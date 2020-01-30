Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, January 30, 2020, with one more day until this wretched month is behind us. It’s now been eight days without any sun in Chicago, and that’s not predicted to change until Monday. If the prediction is true, that will be eleven days in a row without sun; the record for Chicago is twelve.

It’s National Croissant Day, a day of cultural appropriation. Better to eat a cronut, the American hybrid of a croissant and a donut, which is a purely American invention and which has yuppies lining up for hours in New York to procure one.

It’s also National Escape Day (known as a “mental health day” in the U.S.), and National Inane Answering Message Day, which is the opposite of what you expect:

According to Thomas and Ruth Roy, who created Inane Answering Message Day, the day takes place each year so that people can listen to what they have as their recorded greeting for their voicemail and home answering machines, and replace any that are “ridiculous” and “annoying,” that “waste the time of anyone who must listen to them.”

I haven’t heard any of these lately, but what’s worse is hearing the automatic voice that tells you to leave a message and hang up, or “press 1 for more options” WE ALREADY KNOW THAT!

Finally (where do they get these holidays), it’s National Yodel for Your Neighbors Day:

Celebrate the day by walking around your neighborhood and yodeling for your neighbors. It may be advantageous to get a refresher on how to yodel before sharing your yodeling talents with them.

If you’re not Jimmie Rodgers, that might be hard. Here’s one of his famous “Blue Yodel” songs; this version is “Number 1.”

Finally, in India is Martyr’s Day, celebrating those who gave their life for the country. This is the day in 1948 in which Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu nationalist.

Stuff that happened on January 30 includes:

1661 – Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, is ritually executed more than two years after his death, on the 12th anniversary of the execution of the monarch he himself deposed. [5]

1703 – The Forty-seven rōnin, under the command of Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenge the death of their master, by killing Kira Yoshinaka.

This is a famous story and I recommend reading the Wikipedia version. The rōnin, being samurai, of course all committed seppuku.

1820 – Edward Bransfield sights the Trinity Peninsula and claims the discovery of Antarctica.

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1933 – Adolf Hitler is sworn in as Chancellor of Germany.

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist.

1969 – The Beatles’ last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner”.

Notables born on this day include:

58 BC – Livia, Roman wife of Augustus (d. 29)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and politician, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (d. 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (d. 1989)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (d. 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

Eldredge, nicknamed “Little Jazz” (he was short) was one of the greatest trumpet players in jazz history. Here’s one of my favorites, “After You’ve Gone”. It’s been recorded many times, but this is the best, recorded by Eldredge and his orchestra in 1937. Listen to that hot horn!

Those who “fell asleep” on January 30 include:

1948 – Mahatma Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule (b. 1869)

1948 – Orville Wright, American pilot and engineer, co-founded the Wright Company (b. 1871)

1982 – Lightnin’ Hopkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1912)

2006 – Coretta Scott King, American author and activist (b. 1927)

2006 – Wendy Wasserstein, American playwright and academic (b. 1950)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili needs a bit of explanation. Malgorzata explains: “There is a huge media campaign now in Poland against hunters. Our government wants to remove most restrictions on hunting, but many people are against that policy.”

Hili: Sometimes I lack the motivation to hunt. A: You may not be hungry or you changed under the influence of media.

In Polish:

Hili: Czasami brakuje mi motywacji do polowania.

Ja: To może nie jesteś głodna albo zmieniłaś się pod wpływem mediów.

From Facebook, which is accurate except for the God bit:

A new story from the Guardian, in which the rag evinces a rare sense of humor (click on screenshot; h/t Jeremy):

Reader Merillee pointed out a Sad and Useless post reporting that many miscreants are posting pictures of their dogs with hipster-ish “man buns”. Here’s one (see the #Dogbun site for more). People are cruel!

From Andrew Doyle, creator of Queen Titania. See my post on this here.

Yale University is scrapping its introductory art history course because there were too many white male artists in the Renaissance. This is not a joke. If you want to see smart people behave like philistines, just get them hooked on identity politics.https://t.co/FbT2Ow7j85 — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) January 29, 2020

Speaking of Titania. . .

Given the fact that some women have wombs, and some transwomen have testicles, surely we’ve reached the point where we no longer require men in order to exist as a species? — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 29, 2020

Samantha Harris is a lawyer at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). And this is indeed pretty much how these scenarios play out:

As someone who has read hundreds of legal decisions in this area, I can say that this infographic from @IWF is spot on when it comes to the way many of these campus cases transpire. pic.twitter.com/v3OH0tryZ7 — Samantha Harris (@samk_harris) January 28, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is really interesting: look how the proportion of abstract versus concrete words in literature goes down over time. Cormac McCarthy gets the nod for least abstraction, while, in the modern era, Gertrude Stein, whose writing I abhor, leads in abstraction. I wonder why this trend, though! Any thoughts?

A linguistic map of the canon pic.twitter.com/felD3Uw2ML — Ryan Heuser (@quadrismegistus) January 29, 2020

A good caption on this one:

There is controversy over the exact date pigs were domesticated by cats and when they were first ridden, but wild guesses put the date at approximately 3500 BC. pic.twitter.com/fOGfKV0Nk7 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 29, 2020

I’ve written about Félicette before: the first cat to be launched into space. Sadly and cruelly, although she came back to Earth safely, she was euthanized so that the researchers Dr. Frankensteins could examine her brain. Two years ago there was a Kickstarter campaign to get her a memorial, and now it’s done!

What a great statue!

Here is the statue in situ, in France. 10/10 would deliberately pass every day to give head rubs. https://t.co/d6BfuXTtbo https://t.co/QuWSVaA0qK — Laura O'Brien (@lrbobrien) January 29, 2020

Finally, a d*g gets a save:

Even if you don’t like football this is the best football video ever pic.twitter.com/ew5msjfwpn — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) January 28, 2020