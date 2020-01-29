Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Lorraine sent some photos taken by her friend, which we have permission to post. There are ducks! Her note said, “These are photographs taken in and around Richmond, Virginia by Doug Hayes this past fall and winter.”

Doug supplied the IDs; the captions are mine:

Female mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):

Gadwall ducks (Mareca stepera):

Great blue heron (Ardea herodias) hunting and nomming a frog:

Sans frog:

Pied-billed grebe (Podilymbus podiceps):

7 Comments

  1. Adrian White
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 7:55 am | Permalink

    I’m not sure about the female Mallard. I think it is an eclipse drake with the all-yellow bill and black nail. I may be corrected!

    Reply
    • Liz
      Posted January 29, 2020 at 8:09 am | Permalink

      The all-yellow bill is a good observation. I missed that. I’m not sure what a black nail is but I’m not sure this is a female mallard either.

      Wonderful pictures. I especially like the third picture of the heron. The second picture of the heron with the frog is amazing. The last picture of the pied-billed grebe is beautiful with the raindrops.

      Reply
  2. Gregory C. Mayer
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    The frog being eaten is a large male bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana).

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Great pictures! I especially like the blue heron series.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    Fine pictures.

    Poor little frog. But, a bird must have it’s dinner.

    Reply
  5. Keith
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 10:32 am | Permalink

    Kudos to Doug Hayes for these amazing photos! Such a dramatic story told by the heron and frog interaction.

    Reply
  6. Charles Sawicki
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 10:56 am | Permalink

    Nice Great blue heron with frog pictures! It looks like that bill could do serious damage to humans.

    Reply

