Andrew Sullivan is back to touting religion

Andrew Sullivan’s weekly Intelligencer column is not as good as usual, though it’s always worth reading. And, as always, it’s tripartite, dealing this week with American tribalism—especially with respect to race—Alastair Stewart’s demonization (and firing) for using a Shakespeare quote containing the word “ape” when responding to a black critic, and Sullivan’s personal appreciation for a favorite band (his, not mine): the Pet Shop Boys. You can read the column by clicking on the screenshot.

The annoying part of the main discussion about tribalism is that it heralds Sullivan’s return to extolling religion—after a long hiatus when he avoided the topic. (He is a gay Catholic, which is really an oxymoron.) This comes after he discusses two books that, he says, make him pessimistic about healing the racial divide in America: Christopher Caldwell’s The Age of Entitlement and Ezra Klein’s Why We’re Polarized. I haven’t read either, but both appear to describe how racial tribalism, especially on the Left, arose as an unwanted consequence of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. The consequences, as Sullivan describes:

The GOP became whiter and whiter; the Democrats more and more became the party of the marginalized nonwhites as the years rolled by. Blacks and southern whites ceased to communicate directly within a single party, where compromises could be hammered out through internal wrangling. In the aggregate this was, as Klein emphasizes, a good thing — because blacks kept coming out the losers in those intraparty conversations, and with civil rights, they had a chance of winning in a clearer, less rigged, debate. But it was also problematic because human beings are tribal, psychologically primed to recognize in-group and out-group before the frontal cortex gets a look-in. And so the whiter the GOP became, the whiter it got, and the more diverse the Democrats got. Simultaneously, the economy took a brutal toll on the very whites who were alienated by the culture’s shift toward racial equality, and then racial equity. Klein recognizes that this racial polarization, is, objectively, a problem for liberal democracy: “Our brains reflect deep evolutionary time, while our lives, for better and worse, are lived right now, in this moment.” So he can see the depth of the problem of tribalism — and its merging with partisanship, which goes on to create a megatribalism. If humans simply cannot help their tribal instincts, then a truly multicultural democracy has a big challenge ahead of it. The emotions triggered are so primal, that conflict, rather than any form of common ground, can spiral into a grinding cold civil war. And you can’t legislate or educate this away. One fascinating study Klein quotes found that “priming white college students to think about the concept of white privilege led them to express more racial resentment in subsequent surveys.” Anti-racist indoctrination actually feeds racism. So tribalism deepens.

As I haven’t read the books, I can’t speak to the acuity of their analysis, but there’s no doubt that tribalism in America, and in my beloved Left, is increasing, and increasing to the point where it gives a moron like Trump the opportunity to be President.

But what’s the cure? Unfortunately, Sullivan means “miracle” in his title literally (my emphasis). While he sees a growing backlash against “social justice warriorism” when it involves excesses of feminism and gender-touting, he has no hopes for race—except for religion. My emphasis in the following:

I have a smidgen more optimism. I see in the long-delayed backlash to the social-justice movement an inkling of a new respect for individual and creative freedom and for the old idea of toleration rather than conformity. I see in the economic and educational success of women since the 1970s a possible cease-fire in the culture wars over sex. I see most homosexuals content to live out our lives without engaging in an eternal Kulturkampf against the cis and the straight. Race? Alas, I see no way forward but a revival of Christianity, of its view of human beings as “neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” This means such a transcendent view of human equality that it does not require equality of outcomes to see equal dignity and worth. Yes, I’m hoping for a miracle. But at this point, what else have we got?

First, I don’t see that “long-delayed backlash”, much as I’d like it to happen. There are some pushbacks against Authoritarian Leftism, and I do my best to help, but Wokeness is spreading like Australian brushfires among American, Canadian, and British campuses, as well as in the mainstream media. It’s even starting to insinuate its tentacles into my beloved University of Chicago.

As for the cherry-picked Biblical quote used to sell Christianity as a solution to racial tribalism, we all know it won’t work, if for no other reason than religion is on the wane in America. And, as we know, Democrats tend to be even less religious than Republicans. It will be a cold day in July when Christianity helps bring blacks and whites together, especially if the whites include Republicans. Here’s a confected letter to Sullivan (maybe I’ll tweet it to him):

Dear Andrew: Your New York Magazine columns in the last year or so have been beacons of rationality and paragons of clear thought, and I tout them often on my website. But in the latest one you promote a return to Christianity as a way to cure racial divides. That proposed fix seems to me a non-starter, especially given the rising percentage of “nones” in America, which is higher among Democrats than among Republicans. And, of course, there is not the slightest evidence that Christianity is true. If we must embrace falsehoods to heal our divides, we are truly lost. It’s time for you to jettison your Catholicism and join us secular humanists—the only “religion” that makes sense. Your friend,

Jerry Coyne

And then I was told that Michael Shermer had also responded to Sullivan, pointing out a Biblical misinterpretation!

Dear @sullydish

I love your writing & thinking but I disagree that the solution to our race problems is Christianity. https://t.co/mRjuBynnlC You (& @DineshDSouza ) site Galatians 3:28, but it is not a declaration of transcendent equality. I explain why in The Moral Arc: pic.twitter.com/fkS5VOhF6P — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) February 2, 2020

h/t: Simon