Young bluegrass greats: Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle

I have despaired for years over the declining quality of rock music, and have gotten a lot of pushback about it. Of course my opinion is subjective, but there are at least ways of quantifying what people think are indices of quality, such as melodic content (which has declined in rock and pop over the years). And although I’m assaulted by the slings and arrows of those who call me an old fogey, that I’m merely saying what oldsters have been saying for years about the younger generation, and that there are groups around that are just as good as The Beatles were (yeah, right!), I tell the critics to take a number, get in line, and prepare to osculate the tuchas.

But let’s forget about that, for I am heartened about the future of one genre of American music: bluegrass. I love bluegrass music, and there happen to be a number of young performers who are as good as, or even better than, bluegrass performers of my generation—or earlier. Two of these are acoustic guitar flat-pickers: Billy Strings (born William Apostol) and Molly Tuttle. They are just 27 years old, but, having spent several hours watching their videos, I think both are even better than the flat-picker par excellence of my generation, Doc Watson.

I’m going to show some of their work over the next week or so, but let’s start with the two of them together. Here they are at the Grey Fox festival in New York just this year. In “Sitting on Top of the World,” a folk classic written about 1930, they make it new again with their rapid tempo and especially the blues-y introduction by Strings. (Both Strings and Tuttle have great country voices as well as fantastic skills in picking). While Strings gets most of the show here, note that Tuttle is just as good as he is at picking. We’ll hear her voice later, as well as some original songs, for she also writes music and plays the mandolin.

Note, too, that the backup musicians are superb (check out the mandolin and banjo players on “Little Maggie”), which heartens me about the future of this great indigenous American music.

If this song doesn’t make you tap your feet, and get happy, you’re dead. I love the blues-y beginning, which reminds me of Gregg Allman’s solo at the end of “One Way Out”. I could write a lot about this performance, but I’ll refrain and let the music speak. (Be sure to put it on the big screen!)

Here’s Doc Watson’s version, which is great but doesn’t move me like the rendition above:

This is the version by another great bluegrass group, Bill Monroe’s. It’s also good, but not as good as Tuttle and Strings.

Finally, just to show how good these players are, here’s another fantastic song, “Little Maggie“, from the 2018 Grey Fox festival. Their improvised duo performance in the middle of the song, beginning at 3:15 and going to the crescendo at 5:08, is absolutely stunning:

What impresses me about both of these young players is how clean their playing is: even when going at top speed—and remember, this is flat picking—they don’t miss notes or lose the tempo. We’ll hear more from them in the next few days.