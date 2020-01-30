Evolutionary geneticist John Avise, whose photos of Antarctic and South Atlantic birds I’ve put up recently, sent an installment of miscellaneous “odd bird” photos from his collection. His captions and IDs are indented.
Snowy Egret (Egretta thula) jumping:
Even a white Snowy Egret casts a black shadow:
Egyptian Geese (Alopochen aegyptiacus) courting:
Two Common Ravens (Corvus corax) crooning:
Two Rock Pigeons (Columba livia) wooing:
Swan Goose (Anser cygnoides) with a puffball mushroom:
Glacous-winged Gull (Larus glaucescens) with a tennis ball:
Rock Pigeon (Columba livia) drinking at a fountain:
European oystercatcher (Haematopus ostralegus) catching a Mediterranean mussel (Mytilus galloprovincialis):
Herring Gull (Larus argentatus) braving an owl scarecrow:
“French-poodle”-looking Mallard (domestic Anas platyrhynchus):
Probable son of the above (another domestic Mallard, Anas platyrhynchus): [JAC: This duck is a travesty!]
I love all of these. The tennis ball, water fountain, and mussel pictures are great. The second to last picture doesn’t look like a mallard. That’s interesting. Fun set!
Cool photos, thanks!
Eeek! Pigeon at the fountain – how to spread bird flu!
The Egyptian goose is found in Regents Park, London, but there are also feral breeding groups in England now.
“Even a white Snowy Egret casts a black shadow”
A clever allusion.
Yes, I’ve seen those bastardized mallards at a semi-urban birding spot. I am not pleased. However, based on some work I’ve heard of on Drosophila, the population should soon revert to the indigenous species – wild ducks.