Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the cruellest day: a Tuesday, but this gray month is almost gone, as it’s January 28, 2020. In Chicago the temperatures are hoving around the freezing point, and will for a week, with every day overcast. It’s weather that sucks the life out of Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus). But soon the ducks will come. . .

It’s National Blueberry Pancake Day, a treat full of antioxidants, National Kazoo Day (observed since 1983), National Plan for Vacation Day (I am: going to Paris next month), and Data Privacy Day, observed in the U.S., Canada, Israel, and many countries in Europe.

Stuff that happened on January 28 includes:

814 – The death of Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor, brings about the accession of his son Louis the Pious as ruler of the Frankish Empire.

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.

That’s a long diet; I hope the dieter lost some weight! Are there carbs in worms?

Here’s a painting of Martin Luther at the Diet of Worms, reportedly complaining, “Look, Your Holiness, I’ve got indigestion and simply can’t scarf down one more annelid!”

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

in a letter to a friend. 1813 – Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

is first published in the United Kingdom. 1896 – Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).

Two miles per hour! That’s slower than walking speed!

1933 – The name Pakistan is coined by Choudhry Rahmat Ali Khan and is accepted by Indian Muslims who then thereby adopted it further for the Pakistan Movement seeking independence.

1935 – Iceland becomes the first Western country to legalize therapeutic abortion.

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

Here’s his first appearance—not on Ed Sullivan, as many think, but on “Stage Show,” where he sang “Shake, Rattle and Roll”. The King shows up 34 seconds in, and proceeds to salaciously gyrate his hips, a movement that was not shown in later television appearances:

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

And here’s that song. How many famous singers can you recognize? This alternative version has the names attached as captions.

Two more things that happened on January 28:

1986 – Space Shuttle program: STS-51-L mission: Space Shuttle Challenger disintegrates after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board.

1988 – In R v Morgentaler the Supreme Court of Canada strikes down all anti-abortion laws.

Notables born on this day include:

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956)

1929 – Acker Bilk, English singer and clarinet player (d. 2014)

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

1954 – Rick Warren, American pastor and author

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer

I’ve always thought The Divine Sarah would make a good mate for PCC(E); here she is singing what is probably her most famous composition:

Those who began resting in peace on January 28 include:

1547 – Henry VIII, king of England (b. 1491)

1939 – W. B. Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1865)

1986 – Space Shuttle Challenger crew Gregory Jarvis, American captain, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1944) Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (b. 1948) Ronald McNair, American physicist and astronaut (b. 1950) Ellison Onizuka, American engineer and astronaut (b. 1946) Judith Resnik, American colonel, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1949) Dick Scobee, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1939) Michael J. Smith, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1945)



Here are the young Yeats and his unrequited love Maud Gonne. Note that he’s wearing some frippish ribbon around his neck, looking like a Christmas present:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia, who used to live upstairs with her husband and daughter, has returned to Dobrzyn to visit Andrzej, Malgorzata, and Hili, who gets special fusses:

Hili: My altruism is limitless. Gosia: How do you mean? Hili: I allow everybody I like very much to pet me.

In Polish:

Hili: Mój altruizm nie ma granic.

Gosia: To znaczy?

Hili: Pozwalam się pieścić wszystkim, których bardzo lubię.

A conversation from Jesus of the Day. Such a love cannot be forbidden!:

From Wild and Wonderful, the face of a reptile older than a century. I think this geezer is saying, “Get off my lawn!”

Also from Jesus of the Day:

Titania mocks Obama!

As Obama says, the US needs to move beyond outdated gender stereotypes and elect a female President. With all her innate empathy and compassion, she’d be a much better leader.https://t.co/equUvwANcv — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 17, 2019

From reader Barry, who says this is the first time he heard a peacock. Yes, they’re raucous; they used to wake me up when I stayed at JNU in Delhi (and in that place the peacocks are native, not introduced).

Have you ever heard a peacocks voice? IG tony_tapiador pic.twitter.com/7GFjBgKi2o — 🌊❄️🆘🏳️‍🌈 Dexter #NeverTrump (@SoyBoyManBun) January 23, 2020

Not exactly a good message, nor a true one:

People are saying the male-shaming billboards popping up around the UK is just the artist trying to get publicity.

‘Not a big deal’. The artist is instilling undeserved shame in young boys & framing all men as monsters just so they can get fame? That makes it even worse!!! pic.twitter.com/5hjOj7DeMQ — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) January 25, 2020

From Heather Hastie: a skulk of foxes. Look at these fat boys!

A group of foxes is called a Skulk pic.twitter.com/ITgefZyMjQ — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 21, 2020

Tweets sent by Matthew, the first in honor of yesterday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. If you visit Amsterdam, be sure to see the place where the Frank family hid from the Germans. The “secret annex” is pretty much as it was then:

Anne Frank’s father Otto, revisiting the attic where his family hid from the Gestapo.(1960). pic.twitter.com/RcoM83215M — Prof Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) January 27, 2020

This is pretty good, but they’re missing the monkey!

"A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte", recreated with real people in Beloit Wisconsin, circa 2006 pic.twitter.com/OTrX3pUsCk — Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) January 27, 2020

Darwin got a lot of flak for suggesting, in the first edition of The Origin, that a plausible intermediate in the evolution of whales could be a swimming bear snapping at insects. Here’s the original text from Chapter 6 of the 1859 version:

In North America the black bear was seen by Hearne swimming for hours with widely open mouth, thus catching, like a whale, insects in the water. Even in so extreme a case as this, if the supply of insects were constant, and if better adapted competitors did not already exist in the country, I can see no difficulty in a race of bears being rendered, by natural selection, more and more aquatic in their structure and habits, with larger and larger mouths, till a creature was produced as monstrous as a whale.

I too was taken aback when I first read that. Seriously, Charles? The tweet below links to a letter from Darwin explaining why he deep-sixed that example in subsequent editions of the book.

Another newly discovered #CharlesDarwin letter in print; explains why Darwin omitted the famous whale-bear story from later editions of #Originofspecies & curiously, the Christian lecturer whose unflattering remarks on Darwin… https://t.co/FGXMxyDEDe pic.twitter.com/APHAookSAu — DarwinOnline (@uk_darwin) January 25, 2020