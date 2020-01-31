Brexit now a reality

Britain parted company with the European Union eight minutes ago, at 6 pm New York Time and midnight Brussels time.
The rest is mystery.
2300 UK time … midnight Brussels time.
Thanks; didn’t look up the time. I’ll fix.
And was that not the gentlemanly thing to do…
Yup, rather symbolically the UK officially left the EU at midnight… Brussels time! I can’t help having a niggling suspicion that this could be indicative of the UK’s negotiating strength in all of our post-EU trade deals.
Perspicacious of you … 😉
Going to be a painful year for many. Just a few minutes ago the Senate voted no witnesses. What a surprise…
Well at least Romney and Collins voted for witnesses.
Yes, I think Collins needed to vote yes to keep from getting hammered back home. For Romney, who knows. He is not up next election. I do think a lot of Republicans are going to be punished for this, particularly as more stuff comes out later. Should help the democrats chance of getting the Senate. They must get that or getting Trump out won’t mean so much.
I sincerely hope that you are correct, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see “president” Trump re-elected.
Susan Collins got what Senate insiders call a hall pass. For purposes of helping her back in Maine, McConnell didn’t strong arm her to vote against witnesses because her vote would not change the ultimate result.
Never been more disappointed in our federal government. World’s greatest deliberative body, my ass.
It’s been nothing more than a Soviet-style show trial, a complete capitulation by one political Party to a caudillo-style strongman. In the chamber that once held Republican senators like John McCain, and Howard Baker, and Baker’s father-in-law, Everett Dirksen, and Barry Goldwater, and Jacob Javitz, and Margaret Chase Smith. Now it is a caucus of craven, cult-of-personality lackeys.
Our rule of law hangs by a thread. Our system of checks-and-balances on the executive branch of government is gone, save (for now) for our quadrennial elections.
I can’t imagine how low morale must be among honest, hardworking career people at the State Department and at the Justice Department and in the intelligence community, and elsewhere in the federal government where a shred of decency persists. Maybe as low as I feel right now about my own government.
There has been speculation among MSNBC commentators that the vote against witnesses will be a hard blow against the Republican senators since 75% of the American public want them. I am not so sure. Republican senators not up for election this cycle probably think correctly that when they do come up again their votes will be forgotten or not held against them. For those up for re-election this cycle, if they are in deep red states, their votes will not matter. In closer states they think that the Trump cult will carry them to election. This remains to be seen. Only Susan Collins of Maine thought that voting against witnesses could really hurt her.
The UK will float down the Atlantic Ocean, pass the equator and settle itself next to the Falkland Islands, far away from everything, in a splendid isolation.
Oh, does that mean Penguins?
Yes, the Falklands have five species of penguins: Gentoo, King, Magellanic, Rockhopper and one other that I can’t remember.
The chaos and turmoil has already started:
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/jan/31/peppa-pig-voice-actor-harley-bird-quits-after-13-years
Well, if that’s the worst thing that happens …!
Right now, the UK is like Wile E Coyote having just run off the edge of a cliff—suspended in mid-air. Nothing has yet changed for the UK except it no longer has members or votes in the European parliament. It won’t crash to the ground until the end of the year when the transition period is over. BoJo thinks he can negotiate free trade with the EU, but I see no reason why the EU will give him that. Why would they give away the milk for free when the UK no longer has a claim on the cow?
I wonder if BoJo will follow the Trump pattern: lots of talk, lots of bluster, lots negotiations, lots of “us vs. them” talk, eventually come away with nothing more than the EU has already said they give, then claim he made a “great deal” and celebrate and hold a parade.
Pretty much sounds like his plan. Theresa May’s Brexit deal was virtually the same as Johnson’s (but without the border down the Irish Sea), and her proposed 5G network agreement with Huawei was almost identical, too. Take all the credit, diss your predecessor, and tell whatever lies you need to get you through the day seems to be the new modus operandi – on both sides of the pond.
The picture should also show a red line being drawn through the Irish sea.
A day of national shame.
Indeed. I don’t know which place is more shameful these days, the UK or the US.
The country that defied the Fascists in Europe in 1939 just regained it’s independence, what a shame.
This is England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales leaving the European Union together? That’s how I understand it.
When this first started happening a few years ago, I thought it was England that wanted to leave the United Kingdom.
BoJo cast in the role of Holly Golightly in Brexit at Tiffany’s.