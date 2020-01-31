Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s January 31st, 2020, and we’ve reached the end of January at last, although this morning we had a light dusting of snow in Chicago. Every Chicagoan is glad to see this month go: although we haven’t had a lot of snow, it’s been unremittingly gray and overcast most of the time. That’s why it’s good that it’s Hot Chocolate Day.

It’s also Brandy Alexander Day (not as good as plain hot chocolate), Eat Brussels Sprouts Day (nope; never had one I liked, no matter how it was cooked), Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day (I do!), National Fun at Work Day, Scotch Tape Day (this useful product was first marketed on January 31, 1930), and Inspire your Heart with Art Day. Here’s some inspirational art:

Stuff that happened on January 31 include:

1606 – Gunpowder Plot: Four of the conspirators, including Guy Fawkes, are executed for treason by hanging, drawing and quartering, for plotting against Parliament and King James. [4]

1865 – American Civil War: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and submits it to the states for ratification.

1865 – American Civil War: Confederate General Robert E. Lee becomes general-in-chief.

1915 – World War I: Germany is the first to make large-scale use of poison gas in warfare in the Battle of Bolimów against Russia.

1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch Tape.

It was invented to enable car painters to give their cars a two-tone paint job without sloppy edges (you can read about the history of this beloved tape here, and how the name originated—as a national slur). Here’s the first edition of the tape:

1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War. [JAC: And the last.]

Here’s a dramatic scene of the execution, based on Slovik’s story from the 1963 movie “The Victors” (trigger warning: firing squad). Sinatra sings a Christmas song during the scene. You may recognize some of the stars (the movie had an all-star cast).

1949 – These Are My Children , the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.

2001 – In the Netherlands, a Scottish court convicts Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and acquits another Libyan citizen for their part in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988.

2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur

Notables born on this day include:

1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)

1835 – Lunalilo of Hawaii (d. 1874)

1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)

1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)

1931 – Ernie Banks, American baseball player and coach (d. 2015)

1937 – Philip Glass, American composer

1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress [Driver (Remember her from “Good Will Hunting” is 50 today]

1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

Those who shuffled off the mortal coil on January 31 include:

1606 – Guy Fawkes, English conspirator, leader of the Gunpowder Plot (b. 1570)

1933 – John Galsworthy, English novelist and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1867)

1956 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright, created Winnie-the-Pooh (b. 1882)

1969 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (b. 1894)

1974 – Samuel Goldwyn, Polish-American film producer, co-founded Goldwyn Pictures (b. 1882) [ JAC : real name was Szmuel Gelbfisz, meaning “Samuel Goldfish” in Yiddish]

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili managed to get inside the wardrobe, which is normally closed:

Hili: This place should always be accessible.

Andrzej: I have a dissenting opinion in this matter.

In Polish:

Hili: To miejsce powinno być zawsze dostępne.

Ja: Mam w tej kwestii zdanie odrębne.

From the increasingly famous Dover Public Library site:

A cartoon from The New Yorker (h/t: Ginger). The cat is speaking:

An excellent meme from Pinterest:

Apparently you can be arrested upon returning home if you “represent Iran” overseas but aren’t wearing your hijab. The tweeter, Natasha Fatah, is a Canadian journalist for the CBC.

Iran chess ref Shohreh Bayat fears returning home because she was photographed not wearing her hijab#whitewednesdays #mystealthyfreedom #FreeIranhttps://t.co/beegElxfBN — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) January 15, 2020

From reader Barry: Bastet bookends!

A bargain found at the Cats Protection charity shop yesterday … pic.twitter.com/vH92KRaOGp — Sec (@SecularScarlet) January 22, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. But first, he sent me links to new data showing that Neandertals migrated back to Africa and hybridized with African populations (Guardian report here, Cell paper here). Matthew then sent this new and accurate phylogenetic diagram of human evolution:

The law that the Trump admin is ditching penalizes companies for killing birds if it’s a byproduct of their activities:

The law has been on the books for more than a century… https://t.co/PLMeoHEyMd — Rebecca L. Spang (@RebeccaSpang) January 30, 2020

Matthew’s upcoming book made it to the list of Best Free Will Books of All Time, even though he says virtually nothing about free will in that book (as he says, “I assiduously avoided the topic”). But it’s an excellent book and I recommend it.

Well done @matthewcobb! Your book, The Idea of the Brain, made it to the list of best Free Will books of all time! https://t.co/PJXLje5rx2 — BookAuthority (@bookauthority) January 28, 2020

This is amazing: Jurassic predation—a pterosaur (flying reptile) tried to catch a squid and failed, leaving a tooth in the squid fossil:

🎉New Paper Alert!🎉We describe a unique squid fossil with a #pterosaur tooth lodged in its mantle! First evidence of failed predation by a pterosaur. #openaccess in @SciReports. Lead author René Hoffmann https://t.co/GPnIEdp297 pic.twitter.com/AlEVu3nA5A — Jordan Bestwick (@JordanBestwick1) January 27, 2020

Yes, young caecilians really do eat their mother’s skin. (It’s like mother’s milk, but in legless amphibians, which is what these are).

A lovely video of (probably) Siphonops annulatus mother and her young feeding on her skin. A wonderful act of maternal care in #caecilians https://t.co/Zu5nwv1eBD https://t.co/EbLeTva7lK — Caecilian Biology (@CaecilianBiol) January 26, 2020

Finally, this scary video, showing the spread of a fire in Australia, is in real time!

TERRIFYING: This is how quickly a #bushfire can overrun you. Within three minutes, fire crews at Shoalhaven in NSW, go from setting up for property protection to fleeing for their lives due to a change of wind. Always have your bushfire survival plan ready. #9News pic.twitter.com/0Qv5ywQrnE — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) January 30, 2020