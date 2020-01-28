Popular art history class canceled at Yale because it wasn’t “inclusive”

Mommas, don’t let your babies grow up to be Yalies! Of all the Ivy League schools I follow, Yale is becoming the most Woke, and not in a nice way. It’s been going on a while, but became more visible in 2015 when popular Yale professor Nicholas Christakis, who taught sociology and other subjects, and his equally popular wife Erika, who taught early childhood education, were canceled by students after Erika wrote a letter suggesting that students might use their own discretion in choosing Halloween costumes. You may remember the video of Yalies reviling Christakis in public (do have a look!). Eventually both he and Erika resigned as Silliman College heads, and she resigned from teaching at Yale as well.

I needn’t point out other instances of Yale’s degeneration, including a frenzy of renaming buildings and effacing history that’s considered ideologically incorrect. Recently, the University partly cemented over an old ornament in a building that depicted a Native American and a Pilgrim with a musket. The cement was put on to cover the gun! How condescending can they be? Yes, the Native Americans were treated shamefully, but what does this bowdlerization accomplish?

And now, because of student demand and disaffection, the centerpiece course of Yale’s Art History department, “Introduction to Art History: Renaissance to Present”, is being canceled. That’s right, not renamed, but canceled, to be replaced with a woke course that sounds truly dire. A piece at the Yale Daily News gives the sad story.

This was a popular course for decades, taught by the best professors, and, as it disappears, students are clamoring to get into it, with over 100 students trying to exceed the 300-student limit. They knew how good it was. But it’s going away, and will reappear in a much degraded form.

Why? You already know. The course dealt solely with Western art, and, as we know, Western art has historically been the purview of white males. This is changing of course, because that concentration on one demographic is the result of millennia of sexism and racism. You’d find the same biased content if you taught a course on the history of Western science, or the history of Western music. But change will come, though it will take a while, because the great achievements need to be not only produced but sorted out over time.

And of course you could always change the course’s name, simply putting the word “Western” before “Art History.” But that won’t suffice, either, because the makers of most of the art covered in the class will still be our most reviled demographic.

So should such a course—one in Western art—still be a centerpiece course rather than as one among many? When I was in college we just took Fine Arts 101, and the concentration was of course on Western art, but it also included art from other areas, like India and China. You couldn’t possibly do justice to all the world’s art in a one-semester course, and so we got just a smidgen of non-Western art. So, after that course was over, I took a one-semester course in Indian art, and I still remember my term paper on the sculpture of Gandhara.

But what sticks with me is the Western stuff, simply because I live in the West, imbibe Western culture (as do almost all who live in the U.S), and the references we see in our culture to art—ranging from Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam to Picasso’s Guernica—are part of the Western tradition. That’s why I think the course should simply be renamed, but without the content being changed, and it should remain as be the Department’s flagship course. Others will disagree, and they can take a number and get in line. If you have only one semester to take a course on art in America, it should be a course in Western art.

But I’m not saying that students shouldn’t be exposed to other kinds of art as well. Indian art, which I know pretty well, has a glorious tradition, as does the art China, Japan, and many other areas. There should of course be opportunities for students to take such courses. But if they take only one, as is the case in liberal-arts schools, let it be on the art of their own culture. And by all means include in that course art by women and people of color (Frieda Kahlo and Diego Rivera come immediately to mind), so long as the art is good.

Sadly, Introduction to Art History is going away; it’s not inclusive enough. And, indeed, the last edition of the course is being Wokified. As the Yale Daily News reports:

Decades old and once taught by famous Yale professors like Vincent Scully, “Introduction to Art History: Renaissance to the Present” was once touted to be one of Yale College’s quintessential classes. But this change is the latest response to student uneasiness over an idealized Western “canon” — a product of an overwhelmingly white, straight, European and male cadre of artists. This spring, the final rendition of the course will seek to question the idea of Western art itself — a marked difference from the course’s focus at its inception. Art history department chair and the course’s instructor Tim Barringer told the News that he plans to demonstrate that a class about the history of art does not just mean Western art. Rather, when there are so many other regions, genres and traditions — all “equally deserving of study” — putting European art on a pedestal is “problematic,” he said.

Look what they’re doing to this once great course in its last incarnation (my emphasis):

In his syllabus note to potential students on Canvas, an online course management tool, Barringer wrote that the emphasis would be placed on the relationship between European art and other world traditions. The class will also consider art in relation to “questions of gender, class and ‘race’” and discuss its involvement with Western capitalism, Barringer wrote. Its relationship with climate change will be a “key theme,” he wrote. Barringer has also focused attention on the course’s written assignments. He said that he will invite students to write an essay nominating a work of art that has been left out of the course’s curriculum or its textbook. Like the changes to the course itself, this essay is designed to challenge long-held views of art history. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what works the students come up with to counteract or undermine my own narratives,” he wrote.

Barringer, of course, is pandering to student demand, abnegating his duty to teach the subject and to awaken a love of art in his students. CLIMATE CHANGE? CAPITALISM? I weep bitter tears, not because I’m a denialist or a rampant capitalist, but because these are ecological, political, and social issues that have nothing to do with art.

A course about questioning the purview of Western art is not a course on art history, nor is it a course on art appreciation (I bless my professor at William and Mary who taught me how to see and how to appreciate Western art). No, it’s a course on ideology and inclusivity. This change derives, of course, from student demands, which now are starting to run universities as professors cower before authoritarian demands.

A few students are griping, but, given Yale’s increasing wokeness, the course is doomed—doomed to become only one of several co-equal courses in art history, which will be more about politics than art.

. . . other students expressed certain dissatisfactions with the Art History Department’s decision to get rid of Barringer’s class. “My biggest critique of the decision is that it’s a disservice to undergrads,” Mahlon Sorensen ’22 said. “If you get rid of that one, all-encompassing course, then to understand the Western canon of art, students are going to have to take multiple art history courses. Which is all well and good for the art history major, but it sucks for the rest of us, which, I would say, make up the vast majority of the people who are taking [HSAR 115].”

This is happening in other departments at Yale as well. While diverse contributions should certainly be represented in art and literature, “diverse” can mean many things, and the concentration should be, as it used to be before “theory” took over and ruined English courses, on how to read and see and listen, and understand why some art is considered great. That’s what used to be taught as New Criticism dominated English literature. Now that goes by the wayside. As the News reports:

Over the past several years, structural changes in the art history major have come largely in part to the department’s active response to similar student suggestions. According to the Director of Undergraduate Studies Marisa Bass, students motivated the creation of courses like “Global Decorative Arts,” “Sacred Art and Architecture” and “The Politics of Representation.” “Yale’s History of Art department is deeply committed to representing the intellectual diversity of its students and its faculty, and we believe that introductory surveys are an essential opportunity to continue to challenge, rethink and rewrite the narratives surrounding the history of engagement with art, architecture, images and objects across time and place,” Bass said. “These surveys and those that we will continue to develop in the future are designed in recognition of an essential truth: that there has never been just one story of the history of art.”

As we all know, but also realize that it’s impolitic to point out, “intellectual diversity” means “racial and gender diversity”, for racial and gender diversity are claimed, wrongly, to map perfectly onto intellectual diversity. (That, by the way, is a patronizing attitude.) While it’s extremely valuable to keep reassessing canons to see that they don’t neglect underappreciated works, and don’t become stale, the attempt to pretend that art history has always been a rainbow of identity politics will be the death of art history. Yes, art history will change as barriers to entry of oppressed and minority artists fall, and that’s a good thing. But rewriting art history is like Yale’s attempt to rewrite American history. It doesn’t do anything but keep the students quiet while erasing what really happened over the last few centuries.