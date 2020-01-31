Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s January 31st, 2020, and we’ve reached the end of January at last, although this morning we had a light dusting of snow in Chicago. Every Chicagoan is glad to see this month go: although we haven’t had a lot of snow, it’s been unremittingly gray and overcast most of the time. That’s why it’s good that it’s Hot Chocolate Day.
It’s also Brandy Alexander Day (not as good as plain hot chocolate), Eat Brussels Sprouts Day (nope; never had one I liked, no matter how it was cooked), Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day (I do!), National Fun at Work Day, Scotch Tape Day (this useful product was first marketed on January 31, 1930), and Inspire your Heart with Art Day. Here’s some inspirational art:
Stuff that happened on January 31 include:
- 1606 – Gunpowder Plot: Four of the conspirators, including Guy Fawkes, are executed for treason by hanging, drawing and quartering, for plotting against Parliament and King James.[4]
- 1865 – American Civil War: The United States Congress passes the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and submits it to the states for ratification.
- 1865 – American Civil War: Confederate General Robert E. Lee becomes general-in-chief.
- 1915 – World War I: Germany is the first to make large-scale use of poison gas in warfare in the Battle of Bolimów against Russia.
- 1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch Tape.
It was invented to enable car painters to give their cars a two-tone paint job without sloppy edges (you can read about the history of this beloved tape here, and how the name originated—as a national slur). Here’s the first edition of the tape:
- 1945 – US Army private Eddie Slovik is executed for desertion, the first such execution of an American soldier since the Civil War. [JAC: And the last.]
Here’s a dramatic scene of the execution, based on Slovik’s story from the 1963 movie “The Victors” (trigger warning: firing squad). Sinatra sings a Christmas song during the scene. You may recognize some of the stars (the movie had an all-star cast).
- 1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.
- 1961 – Project Mercury: Mercury-Redstone 2: Ham the Chimp travels into outer space.
- 2001 – In the Netherlands, a Scottish court convicts Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and acquits another Libyan citizen for their part in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988.
- 2018 – Both a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse occur
Notables born on this day include:
- 1797 – Franz Schubert, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1828)
- 1835 – Lunalilo of Hawaii (d. 1874)
- 1892 – Eddie Cantor, American singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer (d. 1964)
- 1902 – Tallulah Bankhead, American actress (d. 1968)
- 1931 – Ernie Banks, American baseball player and coach (d. 2015)
- 1937 – Philip Glass, American composer
- 1970 – Minnie Driver, English singer-songwriter and actress [Driver (Remember her from “Good Will Hunting” is 50 today]
- 1981 – Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor
Those who shuffled off the mortal coil on January 31 include:
- 1606 – Guy Fawkes, English conspirator, leader of the Gunpowder Plot (b. 1570)
- 1933 – John Galsworthy, English novelist and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1867)
- 1956 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright, created Winnie-the-Pooh (b. 1882)
- 1969 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (b. 1894)
- 1974 – Samuel Goldwyn, Polish-American film producer, co-founded Goldwyn Pictures (b. 1882) [JAC: real name was Szmuel Gelbfisz, meaning “Samuel Goldfish” in Yiddish]
- 2007 – Molly Ivins, American journalist and author (b. 1944)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili managed to get inside the wardrobe, which is normally closed:
Hili: To miejsce powinno być zawsze dostępne.
Ja: Mam w tej kwestii zdanie odrębne.
From the increasingly famous Dover Public Library site:
A cartoon from The New Yorker (h/t: Ginger). The cat is speaking:
An excellent meme from Pinterest:
Apparently you can be arrested upon returning home if you “represent Iran” overseas but aren’t wearing your hijab. The tweeter, Natasha Fatah, is a Canadian journalist for the CBC.
From reader Barry: Bastet bookends!
Tweets from Matthew. But first, he sent me links to new data showing that Neandertals migrated back to Africa and hybridized with African populations (Guardian report here, Cell paper here). Matthew then sent this new and accurate phylogenetic diagram of human evolution:
The law that the Trump admin is ditching penalizes companies for killing birds if it’s a byproduct of their activities:
Matthew’s upcoming book made it to the list of Best Free Will Books of All Time, even though he says virtually nothing about free will in that book (as he says, “I assiduously avoided the topic”). But it’s an excellent book and I recommend it.
This is amazing: Jurassic predation—a pterosaur (flying reptile) tried to catch a squid and failed, leaving a tooth in the squid fossil:
Yes, young caecilians really do eat their mother’s skin. (It’s like mother’s milk, but in legless amphibians, which is what these are).
Finally, this scary video, showing the spread of a fire in Australia, is in real time!
The Dunmore RFS bushfire video – more info:
100% volunteer Rural Fire Service, Dunmore, NSW, Australia
We are watching the dashcam of the fire truck & crew who remained at the scene to protect a property to the left from the right-to-left moving burning embers that skipped over the road. Keeping the truck in place as a fire front whips in & through & out [assumes not too much undergrowth at the truck location] – is a survival drill called “burnover” which you can see in this demo video at CFA HQ, Burwood East, VIC, Australia:
The Dunmore crew enacted a kind of burnover drill – protecting the truck, but the crew largely remained out in the open during the passage of the fire front according to this NEWSPAPER REPORT [edited – shortened & tamed of journo-speak]
Within three minutes, day turned to night as winds of 100km/h lashed the area, embers rained down and the Currowan inferno passed over a Dunmore Rural Fire Service crew. As they were overrun with the fire front, the captain knew he had three jobs to do: save the Tomerong property, protect the truck but most importantly keep his crew safe.
Dunmore brigade captain Greg Hardy has released dashcam footage of the truck being hit with fire while the crew was doing property protection along Turpentine Road on January 4th. The crew were receiving a supply of drinking water from another RFS truck when a southerly wind change arrived 10 minutes earlier than forecast. Mr Hardy said the the first sign of fire was 100-metres away and only one-metre tall. The other truck left.
“We were covered with smoke by 7pm and less than a minute later there was an extreme ember attack and multiple spot fires, then we were overrun by the fire. Flames were more than 50 metres high. We were out of the truck defending the house with a hose line. We couldn’t even see the house – we didn’t know whether it was alight”
Mr Hardy said a crew member jumped into the truck to turn on the cabin spray to protect the vehicle from embers.
“I was running around hitting the truck with water while another crew member used a small hose line to douse the rest of the truck to keep it safe, the fire was moving north [to the left] rapidly. We turned the spray off because we didn’t want to lose all our water. We did that another two times – it was crazy and full on.”
Mr Hardy said visibility was so poor that they could only see five or eight metres in front of them.
“We knew where the house was, so we were pointing the hose towards it. We kept using the hoses to wet ourselves and the truck. Under the 50-metre flame height, with a southerly, the heat was massive and extreme, our adrenaline was high and because we were doing our jobs we forgot about it, but it was bloody hot in our gear and helmets. Continually hosing ourselves helped.”
Mr Hardy said after the main fire front had passed, the crew had to quickly fill the truck with water from a neighbouring property’s dam and got back to the house as there was still a major risk of it catching alight from embers. Mr Hardy said the house was saved but some of the garden was burnt. The crew continued to patrol the area into the night to make sure no spot fires ignited.
At one point, Mr Hardy told two of his crew members to go inside as they were starting to cough. They got into the truck to have a breather but within 30 seconds they were back out helping. “I expected them to stay in longer but they wanted to be involved, help and make sure everyone else was safe”
Mr Greg Hardy: “Another captain may have gone into an emergency drill and stayed in the truck but I knew I had a good, experienced crew, I had faith in them and I knew we would get through it”
ARTICLE WITH PHOTOS HERE
That terrifying bushfire footage highlights the incredibly perilous conditions facing the fire fighters as well as underscores their heroism.