Monty Python’s Communist quiz

I hadn’t seen this before, but it came up during a bout of YouTube surfing. I didn’t think I’d missed any Monty Python sketches, but this one is nearly as good as the “summarize Proust” contest.
Poor Karl! He doesn’t know his football. . . .
Two of my favorites
I think what’s remarkable about MP is that it SHOULDNT be funny but somehow it’s hilarious
I don’t remember seeing the sketch before, but I’m 99% sure it was a track on my scratchy old copy of the “Monty Python Live at Drury Lane” LP. Now I’m going to have to drag it out and have a listen to see what other gems I’d forgotten all about.
Very unwoke!
How had I ever missed the summarizing “Prowst” one??? Hilarious!
“Sacre Bleu!” said Pepé Le Pew. “How could you?!” BTW, how’s the Prowst reading going?
I’ve never seen the sketch either, but it was definitely on the Drury Lane CD. I always laughed when Marx ended the skit with his little accented “Oh shit”.
Always a hideous lounge suite to be won.
Now a few years ago, I was at a friend’s, and she was watching re-runs of “The Joker’s Wild” from the early 80s. My god, the prizes were just hideous!
I saw this on the television broadcast, though this recording looks to be one they did on stage.
There is this very interesting interview with Terry Jones on the Monty Python years. Their early television recordings came very close to being just taped over! What a loss that would have been!
https://www.vulture.com/2020/01/terry-jones-interview-monty-python-comedy-poetry.html
I remember this one from my highschool days. “Coventry have never won the FA cup” has always stuck in my head.
Oddly enough, Youboob ‘suggested’ that clip to me too.
I wouldn’t even want to start to psychonanalyse how their algorithms work, though.
cr
They did a further riff on the idea of communists and football when they did a match of Greek philosophers v. German philosophers. I seem to remember Marx scored the winning goal in that one, so he got his own back.
If I remember correctly, in the original TV sketch, the song answer Mao knew was “Sing Little Birdy”” (sp?), but here in the Hollwood Bowl versionit was changed to “Great Balls of Fire”, presumably because more Americans would know that song.
I love the idea of Mao being a Jerry Lee Lewis fan.
And of course, in the TV version, Marx didn’t say “Oh, shit.”