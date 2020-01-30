What the deuce happened to Alan Dershowitz?

UPDATE: Reader Simon sent me this tweet from Dershowitz, denying that he made the argument I characterize below. But read the thread: there are direct quotes, and certainly the NYT thinks that he said what he denies saying:
I seem to remember Alan Dershowitz as a liberal, but now he’s defending Trump in the impeachment trial. That’s okay if he’s trying to secure a President’s right to have a vigorous defense (remember, I was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team for that reason). But I think Dershowitz has swerved to the right as well, and the arguments he’s making in defense of Trump have become simply looney.
I refer in particular to his latest defense, which goes like this. A president should be concerned with his own re-election because he sees the continuation of his Presidency to be in the national interest. Therefore, if he does something like Trump did, blackmailing Ukraine by withholding a weapons offer unless they investigated one of his opponents, that is simply the President acting in the national interest, and thus it’s not an impeachable offense.
Is the man sane? Does anybody really think that Trump was thinking of the welfare of the U.S. when he does stuff like this? Of course not, and Dershowitz’s claim is simply dumb. (You can make that argument, but rest assured that Trump was thinking of his own welfare.)
And ask yourself this: what if Trump said he’d withhold military aid from the Ukraine unless that country put $10,000,000 into his re-election campaign? Would that be okay? Or, worse: what if he asked for a personal payment in return for aid? After all, that would enhance his ability to get re-elected if he used that money to campaign.
These aren’t fanciful questions; even the New York Times extrapolated from Dershowitz’s lame “defense”.
Mr. Dershowitz’s comments were in response to a question from Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, about whether posing a “quid pro quo” — conditioning one thing on another — could ever be appropriate conduct for a president, particularly in the realm of foreign policy. It went to a central claim of Mr. Trump’s defense, that tying aid to Ukraine to investigations of his political rivals was not a corrupt effort to gain election advantage, but an appropriate exercise of his foreign policy prerogative to root out corruption and increase burden-sharing with other countries.
But the response went far further, suggesting that nothing a president did could ever be considered a corrupt abuse of power as long as he or she considered it in the national interest.
Heather Hastie and I recently discussed the possible reasons why Dershowitz was so eager to defend Trump. My own view is that he’s somewhat of a narcissist who needs to stay in the public eye. Regardless, he’s not providing good “optics” making statements like this.
I don’t think so.
I think the reason Trump is so desperate to be reelected is he figures the next stop after the White House is federal prison.
I suspect Dershowitz has only unquestioned support for the right-ring government of Israel, regardless of political party here, but wouldn’t an investigation as to whether or not the Bidens needed investigating be reasonable before jumping to conclusions?
2014: www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2014/05/14/hunter-bidens-new-job-at-a-ukrainian-gas-company-is-a-problem-for-u-s-soft-power
2015: http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/09/world/europe/corruption-ukraine-joe-biden-son-hunter-biden-ties.html From someone who called for impeachment over a year ago:https://consortiumnews.com/2019/09/21/if-the-facts-come-out-it-could-spell-the-end-for-joe-biden
Regardless of whether or not there are any good reasons to investigate the Biden’s, that issue doesn’t have anything to do with the investigations into Trump et al. Even if Joe or Hunter, or both, have done the things the Trump machine says they have it would not in any way exonerate their behavior.
Just as if you were to commit a crime and then claim you did it to try and find out if your competitor had committed a crime, that excuse would not relieve you of ethical or legal responsibility for the crime you committed.
Also consider, if either Biden has done what Trump et al claim, why did they wait until evidence of Trump’s crimes has gotten him in trouble to bring up this issue with the Bidens? And why did Trump use criminal means to try and coerce another nation to merely claim publicly that they were opening an investigation into the Biden’s rather than use the very powerful legal means at his disposal?
Why, after such a long and sordid history of lies and sordid behavior, why does anyone believe anything that Trump et al say? Forget the Biden’s. It’s some unclear combination of misdirection and lies, and has no relevance to Trump’s crimes.
“…rather than use the very powerful legal means at his disposal?” That is the point exactly. That alone completely destroys any argument that Mr Trump was after more general Ukrainian corruption.
Moreover, Ms Yovanovitch, US ambassador to the Ukraine, was at the forefront in the fight against Ukrainian corruption. Why did she have to be removed?
[That is a rhetorical question, but for the ‘g’s among us: she would never be part of what Mr Bolton described as a ‘drug deal’]
I watched the trial online. Dershowitz says what the NYT writes. He is now desperately trying to claim he was misunderstood.
This is supposed to be one of our country’s most skilled and able attorneys? I’ve seen better on reruns of Law & Order. He has become an embarrassment. This is worse than his “I kept my underwear on!” defense in regard to his role in the Epstein scandal (his association is murkier than any that has ever been implied to smear others, like Pinker).
“I didn’t say what you have a recording of me saying” is getting to be a common refrain from this crowd. Mulvaney being a prominent example.
I’d missed the underwear comment, but it comes up a lot on the twitter thread
Here is a link where Dersh says it:
https://crooksandliars.com/2019/07/alan-dershowitz-i-kept-my-underwear-during
I agree with your assessment.
I am on Twitter, and receive a lot of tweets from the pro-Israel crowd (of which I am a member).
I am appalled at the single-issue partisanship on display. There is no hesitation at the the brutal character assassination of anyone who even questions Trump.
I believe, as you do, that this is why Dershowitz has rushed to his defense. And one wonders also about the possibility of a tie-in with the Epstein case…
It could be that Dershowitz has been bitten by the same crazy animal as Giuliani. After all, they are both old and irrelevant and apparently have removed all mirrors from the house to maintain the illusion they are not. The animal that bit them was Trump of course and the disease is much worse than rabies. They are part of the inner cult of Trump.
Some time in the early ’90s, the NYC Bar Association held a forum on the conflict between pre-trial publicity and fair trials. The two speakers were Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. Since they didn’t have anyone on the other side to make an interesting debate, I didn’t go.
Dershowitz is among a host of slime balls who are on record defining Trump as a corrupt idiot [and so on] who have done a 180 to become his enablers. The only reasons I can come up with are self-aggrandizement and power-mongering.
Mr Graham is the first that comes to mind when talking 180 degrees.
I subscribe to the “wants to stay in the public eye” theory. He wants to stay relevant and consequential as he seemed to be over his career. Retirement doesn’t suit a man like that. I disregard what he says. Lawrence Tribe, an eminent legal scholar, who I think was a classmate of his, has called him on the lameness of his arguments re tRump.
Dershowitz craves public attention as you note. Here is Laurence Tribe skewering “The Dersh” in an eloquent plea to Republicans to think of what they are doing to the country. Of course, the Republicans will ignore him as any pretense that the country is a democracy goes out the window.
IMHO, Dershowitz has always been about himself and being in the limelight. In 1995, that meant joining the Simpson defense team. In 2017 to the present, that means signing on with Trump. I doubt that he sees any inconsistency whatsoever.
The Dersh went full Louis Quatorze yesterday, essentially claiming on Trump’s behalf that l’état, c’est moi.
Never go full Louis Quatorze, man. Never.
Put another way, Dershowitz has headed up the river past the Do Long bridge into Cambodia with his band of Montagnards like Colonel Kurtz.
“Never get out of the boat. Absolutely goddamn right. Unless you were going all the way.”
LOL! 🙂
The argument should be that it was an abuse for power to delay the aid. Period. For any reason.
That cuts out the defense that it was done to promote a national interest, not a personal interest.
I never heard a candidate say he was running for office for personal gain or interest. It is always said to be to serve the country as a sense of duty. At great sacrifice to themselves.
Have all theses people been lying to me. I am shocked, shocked to find out they might have been. Since I am not a mind reader, I guess I will never know.
Donald Trump has attracted to himself a bunch of formerly famous oldsters — Dershowitz, Rudy Giuliani, William Barr, and Newt Gingrich among them — willing to toss away whatever reputation they once may have had in exchange for a last grasp at the brass ring of relevancy. It’s pathetic.
Trump makes foul every last thing he touches.
It is a common belief that people, particularly politicians, are always concerned about their legacy. These guys disprove it.
Sadly people are learning from Trump’s playbook. Deny what you said and the people who matter will pretend like they believe you.
Dershowitz’s position has provided a lot of cover for the GOP Senators who were always going to let Trump skate regardless. While his position is wrong on abuse of power not being grounds for impeachment, I do think part of his argument is being misinterpreted on the non-Fox media outlets. (Maybe there too but I don’t watch Fox.)
Rick Santorum, of all people, hit the nail on the head this time, telling CNN that Dershowitz is only saying that a president offering a quid pro quo to advance his election chances, taken alone, is not worthy of impeachment. Politicians do lots of things to make people want to vote for them in the next election. That by itself is not a bad thing as they view their reelection as being in the public interest.
That’s debatable but what he isn’t saying, presumably because it would bolster his opposition’s case, what Trump is being accused of is much more than seeking reelection.
The “grounds for impeachment” case against Trump seems pretty simple. Doing something against the US’s stated foreign policy solely because it furthers his own election prospects seems to be exactly what the Founders had in mind when they added Impeachment to the Constitution. Dershowitz is doing a Dr. Irwin Corey impression, deliberately making an argument that will be misinterpreted.
It’s all very simple. Trump’s shyster Giuliani has already declared that “The truth is not the truth”.
Two days ago, at a White House conference, Dershowitz was seen giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an encouraging pat on the shoulder as “president” Trump congratulated Pompeo for throwing an obscenity-laced hissy-fit, and for dissembling about, a respected reporter who had asked Pompeo a straightforward question about former US ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch.
Pay no heed to Dershowitz’s protestations that he’s in this impeachment thing on principle alone. Guy’s gone full-bore Team Trump.
Yes, I saw that, and when Dershowitz was called out on that pat on the back, he try to rationalize it by saying he did that because he supports Pompeo’s Israel policies – another nonsensical line of reasoning from Dershowitz.
I think Mary Louise Kelley is a very competent and professional NPR reporter – to the extent that she can discipline herself to refrain from interrupting/cutting off interviewees when their answers do not conform to what she wants to hear.
I suspect it’s an urge for relevancy and support of Israel that motivates him but I have no way of knowing. Lindsey Graham has admitted to the fact that he wants to be relevant as his excuse for being in Trump’s pocket.
In part, I fully understand the rush of Republicans to defend Trump and acquit him. We live in a representative democracy and if your constituents, at least a majority of them, want him acquitted, you’d be representing their wishes to vote to do so. Should our politicians represent those who they represent or follow their conscience?
What is the obligation to follow a higher calling when you are representing those who think that higher calling is something else?
Actually, a recent poll says 75% of voters, and a majority of Republicans, want to see more witnesses in the impeachment trial. I’m not saying we should judge this thing as a popularity contest but, if we were to do so, the trial wouldn’t be over by a long shot.
Yep, and that’s why Senators like Collins from Maine and Gardner from Colorado (and I’m sure a few others) are under water right now and will most likely lose in 2020.
For one, Martha McSally – lost the election and got appointed to the senate anyhow – now heavily trailing Mark Kelly in her reelection bid 🙂
I suppose that’s “Election” rather than “Reelection” since she was never elected!
I heard an unfortunate, but compelling analysis of why Republicans will vote against witnesses: “If they vote against witnesses, they lose their next election. If they vote for witnesses, they lose their next primary.”
The obligation is to fo what you think is right regardless of what your voters want. You gave to judge what is right by what you think us right. Political scientists agree on this. There are several reasons for that. One us you have mire information and knowledge about the issue than they. There are other arguments having to do with ethics. Then there is the oath if office. I fin’t believe the oath says you swear to do what your voters want. Something in there about upholding the constitution and following the law and picky things like that. There are more arguments but I will dtop there.
Dershowitz has always been a scumbag. He was a friend and frequent visitor of Jeffrey Epstein, and is implicated in some of Epstein’s crimes.
Dershowitz is losing it. We’ve seen this before with Rudy Giuliani – I’m old enough to remember when Rudy wasn’t a complete bumbling fool.
Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to be a real thing.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is supposed to be something liberals that hate Trump suffer from. Dershowitz suffers from a different kind of dementia.
I know the intended propaganda of “TDS”, but it’s not deranged to hold a person like Trump in contempt. It is deranged to admire and support a person like Trump.
Dershowitz is in love with being a celebrity. His concern and passion for a robust legal system is I think bullshit. I think he may always have been this way.
Dershowitz is a lawyer. Need anymore be said?
I’m imagining that you imagine that that comment was humorous.
And BTW, it’s “any more,” not “anymore.”
So I guess if a President were to send a team to break into the opposition’s offices to, say, photograph documents of theirs and to install wiretaps, like maybe if those offices were in the Watergate Hotel, that this is fine since his getting re-elected is in the national interest.
Interesting to know.
I enjoyed Dershowitz’s Marshall McLuhan moment on Anderson Cooper today…
(I also enjoyed that Anderson Cooper connected the two and mentioned that particular scene in Annie Hall before ending the interview.)
Yes, me too! It was great, especially the explicit reference to that scene in Woody Allen’s movie.
This “argument” by Dershowitz makes me seethe. This is beyond perverse logic, it is a cynical lawyer gimmick to spraypaint the thinnest coat of white on a dog turd in an attempt to disguise it. By this idiotic logic, overtly illegal and impeachable conduct by a president would be acceptable because guaranteeing their own re-election is in the national interest. It’s as if merely stating an argument is sufficient because now that empty spot has been occupied.
We need another syllogism for this fake news, relative truth, non-existent objectivity era. “What can be asserted without evidence may actually stick if relentlessly asserted.”