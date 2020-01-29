Reader Lorraine sent some photos taken by her friend, which we have permission to post. There are ducks! Her note said, “These are photographs taken in and around Richmond, Virginia by Doug Hayes this past fall and winter.”

Doug supplied the IDs; the captions are mine:

Female mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):

Gadwall ducks (Mareca stepera):

Great blue heron (Ardea herodias) hunting and nomming a frog:

Sans frog:

Pied-billed grebe (Podilymbus podiceps):