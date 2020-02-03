Can’t we please get rid of political polls? (And our own political poll. . .)

Yes, I understand that some people need political polls: candidates need numbers to stay in the race, organizations need data to decide whom to support, sociologists need to monitor the political heartbeat of America. But I don’t like them as a way to tell people how the candidates are doing. They create a “herd effect,” in which people may tend to vote for whoever’s ahead, following the crowd rather than their own heart. This is more a problem in the primaries, I guess, than in the general Presidential election, because by November the polls are largely irrelevant in whether you vote for Trump or Democrat X.
And polls make people anxious: we all become like gamblers, obsessively following the odds. It was the polls that got so many people depressed four years ago: right up to the last minute many of them predicted a Clinton victory. And when the results came in, those hopes were bitterly dashed.
We can’t ban polls, of course, but I wish people would pay less attention to them (and I say that even though I do pay attention to them).
At any rate, tonight begins the Iowa caucus, which gives that small state unwarranted power in picking the Democratic nominee. This state caucus is not a traditional vote in which each Iowa voter’s choice is tallied, but a very complicated process in which voters gather in places and stand in groups, trying to recruit other people to join their candidate-specific group (see the explanations here and here).
I won’t tell you who’s leading in Iowa, but just for fun answer below which Democratic candidate do you think will “win”.
I would agree, polls should be eliminated or greatly reduced. But in our free society the non stop election that never stops is full of polling.
Having the first contest in Iowa is a joke and should be stopped. With a population of 3 million white people, it is very odd. New Hampshire is almost as bad. Some candidates move into Iowa for a year or more before the caucus and it is stupid. Just shows how worthless our entire system has become.
Sanders makes me nervous. Can he beat tRump without being raked over the coals as a Jewish communist?
Biden makes me nervous. Can he beat tRump without beating himself with slips and blunders?
I think Biden will win Iowa and think/hope he’ll trounce tRump.
Well, with Biden, we’ll have two candidates that can’t stop their slips and blunders. The question is, who will get away with it? So far, tRump’s base will forgive far more than slips and blunders. They’ll forgive extortion of foreign governments, 15,000+ lies, pussy-grabbing and base misogyny, bigotry, hate and I’m sure cold-blooded murder if it came to that.
In the summer of 2016, I caught myself using the phrase “Consider the source” so often it made me think of the song with “Consider Yourself at Home”. Perhaps a talented lyricist could come up with a good tune starting out with “Consider the Source of Polls, Consider the source of their implied meanings…” 👴
Speaking of source considerations, I appreciate the fact that many commenters on this site use their “real names” tags with comments as Dr. Coyne kindly urges us to in Da Roolz. I would, but I “live”-er reside in a rather disfunctional sector of the lynchpin of the Buckle of the Babble Belt..so..(recent local events notwithstanding{yay KC Chiefs!}) events quite a few of my “nearest and dearest” neighbors either think I’m Catholic because I’m married to one, or I’m one of them.👴
I think the winner in Iowa will be Sanders but I can’t see him getting the nomination. He’s just too radical to beat Trump. Yes he has energy and a strong base but not enough of either when you look at the entire country instead of those that vote in Dem primaries.
Iowa always seems like a lot of effort for less than 1% of the total delegates. Does anyone have thoughts on Bloomberg? I really don’t know enough about him to comment. But you could plausible postulate that he might become seen as a white knight candidate for the establishment democrats if Bernie starts to get on a roll in Iowa and NH.
Donald Trump has been going after Michael Bloomberg recently on the paramount policy issue of Bloomberg’s being short (“Mini Mike,” according to Trump’s trenchant analysis of the crucial height question).
I had thought him a moderate with both political and business experience. I don’t know much else. But for those points I wish he had more traction in the damn polls than he does, since the ‘businessman’ thing would suck votes from the Oompa Loopa now in the White House.
I’m with you, Prof. Ceiling Cat. The worst aspect of polls to my mind is that they suck time and space away from real news, like candidates’ records, whose money they’re accepting, etc. You know, news: stuff that someone doesn’t want you to print or air.
The more important an issue is to me, the less I trust polls. We’ve seen in the last few elections that media distrust extends to polling, as shown by Republican’s under-polling. At the same time, I have to wonder who is responding to these polls. We’ve received calls at least twice from pollsters, and said ‘no thanks.’ Frankly, the vast majority of calls we get nowawdays are unwanted, and I suspect that a lot of people feel that way. What spectrum of the population is actually responding? All this leaves aside the often questionable basis of the polls, especially sample-size. As some wag has observed, there’s only one poll that matters, and that happens on election day.
The 2016 presidential polls were quite accurate. What was grossly wrong were those analyses of polls that said Hillary had a 99% chance of winning.
One must also be wary that such calls come not from legitimate pollsters but from companies engaged in so-called “push polling,” wherein the questions are designed not to gauge one’s preferences but to encourage one to support a particular candidate or cause.
It’s one of the most pernicious forms of campaign advertising.
I pick Bernie (for Iowa), because he’s leading in the polls.
It’s good to be a winner!
In Oregon, the only political ads we’re seeing, at this time, with any regularity are for Bloomberg.
There is no place in the country where you can escape Bloomberg ads. Resistance is futile.
But you must have seen a few Steyer ads, no?
I read your comment after posting. Yes, I did see some Steyer ads a while ago, but none recently.
We’re there any Presidential political ads during the Super Bowl? I fast forward through the commercials.
We’re? were…damn apostrophes””’
I saw a somewhat effective ad by Trump on his criminal justice reform achievements (perhaps that should be singular) and one by Bloomberg touting how tough he will be on gun control. I thought the Super Bowl audience might be the wrong one for Bloomberg’s ad.
I think the “Super Bowl audience” is most of America, present company excepted.
Same here in Washington. I’ve only seen Bloomberg ads. I reckon most (D) candidates aren’t too interested in WA or OR because they ‘know’ the states will go blue regardless. Bloomberg is not appealing to me or anyone I know. The optics of his buying a Presidential nomination via TV ads and not participating in debates is ridiculous. He’s an “unknown known”.
I don’t mind the occasional poll, but this continuous polling drives me nuts. Don’t they ever run out of people willing to be polled?
The funny thing is that a week after its caucus, Iowa will be irrelevant again.
I will puck Biden just yo be different.
I will pick Biden just to be different. It is a tossup and any of the top four could win.
I check the polls on Real Politics (?) every day and enjoy following them every day the way I used to follow the baseball scores and stats.
A lot if people in Michigan in 2016 did not vote because they thought from the polls that Clinton would win in a landslide. The polls can’t predict who will turn out and vote.
Our process is a piece of work. Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina are the first three states and usually weed out all but two or three if the candidates. Not a system any other country has followed.
Yeah, I’d say so given that, since the demise of big-city machine politics after the 1960s and the institution of the Iowa caucuses in 1976, the only Democrat to win the Party’s presidential nomination without winning in either Iowa and/or Vermont has Bill Clinton — who was on the verge of being knocked out of the 1992 race until he rallied to finish second in Vermont (thereby declaring himself “the Comeback Kid”).
This year, I think the eventual Democratic nominee will likely need to win at least one of the four small-state contests heading into Super Tuesday on March 3rd, and the earlier the victory the better his or her chances.
I think Democrats would be well-served to adopt “ranked-preference” primary voting — where, say, the voter ranks his her her top three choices, which are weighted accordingly — rather then winner-take-all.
Seems the best way to ensure that a consensus candidate, one satisfactory to all wings of the Party, winds up as the nominee.
I say every election should be ranked choice voting.