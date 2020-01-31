Here’s what I want you to know: HuffPo and other newspapers think you’re dumb

While I’m doing research on two more substantive pieces I hope to post today and tomorrow, I’ll fill in the time with some persiflage.

It finally happened: all four of the stories in yesterday’s HuffPost “personal” section have headlines that have “what and how” tropes about “here’s what you need to know” or “how X affected me”. It’s a perfect record! And note that the last one even says, “Here’s what I want you to know.”

This patronizing meme, which is completely unnecessary, seems to be spreading; it’s now showing up in the New York Times:

and this:

It’s at the Washington Post, too:

and at the Los Angeles Times:

Now I already know some readers are going to tell me that they don’t object to this, and that’s fine. Tastes differ. But I do object to it. Why? I suppose because I don’t want some bozo journalists telling me “everything I need to know”. How do they know what I need to know? Maybe I need to know more! Why not just say “Briefing on China’s Virus Outbreak”. (I have no objection to briefing, my objection is the hectoring, “Here’s what you need to know.”) Or “Kobe Bryant’s tragedy helped me deal with my husband’s sudden death.”

This seems to be a new trend in journalism, spreading like coronavirus among newspapers. Why? My best guess is that papers are trying to dumb down the headlines to attract readers, and the “here’s what you need to know” trope makes the readers feel like they can be completely satisfied after they read it. It also resembles the increasingly frequent and very annoying “listicles” that appeal to people for reasons I don’t quite understand. Everyday Feminism is a fount of these: