Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ prayer

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s Jesus and Mo Day. Today’s strip, called sigh, is a good one, and came with the email note “The doctors said there was almost no chance this strip would survive, but we prayed really hard and proved the doctors wrong. What do they know?”

And the caption is “I don’t know why she bothers.”

If you’d like to subscribe, the author adds:

Do you like Jesus & Mo? Help keep them in a perpetual state of misdirected gratitude by becoming a patron here.  (We promise to thank you, not God)

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 29, 2020 at 8:30 am and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 8:41 am | Permalink

    Why didn’t Jesus just perform a Marriage-at-Cana sequel and turn water into suds?

    Reply
  2. A C Harper
    Posted January 29, 2020 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Just a side trip, see Wikipedia, searching for “God helps those who help themselves”.

    Plus, of course, if the Barmaid had phoned around and found no beer for sale would Jesus and Mo have reasoned that prayer doesn’t work – or would they have argued that God has his own reasons why prayer didn’t work in this particular case?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: