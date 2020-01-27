Trump may finally be in real trouble

Apparently John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, can testify that Trump told him to call a halt to aid to Ukraine until that country “got help with investigations into Democrats.” Trump denies this (but of course most of us believe Bolton), and if Bolton somehow manages to testify before the Senate, this will be a serious blow to Trump, though his credibility before us Democrats is already at rock bottom.
Will Bolton testify? Pressure is mounting to bring him in, and it’s hard to resist, even for some Republicans. The Democrats need four Republican defectors to allow Bolton to testify, and some GOP Senators, like Mitt Romney, are wavering.
If Bolton comes before the Senate and says his piece, it would be harder for Republican senators to acquit him in the final vote. After all, we have one of Trump’s own men saying that Trump not only did a quid pro quo, but lied about it.
I have my fingers crossed, but it takes those four defectors and then about twenty Republican senators to be sufficiently swayed by Bolton’s testimony that they join Democrats to secure the 2/3 majority needed for a conviction.
The Republicans should do the right thing and hear testimony—at least Bolton’s. By refusing to do so, they are shirking their duty as impartial judges of the charges.
Does anyone think that there’s now a chance for Trump to be convicted by the Senate?
I don’t (think there’s a chance that enough Republicans will vote to remove tRump).
NO, tRUMP will NOT be convicted. It’ll be a miracle if Bolton or anyone else gets to testify, but even if they do, the Repugs will not vote to convict. This speaks volumes about today’s Repugs, and none of those words are good.
No.
About a 5% chance that they will allow witnesses, and about the same probability that this will cost them the senate. Business as usual for the GOP.
Watching from afar in Australia, I don’t see any realistic scenario in which Trump gets convicted. The Republican Party is now the Trump Party and any evidence Bolton gives will be shrugged off as someone trying to sell books, because this is the Gospel of Trump.
Je suis d’accord avec tout le monde, pas de conviction.
But, it’s all out there now. I think the best is to drag it out and maybe it’ll resign (doubtful but the only option I see).
Oh my, not a chance. That is a dream. After all he has said and done without anything sticking, to imagine that something Bolton says will be any different seems like a fantasy to me. Like he says, he could walk out on 5th avenue and murder someone and get away with it. No magical republican spine forming going on here (I wish that it weren’t so).
Indeed, the Teflon Don.
No, and as with so much in politics, a Game of Thrones scene demonstrates why. The king has died and the two people vying to replace him are there king’s brothers. The older brother obviously has the better claim, but no one much likes him, and the younger brother has amassed a literal army to support him. When the older brother confronts the younger and asks “what claim do you have to be king,” the younger gestures to his army and says “there’s my claim.”
This is our situation. When confronted with incontrovertible evidence of impeachable offenses and asked what their argument against removal is, Trump and his sycophants in the Senate gesture to their voter base and say “there’s our argument.”
This has never been about facts and rule of law. So, nope, I don’t see Trump being convicted in the future. I would be astounded if the republican-held senate did an about face. They will simply deny the factual basis of the info, and attack the messenger…as they have done consistently up until now. Pass the alka seltzer.
Sadly, I don’t think there’s a chance. And a very low chance that enough Republicans will even vote to call witnesses. Very few spines that side of the room.
I fear we’ll be stuck with IMPOTUS for quite a while longer.
It is strange that you have to vote to call witnesses to a trial.
I’m mystified by one accusation leveled by Trump at the European Union: that the EU does not sufficiently contribute financially to the Ukraine (burden sharing):
https://explorer.usaid.gov/cd/UKR?implementing_agency_id=1
https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-Homepage/4081/eu-ukraine-relations-factsheet_en (15 billion $ since 2014)
The US aid is even reduced by the fact that the financial contribution serves for the purchase of these Javelins.
No chance of conviction, never has been. Politicians (of any party) have only one concern; gaining and holding office, along with whatever graft they can pocket on the side. Red State senators are scared of Trump supporters, they know they will get the boot if they vote against Trump.
This will not be a fair trial. Not a single republican voted to impeach, so why would they convict? I’ve completely lost my faith in the morality of republicans and it wasn’t very much there to start with, either.
While I agree that Bolton should testify, don’t get too far over your skis. What we know is that the NYTimes says that a manuscript says something. Given what the media has gotten wrong and always in an anti-Trump direction over the past three years, we would be wise to withhold judgement. (I’m happy to provide examples.) Even then, is it always wrong to investigate a political enemy? Clearly the democrats are gleefully investigating Trump. Some of the investigations have been grounded but others have been frivolous. The Democrats still need to prove Trump’s corrupt intentions. So far, they are convicting him on the basis of their assumptions as to his intentions. Don’t break out the party hats yet. (Someone more cynical than me would see parallels to the Dems’ demands for another investigation of Kavanaugh, when several new accusations surfaced, at exactly the right time, including drug-fueled orgy allegations from Mr. Avenatti and at least two others that were withdrawn soon after the “bombsheels” dropped.)
Of course not. What is always wrong is for a president to put the nation’s national-security interests behind his own private interests by using his official powers to pressure a foreign government for assistance against a political rival. And Donald Trump has no straight-faced defense that that isn’t precisely what he did.
What investigation of Donald Trump has been “frivolous”?
Messaged my R Senator a few days ago: Vote to allow witnesses.
If O6 slips thru this one, the message will be: You and 20 of your confederates will have the collapse of the Republican Party on your shoulders.
My Republican Senator proffered the usual BS:
Dear Professor Swartzendruber,
Thank you for contacting me regarding impeachment.
On September 25, 2019, the Speaker of the House announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States. The Speaker asserts that President Trump violated his oath of office by attempting to enlist Ukraine to investigate events connected to the 2016 presidential election as well as issues concerning Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden. According to the Constitution, the House of Representatives may bring forward articles of impeachment against a President who has committed treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. If the articles are agreed upon, they are then presented to the Senate to consider conviction and removal. In the history of the United States, only two presidents have ever been impeached, and the Senate has never removed a president from office.
Americans deserve a government that is attentive and responsive to their concerns, respects and protects their rights, and does not overreach its Constitutional authority. No matter who occupies the Office of the President, I will always hold the President and his or her administration to the highest standards.
Presidential impeachment is a grave and immense power. By giving that power to the Peoples’ representatives, the Constitution helps ensure that the People have the ultimate check on executive power. That power demands a thorough and fair process, not a political exercise that divides the country. Rest assured, if the House of Representatives agrees on articles of impeachment and they are presented to the Senate, I will take all of the information into account and keep your concerns in mind as I fulfill my duties as a United States Senator.
Again, thank you for contacting me, and do not hesitate to do so again when an issue is important to you.
Sincerely,
Cory Gardner
United States Senator
That power demands a thorough and fair process, not a political exercise that divides the country.
No shit Sherlock, that’s why Dems are asking for witnesses and documents, because that would be as you put it “thorough and fair”. And Trump is doing fine dividing the country all by himself thank you very much. After all, he pretty much impeached himself.
I’m hearing from some legal pundit that Roberts can call witnesses and he can overrule trump’s claims of executive privilege. If need be, will he step up to the plate?
I also hear that more Republicans are considering voting for having witnesses. Also that privately, they’re beginning to wonder why they were sold a bill of goods when, because Bolton’s book has been in govt. hands for vetting for quite a while, Trump and his minions knew that Bolton’s declarations gave the lie to T’s claims yet said nothing.
Despite all this, even if witnesses are called, I think the Republicans have sold their souls to the devil, so to speak.
No, the Republican Party of Trump will not convict. I think the best that can come out of this is that we will see a witness or two and the trial will go on past the State of the Union Feb. 4th. That way, Trump won’t be able to gloat and croak to the American people EXONERATED! Not that I’d be watching it anyway.
I thought Bill Maher struck the right chord last week, calling this the US’s “Julius Caesar moment”.
I can understand why the sensible half of the US maintains hope that this Trump business might be over soon, but looking from the outside, I don’t see any realistic chance of it happening.
My fear is not the inevitable second term of Trump, but what who his successor will be. We know Trump: he probably won’t start any major war, because he lacks the attention span, wouldn’t know how to start one, and above has never done that before (he only repeats the behaviours he’s learned so far: motivational speaking & the attendant scams, petty criminality conducted in the manner of a wannabe mafia don, playing subordinates off against each other, supine submissiveness to those who dominate him, and petty acts of retribution).
But his successor will inherit a dismantled supine state, a corrupt secret police riddled with foreign agents, supine military and normalisation of the US President using all organs of state to enrich himself and attack enemies all around the world.
He’s there to stay. And Bill Maher argues that literally – an interesting editorial from Friday.
Like Lewis Carroll’s Red Queen, Mitch McConnell has made it clear: verdict first, trial later! It would be very cool if witnesses are called, though, and especially if John Roberts made it happen (as Jenny H suggests). He did cast the deciding vote allowing Obamacare to withstand Constitutional challenge. But I don’t expect him to prefer nation over party here.
“Never, never, never, never, never!”
This is how the world ends.
As a thought experiment – suppose for a moment that the senate did impeach and remove. That would leave the Dems running against Mike Pence (I assume) in the general election. A conventional theocratic republican. Is that better or worse than running against Trump?
They might have a chance against Pence. Nada against Trump.
I was thinking less of a chance with Pence, since our base is not as riled up agin’ him as they are with Trump. But Trump would not be easy either.
Huh? You don’t even know who the (D) nominee will be and you’re predicting 0% chance of winning. Man, I thought I was cynical.
Of course Republican Senators will shirk their constitutional duty by refusing to hear Mr. Bolton. In early 2016, they shirked their Senatorial duty to advise and consent in regard to the President’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. These triumphs of faction over principle illustrate why Hamilton and Madison were nervous about the outcome of the experiment they called a “democratic republic”. Maybe the experiment, at least their version, is coming to an end.
I was listening to the hearings today on NPR while driving. There are some very smart lawyers providing lots of ‘cover’ for Republicans to use as they vote to acquit. Actually, it came off like the Dems in the House made a number of procedural blunders in their rush to get this done fairly quickly. But procedural blunders are a tool to argue for acquittal by due process.
I think the Republicans have already shown that there is no evidence that will cause them to vote Trump out. The evidence is already overwhelming that Trump is guilty of the charge at hand, but the Rs don’t consider it an impeachable offence even if true so Bolton’s testimony is moot.
Since everyone here has been batting zero for the democrats for the past three years, why not continue. First we wright off the Mueller investigation and now this. Actually the Mueller event and all that it entailed was worse than the current impeachable offenses. In that special there was plenty of obstruction and conspiracy with Russia to get him elected. And it worked.
Here he was just attempting to do similar work with a foreign government to help himself and to help Putin as well with the garbage that Ukraine and not Russia did the 2016 events.
Let us all wake up and impeach this bastard and stop being so negative. Like we say about the Republicans in the Senate – grow a backbone and get on with it.
One of my senators is Marsha Blackburn. She has been clear from the beginning that she will support Trump no matter what, and is not interested in evidence. And that describes the Republican stance in the Senate. They don’t care, and nothing will sway them.
Facebook meme going around: Trump could shoot a Senator and the Senate would still acquit him 53-47. Unless he shot a Republican, then the vote would be 52-47.
I think that IF witnesses are called, there is a good chance the he’ll be removed or at lease come close.
I recall hearing in the news that public opinion shifted dramatically in the Nixon case, before and after impeachment was started.
At the very least, public first-hand accounts of Trump’s crimes may sway moderate republicans and independents to abandon him in November.