NYT column to explore the meaning of death, but only with religious scholars

George Yancy, a professor of philosophy at Emory University, is obsessed with death—particularly his own. And I can understand, for I too share the existential dread he describes as a “shudder”. In the piece below, an introduction to a series of upcoming interviews that Yancy will conduct for the New York Times, he reveals his angst:
The fact of death is like a haunting. It frequents me, entangled in everything I do: It’s just beneath my pillow as I sleep, strolling next to me as I casually walk from one class to the next, inserting its presence between each heart beat in my chest, forcing its way into my consciousness when I say “I love you” to my children each night, assuring me that it can unravel the many promises that I continue to make, threatening the appointments that I need to keep. This sense of haunting is what the Harvard professor Cornel West calls the “death shudder.” Of this “shudder” in the face of death, he writes, “Yes, dread and terror were involved, but also perplexity. Exploration. Where does nonexistence take you? What does it mean to be stripped of your own consciousness? How do we live with the idea that we are always tantalizingly close to death? At any moment the bridge can collapse.”
I continue to shudder. Yet there is something about facing the fact of death that invites us to double back, to see our existence, our lives, differently.
Sometimes I think this dread is an especially Jewish trait, though Yancey isn’t Jewish. But Woody Allen is, and has repeatedly and eloquently expressed not only his fear of extinction, but how it renders everything meaningless, a meaninglessness that he thinks artists should counteract (see video here). Christopher Hitchens’s view of death, which haunts me, is this one, expressed in his memoir Hitch-22:
“The clear awareness of having been born into a losing struggle need not lead one into despair. I do not especially like the idea that one day I shall be tapped on the shoulder and informed, not that the party is over but that it is most assuredly going on—only henceforth in my absence. (It’s the second of those thoughts: the edition of the newspaper that will come out on the day after I have gone, that is the more distressing.)
I too want to stick around and see what happens! But I don’t share Hitchens’s fear of eternal life, so long as it’s on Earth. For after he said the above, he added this:
Much more horrible, though, would be the announcement that the party was continuing forever, and that I was forbidden to leave. Whether it was a hellishly bad party or a party that was perfectly heavenly in every respect, the moment that it became eternal and compulsory would be the precise moment that it began to pall.”
It’s worthwhile thinking about our extinction, though I’m more liable to be rendered depressed by such cogitation instead of grasping, as many do, the fragility and ephemerality of life and embracing a joy at still being alive. So be it.
What I’m kvetching about with Yancy’s column is that he’s going to explore the idea of death only with religious scholars. The intro says this:
This essay is an introduction to a series of monthly interviews to be conducted by the author with 12 religious scholars and practitioners on how individual religious traditions understand and respond to the inevitability of death.
At the end he notes this:
It is in this spirit of exploration that I will interview 12 deeply knowledgeable scholars, philosophers and teachers, one each month, about the meaning of death in their respective traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Jainism and others. I will be asking questions like: What is death? Why do we fear death? Is death final? Do we have immortal souls? What role does death play in how we ought to live our lives?
The objective is not to find definitive answers to these eternal questions, but to engage, as my students and I try to do in our classes, in a lively discussion about a fact that most of us would rather avoid, and move ourselves a little closer to the truth.
It looks, then, that only those with “faith traditions” are going to be interviewed. Now why on earth is that? There are plenty of secular philosophers and scholars who have dealt with the idea of one’s death, and dealt with it honestly, not having in one’s “tradition” the false idea of an eternal life—or the possibility of reincarnation as a higher or lower being. The secular tradition begins with the ancient Greeks and continues right up to the atheistic philosophers of today. A well known survey by Bourget and Chalmers showed that 73% of professional philosophers are atheists, with only 15% being theists. Why do theistic or “other” philosophers get a say here rather than the 3 our of 4 who are nonbelievers? I have no idea.
If you’re going to explore death, you must—absolutely must—explore it as it is: the end of our consciousness and existence, with no evidence of an afterlife. Yancy is missing a big opportunity here.
Well, as – if not “another way of knowing” – at least another way of expressing, it’s hard to beat Philip Larkin’s poem Aubade:
I work all day, and get half-drunk at night.
Waking at four to soundless dark, I stare.
In time the curtain-edges will grow light.
Till then I see what’s really always there:
Unresting death, a whole day nearer now,
Making all thought impossible but how
And where and when I shall myself die.
Arid interrogation: yet the dread
Of dying, and being dead,
Flashes afresh to hold and horrify.
The mind blanks at the glare. Not in remorse
—The good not done, the love not given, time
Torn off unused—nor wretchedly because
An only life can take so long to climb
Clear of its wrong beginnings, and may never;
But at the total emptiness for ever,
The sure extinction that we travel to
And shall be lost in always. Not to be here,
Not to be anywhere,
And soon; nothing more terrible, nothing more true.
This is a special way of being afraid
No trick dispels. Religion used to try,
That vast moth-eaten musical brocade
Created to pretend we never die,
And specious stuff that says No rational being
Can fear a thing it will not feel, not seeing
That this is what we fear—no sight, no sound,
No touch or taste or smell, nothing to think with,
Nothing to love or link with,
The anaesthetic from which none come round.
And so it stays just on the edge of vision,
A small unfocused blur, a standing chill
That slows each impulse down to indecision.
Most things may never happen: this one will,
And realisation of it rages out
In furnace-fear when we are caught without
People or drink. Courage is no good:
It means not scaring others. Being brave
Lets no one off the grave.
Death is no different whined at than withstood.
Slowly light strengthens, and the room takes shape.
It stands plain as a wardrobe, what we know,
Have always known, know that we can’t escape,
Yet can’t accept. One side will have to go.
Meanwhile telephones crouch, getting ready to ring
In locked-up offices, and all the uncaring
Intricate rented world begins to rouse.
The sky is white as clay, with no sun.
Work has to be done.
Postmen like doctors go from house to house.
Thanks, John CRISP – I just came here t post a link to Aubade.
“Death is no different whined at than withstood”.
A lot of good bits in there, but I liked especially that one.
Beautiful!
Larry Smith
One wonders why a religious scholar would have any more insight than anyone else.
Yes, it reminds me of the BBC’s “thought for the day” broadcast on its Radio 4 channel every weekday morning sometime before 8 am. By policy, everybody who is invited to speak on this three-minute slot comes from a “faith tradition”. It would seem that the nonreligious do not think. Moreover, the “thoughts” are invariably formulaic: the speaker takes some current event, says a few things about it, and then tortures it until it fits into a box manufactured by the big cheese in the speaker’s faith tradition – Christ, Mohammed, Guru Nanak, Buddah…
Because the voices in their heads affirm their opinions.
“If you’re going to explore death, you must explore it as it is: the end of our consciousness and existence, with no evidence of an afterlife.”
I can accept this without any angst. My only concern is how the rest of you are going to get along without me.
Some of our best minds are working on a solution to that problem.
What a relief! 😊
The answer is – and I’m assuming you predecease me (if you don’t, it’s not my problem) – we’ll manage somehow just like we’ve managed somehow without everybody else who has already died.
Nothing a few Dylar pills can’t mitigate. 😉
Maybe Yancy simply assumes that an atheist, lacking any belief in an afterlife, reincarnation, or any of that stuff, would have nothing to say on the subject. He should get out more.
I have read a lot on near death experiences. Most, but not all, are pretty pleasant.
To me, death is like following asleep, I was having surgery once and thinking the drug they gave was not working. The next instant, to me, was waking up with my wife beside me smiling at me. Not a bad experience at all. At least that is how I hope it will work, except there will not be a waking up part.
And hope U am in the group that has the positive dying experience.
But why worry about something that us inevitable and over which you have no control.
“Sometimes I think this dread is an especially Jewish trait…”
I’m quite curious. In what way would the fear of death be an especially Jewish trait? That strikes me as a potentially fascinating thought.
By the way, as I see it, the fear of death is all but universal and most often dealt with by running into the arms of some comforting illusion. Moreover, the act of running away from the fear — rather than remaining with it — only serves to increase its influence on one.
I guess the best one might say about the notion that only the various religious traditions have much of any importance to say about death is that most of those traditions do appear to fall into the category of “comforting illusions” — so in that sense they have a certain ‘expertise’ in dealing with death. Just not sure it’s the sort of expertise one should prefer.
I make a partial exception for one or two of those traditions, though — such as Buddhism. I think some strains of Buddhism might not run from death into illusions. At least not to the same extent as other religious traditions.
I want to live forever too, to see what happens because so many glorious things have happened. But as sure as ‘It was ecstasy that snatched you out of oblivion’, I read somewhere, back to oblivion I will go. Though not in ecstasy I fear. I like Woody Allen’s line, ‘I don’t mind dying I just don’t want to be there when it happens.’ All in all it’s the probability of pain that puts me off it, otherwise I’m reconciled. Yes we have all got to go but at least we came. Zillions didn’t. Weird that.
I wouldn’t put too much stock in what this guy has to say. He’s the brilliant mind behind this inane NY Times self-flagellating #MeToo confessional, where he opined how it’s an act of “soul murder” for a boy to look at a girl’s butt. Excerpt:
When I was about 15 years old, I said to a friend of mine, “Why must you always look at a girl’s butt?” He promptly responded: “Are you gay or something? What else should I look at, a guy’s butt?” He was already wearing the mask. He had already learned the lessons of patriarchal masculinity. I was in an unfortunate bind. Either I should without question objectify girls’ behinds or I was gay. There was no wiggle room for me to be both antisexist and antimisogynistic and yet a heterosexual young boy. You see, other males had rewarded his gaze by joining in the objectifying practice: “Look at that butt!” It was a collective act of devaluation. The acts of soul murder had already begun.
??? Of course heterosexual males look at and ‘estimate’ a woman’s butt. I don’t say it is the only thing ‘estimated’, but denying it is hypocrisy.
I remember a recorded talk by Dan Dennett in which he showed an image of some female baboon butts, all swollen and pink. Then some human female butts (though somewhat more clothed than the baboons). It’s all about perspective. It’s part of a the biological imperative and accounts to a great extent for why we are all here.
Non-existence won’t bother me. It is contemplating it while I’m still existing that bothers me.
Yup, that summarises it neatly.
Death, being inevitable, is fascinating. It’s a one-way trip, like birth, and NO ONE has ever come back to tell us what it’s like. However, I do rather like Zen Master Raven’s take on it (by Robert Aitken): Mole asked Raven what happens at the moment of death? “Raven sat silently for a while, then said, ‘I give away my belongings’.”
I admit, I’m rather curious about it, but not, I hasten to add, curious enough to hasten the process, at least not now.
At least it’s not nearly as bad as this NYT article!
Oops, sorry about the embed.
I very much admire how the extremely old tend to view the matter. No doubt they once regarded death as a ‘shudder’, but no more. My mother, for example, is well into her ’90s. She enjoys life, and still has a very sharp mind, but is decidedly indifferent about the final call. Sometimes I catch her checking her watch.
It seems to me Yancy’s claim to want to “face up to” anything should be taken with a large grain of sea salt. He is starting up his “project” with a blatant lie. He thinks that belief is more important than truth. Let’s see now which fairy story we like best. What a handful of molasses! Even young children know when someone is lying to them.
I hate the fact that we are dying.
There is no evidence it is other than being under anaesthesia, but never waking up, or being like before you were born or conceived.
There is only one consolation: we all go there, no power or glitter can avoid it.
Death is the great equalizer
The thought of my own death does not bother me in any way. I mean, I’d rather it didn’t happen yet but I know it will happen one day. I’m slightly nervous about the process of dying, but once it is over, I have no fear of that.
What I really do not like at all is watching everybody I know and love grow old and eventually die.