base for quick forays to grab insects mid-air. Out into the desert now, where you can find Horned Larks (Eremophila alpestris) in the drier areas. The same species occurs on beaches and sand-dunes in Europe, where they are usually called Shore Larks. As the Latin binomial implies, they are also found in the Alps. Next some pictures of Sonoran Desert habitat. The first three all come from the Catalina State Park on the northern side of Tucson. It is a wonderful resource, situated at the foot of Pusch Ridge, one of the westernmost outliers of the Santa Catalina Mountains — the largest and tallest “sky islands” in this part of Arizona. That’s Pusch Ridge in the background of the first picture. Note the tall Saguaro cactus (Carnegiea gigantea) in it as well. A typical dry wash. During the monsoon, these can turn into raging torrents in moments, sometimes catching and killing unwary visitors. This shot shows how green the Sonoran Desert is, even in the dry seasons. Spinus lawrencei). These tiny birds breed mostly in Baja Californian and winter from Southern California across to Texas. Back to birds, and a photo of Lawrence’s Goldfinch ). These tiny birds breed mostly in Baja Californian and winter from Southern California across to Texas. Here’s another, quite rare local speciality, a Desert Tortoise (Gopherus agassizii). They spend most of the year hiding in burrows from the heat of the sun, only coming out after rains, when there’s abundant green vegetation at ground level. Maybe that’s why they’re long-lived, most managing 60-80 years. Finally, a shot of the Tucson Mountains, home to thousands of Saguaros, which make up the Saguaro National Park