Pinker’s course on Rationality online—for free

I didn’t realize that Steve Pinker was teaching a general-education course on Rationality at Harvard, nor did I know that it was livestreamed—for free. All of us can watch this course, and I’ll be tuning in from time to time. Here’s the relevant tweet with the link.
Today’s lecture begins with one of my favorite songs (and presumably Steve’s): “Reason to Believe”—the Rod Stewart version. I guess he precedes each lecture with a song, which is a great idea. From that I’ll be able to discern his taste in music.
Anyway, I’m watching this lecture at lunchtime (today’s topic: “Why should we follow reason”?), and you may want to peek in. A screenshot:
When you go to the lecture page, you’ll see a small video screen in the left corner and the Powerpoint slides, larger, to the right. If you want to see the video full-screen, click on the white box in the upper-right corner of the video. And you can toggle back between Powerpoints and the video.
Always the fashion plate, Pinker lectures in a tie and nice shirt, though I can’t see if he’s wearing cowboy boots.
“Reason to Believe” was written by Tim Hardin, who died of a heroin OD, which was heart breaking. The opening lyrics are in the Alcoholics Anonymous “Reflections” reader, and I always thought it ironic, given his addiction from which he did not recover.
This is great
I noticed Neil DeGrasse Tyson has a not-free “Masterclass” on “how to think”. I wonder if the timing means anything. Was going to send it to PCC(E) but why. It’s amusing to wonder if Masterclass sought out Pinker – likely not.