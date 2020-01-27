Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to a new week and the knowledge that this cold, gray month will soon be history: it’s Monday, January 27, 2020. And it’s National Chocolate Cake Day, World Breast Pumping Day, and Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (I don’t know about you, but I’m one of those miscreants who love to break the bubbles and make loud pops).

It’s also Thomas Crapper Day, in honor of the businessman and plumber who died on this day in 1910. He didn’t invent the modern toilet, as is often said, but he did patent three improvements for the loo, including the floating ballcock in the water tank that keeps the amount of flush water constant.

Finally, it’s a somber day, too: International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the day in 1945 when Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by the Red Army. Here, from Wikipedia, is a photo of a “selection” of Hungarian Jews in 1944, showing new arrivals being sent to either the barracks (where they wouldn’t remain alive very long) or the gas chamber, where they’d die within the hour.

Topping the news is yesterday’s tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant (only 41), his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other unnamed people in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Bryant leaves behind his wife and three other daughters; their pain is surely unbearable. It was so sudden, and the scale of mourning shown on the news reveals how popular the man was.

Kobe was a big star in Asia, too, and reader Winnie from Hong Kong sent a picture going around on Chinese social media:

I wondered about those yellow rectangles, and Winnie replied, “I think the two yellow rectangles are supposed to be joss paper that you burn for the dead (money for them to spend in the netherworld).”

1302 – Dante Alighieri is exiled from Florence.

Here’s one of my favorite romantic paintings, showing one of the meetings in Florence between Dante and his courtly love and muse Beatrice Portinari:

1606 – Gunpowder Plot: The trial of Guy Fawkes and other conspirators begins, ending with their execution on January 31.

1785 – The University of Georgia is founded, the first public university in the United States.

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1944 – World War II: The 900-day Siege of Leningrad is lifted.

1967 – Apollo program: Astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

1973 – The Paris Peace Accords officially end the Vietnam War. Colonel William Nolde is killed in action becoming the conflict’s last recorded American combat casualty.

1983 – The pilot shaft of the Seikan Tunnel, the world’s longest sub-aqueous tunnel (53.85 km) between the Japanese islands of Honshū and Hokkaidō, breaks through.

1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1836 – Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1895)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1956 – Mimi Rogers, American actress

Watch this dude dance! The best male ballet dancers seem to levitate, having a magic force that keeps them in the air longer than gravity allows:

1901 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer (b. 1813)

1910 – Thomas Crapper, English plumber and businessman (b. 1836)1967 – crew of Apollo 1 Roger B. Chaffee, American pilot, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1935) Gus Grissom, American pilot and astronaut (b. 1926) Ed White, American colonel, engineer, and astronaut (b. 1930)

1972 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (b. 1911)

2004 – Jack Paar, American talk show host and author (b. 1918)

2009 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (b. 1932)

2010 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (b. 1919)

2014 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist (b. 1919)

Hili: Is the allergy to cat fur a social construct? A: No, I’m afraid it’s a fact.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy alergia na kocią sierść to konstrukt społeczny?

Ja: Nie, obawiam się, że to fakt.

