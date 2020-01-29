Reader Lorraine sent some photos taken by her friend, which we have permission to post. There are ducks! Her note said, “These are photographs taken in and around Richmond, Virginia by Doug Hayes this past fall and winter.”
Doug supplied the IDs; the captions are mine:
Female mallard (Anas platyrhynchos):
Gadwall ducks (Mareca stepera):
Great blue heron (Ardea herodias) hunting and nomming a frog:
Pied-billed grebe (Podilymbus podiceps):
I’m not sure about the female Mallard. I think it is an eclipse drake with the all-yellow bill and black nail. I may be corrected!
The all-yellow bill is a good observation. I missed that. I’m not sure what a black nail is but I’m not sure this is a female mallard either.
Wonderful pictures. I especially like the third picture of the heron. The second picture of the heron with the frog is amazing. The last picture of the pied-billed grebe is beautiful with the raindrops.
The frog being eaten is a large male bullfrog (Rana catesbeiana).
Great pictures! I especially like the blue heron series.
Fine pictures.
Poor little frog. But, a bird must have it’s dinner.
Kudos to Doug Hayes for these amazing photos! Such a dramatic story told by the heron and frog interaction.
Nice Great blue heron with frog pictures! It looks like that bill could do serious damage to humans.