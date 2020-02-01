Saturday: Hili dialogue

Yay! It’s a new month, and maybe a less gloomy one, for today is February 1, 2020. And on Sunday the sun is predicted to shine for the first time in 11 days (the record is 12).

As it’s a new month, there are a number of food designations for February, including Canned Food Month, National Chocolate Lovers Month, National Cherry Month, National Grapefruit Month, National Snack Food Month, National Potato Lovers Month, Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket Month, and National Hot Breakfast Month. It’s also the beginning of Black History Month. It’s also Hijab Month, a celebration of the oppression of women, but more on that later today.

But today is also a quintet of food days: National Cake Pops Day, National Baked Alaska Day, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, International Pisco Sour Day, and National Dark Chocolate Day.

Leaving aside food, it’s take Your Child to the Library Day, Change Your Password Day, and Robinson Crusoe Day, celebrating the day in 1709 when the real-life “Crusoe,” Alexander Selkirk, was rescued five years after leaving his ship to live in solitary on Más a Tierra Island. Selkirk eventually went back to sea and died of yellow fever in 1721. Finally, it’s National Freedom Day. . .

. . . honoring the signing by Abraham Lincoln of a joint House and Senate resolution that later became the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. President Lincoln signed the Amendment outlawing slavery on February 1, 1865, although it was not ratified by the states until later.

News of the Day: The Republicans managed to shut down the possibility of witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. The vote was 51-49 with two GOP defectors: Susan Collins and Mitt Romney. (No Democrats broke ranks.) So that’s it: the impeachment trial is over, the readers were right (I hoped that Bolton would testify and bring down Trump, but readers said “No way”), and the “President” will stay in office, with apparently little damage done to him. And Britain left the European Union yesterday afternoon (midnight Brussels time). Brexit is a done deal, but not really “done”, as nobody knows what will happen now.

Stuff that happened on February 1 includes:

1884 – The first volume ( A to Ant ) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1896 – La bohème premieres in Turin at the Teatro Regio (Turin), conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.

1960 – Four black students stage the first of the Greensboro sit-ins at a lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Google commemorates that brave gesture, an iconic incident in the Civil Rights Movement—blacks weren’t allowed to sit at lunch counters with white)—with today’s Doodle. If you click on it, it links to information about the sit-ins:

The picture below shows not the sit-in mentioned above, but one that took place soon thereafter with some white students also sitting in. Look what the racists did to the peacefully protesting students! And to think this was considered normal behavior by Southern whites!

1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with “I Want to Hold Your Hand”.

1968 – Vietnam War: The execution of Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém by South Vietnamese National Police Chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan is recorded on motion picture film, as well as in an iconic still photograph taken by Eddie Adams.

Here’s the photograph taken at the moment of execution (more on it here); you can see the complete video of the incident here(bloody), along with commentary by Eddie Adams and others. Adams won the Pulitzer Prize for that photo in 1969, which, some think, helped end the Vietnam War by emphasizing its brutality.

1979 – Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran after nearly 15 years of exile. [ JAC : Appropriate that it coincides with Hijab Day, as the Iranian government, against the protest of many women, soon instituted the mandatory hijab in Iran.]

: Appropriate that it coincides with Hijab Day, as the Iranian government, against the protest of many women, soon instituted the mandatory hijab in Iran.] 2002 – Daniel Pearl, American journalist and South Asia Bureau Chief of the Wall Street Journal , kidnapped January 23, 2002, is beheaded and mutilated by his captors.

, kidnapped January 23, 2002, is beheaded and mutilated by his captors. 2003 – Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated during the reentry of mission STS-107 into the Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts aboard.

Notables born on this day include:

1894 – John Ford, American director and producer (d. 1973)

1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)

1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)

1918 – Muriel Spark, Scottish playwright and poet (d. 2006)

Spark wrote the novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, which I haven’t read for years but remember as a very good book. It was made into a movie with Maggie Smith in the title role; Smith won an Best Actress Academy Award for her performance. If you have a spare two hours, the entire movie is on YouTube, and it’s right below.

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)

1937 – Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian

1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020) [2]

1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)

1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)

Those who kicked the bucket on February 1 include:

1851 – Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright (b. 1797)

1944 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (b. 1872)

1966 – Buster Keaton, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1895)

1976 – Werner Heisenberg, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1901)

1986 – Alva Myrdal, Swedish sociologist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)2003 – Space Shuttle Columbia crew Michael P. Anderson, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1959) David M. Brown, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1956) Kalpana Chawla, Indian-American engineer and astronaut (b. 1961) Laurel Clark, American captain, surgeon, and astronaut (b. 1961) Rick Husband, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1957) William C. McCool, American commander, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1961) Ilan Ramon, Israeli colonel, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1954)

crew 2013 – Ed Koch, American lawyer, judge, and politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (b. 1924)

This cannot be a real Mondrian, but it looks like one. Here’s “Red Faced Cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili refers to a Polish expression, “Can you prove you’re not a camel?”, and Malgorzata explains its meaning:

“This is a saying you use when you are accused of something like “you are a racist, an Islamophobe” etc. You don’t have to prove that you are a man, that you speak English – obvious things. But such accusations make you say: “How can I prove that I’m not a camel?” This saying sits very deep in Polish culture and I have some trouble explaining it. It’s when you are asked to prove something absolutely outlandish which on the one hand is rather obvious, on the other is very difficult or impossible to prove. That’s the best I can do. It’s funny: our Polish readers got Hili’s saying and liked it. That’s the difference between cultures!” Hili: Somebody is coming. A: Who? Hili: I don’t know but he claims he is not a camel.

In Polish:

Hili: Ktoś tu idzie.

Ja: Kto?

Hili: Nie wiem, ale twierdzi, że nie jest wielbłądem.

Lagniappe: An orphaned bat cooing while getting fusses (h/t: Merilee):

From The Cat House On the Kings: a badly deceived moggy:

A meme sent by reader Paul. I’ll never be able to say the word “homeowner” properly again! “Ho-Meow-Ner”!

Reader Ken tells Democrats to start steeling themselves for this fall’s election:

Titania’s still standing up for social justice:

Daniel Kaluuya has said he is bored of talking about race and racial issues. He claims to be an “individual” who is not defined by his race. He also says he is *not* a victim. He is now officially white-adjacent.#CancelDanielKaluuya https://t.co/yHyI8SWvgb — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 30, 2020

A fantastic technological innovation, and boy does Mumbai need it!

Fantastic social-science negative feedback loop. When drivers honk, red light lasts longer. And, yes, the traffic in Mumbai is legendary. h/t @CFCamerer https://t.co/DmiuCoPoKm — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) January 31, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. Look at these raccoon loaves! They’re obviously fed regularly:

Tired of using inferior raccoon-gathering methods?

This mystical Raccoon Bard has a solution for you… pic.twitter.com/BVZ2aLIcLv — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 31, 2020

Another chubster raccoon. He’s not really going down the drainpipe, but through a hole in the roof behind the drainpipe:

This is funny, and yes, it appears to be the real Pete Best:

Paul phoned me and asked me to join. That’s what got me into The Beatles. https://t.co/HrlqdrhrvQ — Pete Best (@BeatlesPeteBest) January 30, 2020

A wonderful leaf-mimicking butterfly; it’s an orange oakleaf (Kallima inachus).

Eu amei tanto esse gif, mas tá com cara de fake. @ObsNaturalistas essa borboleta que 'vira' folha existe?? pic.twitter.com/WF3Ko3zcZT — Lucas Galdino / Canal ter.a.pia (@galdinolucass) January 21, 2020

Such beautiful cats, perhaps the species with the most stunning pattern:

Look at those spots!!!

Sunda clouded leopards may be the coolest cat in the world. Here the one we call Bunga is moving through the jungle with her two kittens – one of the few times we have documented family groups. pic.twitter.com/YUskVMJVxG — Max Allen (@CarnivoreLab) January 22, 2020

If I’ve posted this before, my apologies, but it’s worth seeing again. That calf is having a bad day. . . .