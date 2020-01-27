Trump may finally be in real trouble

Apparently John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, can testify that Trump told him to call a halt to aid to Ukraine until that country “got help with investigations into Democrats.” Trump denies this (but of course most of us believe Bolton), and if Bolton somehow manages to testify before the Senate, this will be a serious blow to Trump, though his credibility before us Democrats is already at rock bottom.

Will Bolton testify? Pressure is mounting to bring him in, and it’s hard to resist, even for some Republicans. The Democrats need four Republican defectors to allow Bolton to testify, and some GOP Senators, like Mitt Romney, are wavering.

If Bolton comes before the Senate and says his piece, it would be harder for Republican senators to acquit him in the final vote. After all, we have one of Trump’s own men saying that Trump not only did a quid pro quo, but lied about it.

I have my fingers crossed, but it takes those four defectors and then about twenty Republican senators to be sufficiently swayed by Bolton’s testimony that they join Democrats to secure the 2/3 majority needed for a conviction.

The Republicans should do the right thing and hear testimony—at least Bolton’s. By refusing to do so, they are shirking their duty as impartial judges of the charges.

Does anyone think that there’s now a chance for Trump to be convicted by the Senate?