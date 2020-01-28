An interview with Neil Young

Here are two interviews with Neil Young that were made fifteen years ago but apparently have just been released by the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville. Both videos are noted as having been “recorded in the Masterlink Studio in Nashville, TN on June 29, 2005.”
In this first interview (it doesn’t really “reveal the secrets to hit records”), Neil gives credit to musicians who are often seen as less important than the “front men” in bands, including studio groups and arrangers. Listen to why he thought Jimi Hendrix was the greatest guitar innovator of the era. And he gives huge credit to the underappreciated J. J. Cale. Young obviously has a percipient take on rock music, able to suss out influences that the rest of us can’t. I have to say that he’s a lot more articulate than I thought given his reputation as a wild man.
If you want to hear the first fuzz tone in rock mentioned by Neil, the relevant Marty Robbins song, “Don’t Worry” is here, and the fuzz tone appears at 1:27.
And here’s the second part about what instruments and accoutrements Young uses. There’s a lot of technical stuff here, but I still find it interesting, especially how the musicians swapped guitars.
Very interesting interview!
I’ve probably watched every interview with Neil on the internet. He’s always very funny, charming and insightful, but I’ve never seen him quite as talkative as here. But he’s not talking about himself, but rather giving credit to all the great musicians he’s been influenced by and worked with.
His (first) book, Waging Heavy Peace, written a few years ago is wonderful too — very honest, unassuming, and quite touching in places.
He set up a school for handicapped kids, as he has a son with cerebral palsy. He also started developing ways for his non-verbal son to communicate using a computer — that was the motivation for his album ‘Trans’ in the 80s that annoyed so many people. (The song Transformer Man is about his son.) Here he is being interviewed by a couple of kids from the school, who use their computers to ask questions (and eventually tease him). You can see how comfortable Neil is with this form of communication, having done it for many years.
Sub
MORT 2 [a.k.a. “Mortimer Hearseburg 2”], THE VEHICLE THAT STARTED IT ALL:
[well, one much less shiny coffin wagon, similar to the above]
Mort 2, a black, 1953 Pontiac hearse was what led to the formation of BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD
While in Toronto in early 1966, Young met Bruce Palmer, a Canadian who was playing bass for The Mynah Birds. In need of a lead guitarist, Palmer invited Young to join the group, and Young accepted. The Mynah Birds were set to record an album for Motown Records when their singer Ricky James Matthews — James Ambrose Johnson, Jr., later known as Rick James — was tracked down and arrested by the U.S. Navy for being AWOL.
With their record deal cancelled, Young and Palmer pawned the Mynah Birds’ musical equipment and bought a 1953 Pontiac hearse, which they drove to Los Angeles. Young and Palmer arrived in L.A. hoping to meet Stephen Stills, whom Young had previously learned was living in the city. However, after almost a week of searching clubs and coffee houses, the pair had been unable to find Stills. Consequently, on April 6, 1966, Young and Palmer decided to leave Los Angeles and drive north to San Francisco. While the two were stuck in traffic on Sunset Boulevard, they were spotted by Stills & Richie Furay, who were heading the other direction down Sunset. Stills and Furay managed to switch lanes and manoeuvrer behind Young’s hearse, at which point the musicians pulled off the road and reunited.
Some months later Mort 2 died.
Neil Young:
Why a hearse? Very useful for hauling musicians & gear around – “Mort 1” was the vehicle of choice for The Squires, Neil’s 1963 Winnipeg band.
And here’s Neil Young playing as a studio musician when he was in need of making a bit of extra money. His guitar solo on the bridge is scorching hot. Well, actually, all the way through his guitar is scorching hot.
And then a very different guitar on this, once again as a studio musician playing with Carole King.
1977, THE DUCKS & NEIL YOUNG’S “DUCKMOBILE” – 1948 PACKARD WOODY STATION SEDAN
Note the hood ornament:
A DUCK!!!!!!!
Always thought this one was worth a listen. Put the headset on.