Evolutionary geneticist John Avise, whose photos of Antarctic and South Atlantic birds I’ve put up recently, sent an installment of miscellaneous “odd bird” photos from his collection. His captions and IDs are indented.

Even a white Snowy Egret casts a black shadow:

Two Common Ravens (Corvus corax) crooning:

Two Rock Pigeons (Columba livia) wooing:

Swan Goose (Anser cygnoides) with a puffball mushroom:

Glacous-winged Gull (Larus glaucescens) with a tennis ball:

Rock Pigeon (Columba livia) drinking at a fountain:

Herring Gull (Larus argentatus) braving an owl scarecrow:

“French-poodle”-looking Mallard (domestic Anas platyrhynchus):

Probable son of the above (another domestic Mallard, Anas platyrhynchus): [JAC: This duck is a travesty!]