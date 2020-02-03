Monty Python’s Communist quiz

I hadn’t seen this before, but it came up during a bout of YouTube surfing. I didn’t think I’d missed any Monty Python sketches, but this one is nearly as good as the “summarize Proust” contest.

Poor Karl! He doesn’t know his football. . . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 3, 2020 at 2:45 pm and filed under humor. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    Two of my favorites

    I think what’s remarkable about MP is that it SHOULDNT be funny but somehow it’s hilarious

    Reply
  2. JezGrove
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    I don’t remember seeing the sketch before, but I’m 99% sure it was a track on my scratchy old copy of the “Monty Python Live at Drury Lane” LP. Now I’m going to have to drag it out and have a listen to see what other gems I’d forgotten all about.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    Very unwoke!

    Reply
  4. merilee
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    How had I ever missed the summarizing “Prowst” one??? Hilarious!

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

      “Sacre Bleu!” said Pepé Le Pew. “How could you?!” BTW, how’s the Prowst reading going?

      Reply
  5. Charles Jones
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    I’ve never seen the sketch either, but it was definitely on the Drury Lane CD. I always laughed when Marx ended the skit with his little accented “Oh shit”.

    Reply
  6. merilee
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Always a hideous lounge suite to be won.

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

      Now a few years ago, I was at a friend’s, and she was watching re-runs of “The Joker’s Wild” from the early 80s. My god, the prizes were just hideous!

      Reply
  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 3:54 pm | Permalink

    I saw this on the television broadcast, though this recording looks to be one they did on stage.

    There is this very interesting interview with Terry Jones on the Monty Python years. Their early television recordings came very close to being just taped over! What a loss that would have been!
    https://www.vulture.com/2020/01/terry-jones-interview-monty-python-comedy-poetry.html

    Reply
  8. DrBrydon
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    I remember this one from my highschool days. “Coventry have never won the FA cup” has always stuck in my head.

    Reply
  9. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    Oddly enough, Youboob ‘suggested’ that clip to me too.

    I wouldn’t even want to start to psychonanalyse how their algorithms work, though.

    cr

    Reply
  10. Jonathan Dore
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    They did a further riff on the idea of communists and football when they did a match of Greek philosophers v. German philosophers. I seem to remember Marx scored the winning goal in that one, so he got his own back.

    Reply
  11. Robert Elessar
    Posted February 3, 2020 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    If I remember correctly, in the original TV sketch, the song answer Mao knew was “Sing Little Birdy”” (sp?), but here in the Hollwood Bowl versionit was changed to “Great Balls of Fire”, presumably because more Americans would know that song.

    I love the idea of Mao being a Jerry Lee Lewis fan.

    And of course, in the TV version, Marx didn’t say “Oh, shit.”

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: