Sunday: Hili dialogue

If you hurry, you can watch the Groundhog Day ceremonies live here (see below as well). Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog (Marmota monax) will come out any second.

It’s over now. It was overcast and so Phil did not see his shadow, ergo we’re going to have an early Spring. (Perhaps that means that the ducks will arrive early!). PETA has protested this ceremony because it’s cruel to the groundhog, and I suppose they have somewhat of a point. However, how else will we know what the weather will be?

Back to business: It’s Sunday, February 2, 2020, and in Chicago we’re predicted to see sun for the first time in 11 days, nearly a record for this city, which is 12 sunless days in a row. (Does this mean that we won’t have an early Spring, or does Phil predict the weather all over America based on cloud conditions in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania?) The high temperature, too, will be warm: 51° F or 11°C.

Note too that today’s date is a palindrome, no matter whether you write your dates American or European style!:

Even better, it's a palindromic date for both the whole world and US! https://t.co/MHkqCJtna3 — Christophe🔬Leterrier (@christlet) February 1, 2020

It’s National Tater Tot Day, celebrating a food made from mooshed and extruded potato bits that are seasoned and deep fried. Tots were invented in 1953, and Americans eat 70 million pounds of them a year (it’s been ages since I’ve had one). You can think of them as chunky bits of latkes, and they look like this:

It’s also California Kiwi Fruit Day, Crêpe Day (cultural appropriation, don’t eat), Hedgehog Day (Heather Hastie’s favorite animal), and World Leprosy Day.

And of course it’s Super Bowl Sunday, when Americans will forgather before their televisions to watch the San Francisco and the Kansas City Chiefs fight for the football title, and of course eat piles of unhealthy food. Many chicken wings will be consumed, making it also Super Chicken Wing Day. (Wings were never eaten when I was a kid.) I don’t know if I’ll watch any of the game—even the famous Kitten Bowl.

Interestingly, today Super Bowl Sunday coincides with Groundhog Day, celebrated every February 2 in the U.S and Canada. Following a Pennsylvania Dutch superstitition, if the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow because it's sunny, there will be six more weeks of winter. If it's overcast and the large rodent doesn't see his shadow, we'll have an early spring.

Stuff that happened on February 2 includes:

1653 – New Amsterdam (later renamed The City of New York) is incorporated.

1709 – Alexander Selkirk is rescued after being shipwrecked on a desert island, inspiring Daniel Defoe’s adventure book Robinson Crusoe .

. 1887 – In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania the first Groundhog Day is observed.

1901 – Funeral of Queen Victoria.

1922 – Ulysses by James Joyce is published.

by James Joyce is published. 1925 – Serum run to Nome: Dog sleds reach Nome, Alaska with diphtheria serum, inspiring the Iditarod race.

1943 – World War II: The Battle of Stalingrad comes to an end when Soviet troops accept the surrender of the last German troops in the city.

1990 – Apartheid: F. W. de Klerk announces the unbanning of the African National Congress and promises to release Nelson Mandela.

2004 – Swiss tennis player Roger Federer becomes the No. 1 ranked men’s singles player, a position he will hold for a record 237 weeks.

Notables born on this day include:

1585 – Hamnet Shakespeare, William Shakespeare’s only son (baptised; d. 1596)

d. 1596) 1882 – James Joyce, Irish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1941)

A relevant tweet with a photo (h/t: Matthew):

🔷 JAMES JOYCE

Born on this day, in 1882 “yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will Yes.”

(Last words in “Ulysses”) pic.twitter.com/mYdC4XDX9S — Paul Holdengraber (@holdengraber) February 2, 2020

1901 – Jascha Heifetz, Lithuanian-born American violinist and educator (d. 1987)

1905 – Ayn Rand, Russian-born American novelist and philosopher (d. 1982)

1927 – Stan Getz, American saxophonist (d. 1991)

1937 – Tom Smothers, American comedian, actor, and activist

1942 – Graham Nash, English-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Shakira, Colombian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Those who began pushing up daisies on February 2 include:

1907 – Dmitri Mendeleev, Russian chemist and academic (b. 1834)

1969 – Boris Karloff, English actor (b. 1887)

1970 – Bertrand Russell, English mathematician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1872)

1974 – Imre Lakatos, Hungarian-English mathematician and philosopher (b. 1922)

1979 – Sid Vicious, English singer and bass player (b. 1957)

1992 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality; Miss America telecast presenter (b. 1914)

1996 – Gene Kelly, American actor, singer, dancer, and director (b. 1912)

2014 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (b. 1967)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s walkies weren’t up to snuff:

Hili: I’m disappointed. A: What with? Hili: I didn’t meet anybody familiar on my walk.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem zawiedziona.

Ja: Czym?

Hili: Nie spotkałam na spacerze nikogo znajomego.

A meme from Facebook:

From Jesus of the Day:

Stephen Barnard posted this gif. The raccoon wants bigger noms, though.

Titania uses woke logic:

Anti-gay hate crimes recorded by police in 2019: Saudi Arabia: 0

Pakistan: 0

Yemen: 0

Brunei: 0

Somalia: 0

Afghanistan: 0

USA: 1404 And you’re telling me it’s the Islamic states that are homophobic? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) February 1, 2020

And the rest of the tweets come from Matthew (other contributors have been absent). First, I’m sad to inform you that Matthew’s mum died two days ago. What with that and Brexit and other things on his mind, he cheered himself up with this tweet:

If you need cheering up, remember that the world has lovely shiny beetles in it, and they don’t care about the things that trouble us, and will still be here beetling away long after we and our troubles have gone. https://t.co/FPJbvC6ryF — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 1, 2020

I retweeted this one saying that it could happen only in America:

Gun rights activists carrying semi-automatic firearms walk through the Capitol Building on January 31, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. 📷: @woolstonphoto pic.twitter.com/YCGHNtTJNS — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 31, 2020

A good demonstration of wealth inequality, but what I want to know is: Did the people who answered the question get pie??? And look at the woman at the end who literally eats the rich!

Can’t believe this is on CBS. This guy @tonydokoupil is so good; such a light touch. Watch & RT. pic.twitter.com/rGyanOATzZ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 1, 2020

The first consequence of Brexit:

New currency already in circulation on the Continent. pic.twitter.com/cC0SSXuoKC — Jonathan Reinarz (@reinarzhistory) February 1, 2020

This is what’s known in the trade as a “groaner”:

My ex-girlfriend discovered a secret book of cows under my mattress, which wasn't the main reason we broke up, but it was the cattle list. — Darren Walsh Puns (@DarrenWalshPuns) December 11, 2012

Another one of Matthew’s beloved illusions. Make sure you watch until the end when they stick the pen to the “Ames window”:

Awesome video of a make-your-own Ames Window — once he puts the pen on it — mind blown! https://t.co/TqUEvn7YEx — Michael J. Proulx (@MichaelProulx) February 1, 2020

There’s finally a Groucho emoji! Mathew also notes that this tweet is followed by “a great thread of Grouchoiana.”

There are 117 new emojis. A regular occurrence, of course, but one of the 2020 emojis is the ‘disguised face’. It's modelled on a cheap, universal joke shop gag that is itself modelled on one of the greatest human beings that ever lived: Groucho Marx. Here’s the story…

THREAD 1/ pic.twitter.com/1RpDoYQtw5 — 🧤 Steve Bowbrick 🧤 (@bowbrick) January 31, 2020