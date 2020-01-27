A tweet: amazing behavior of ants and termites

Posting may be light today as I had to spend much of the morning in the Social Security Office securing a replacement card. These offices could be called the Waiting Room to Hell, because they’re crowded, ugly, uncomfortable, and the wait is long, even with an appointment. (A logistic error on their part made it impossible for me to order a replacement card online.) Anyway, here is a cool tweet.

This was sent by reader Paul, who wondered whether it was real or faked. I checked and it apparently is real, so I present it to you as a “scientific” fact that is provisionally true. It’s one of the most incredible pieces of insect behavior I’ve ever seen, with two ranks of soldiers, each guarding a column of workers, facing off peacefully—and from two species residing in entirely different orders of insects (Hymenoptera and Blattodea).

Look how evenly spaced the termite soldiers are! In contrast, the ants are slovenly.

Amazing: a trail of termites (up) and a trail of ants (down), both protected by a row of their soldiers in a stand-off, without fighting. from @mehdi_moussaidpic.twitter.com/4ULo2idgH4 — Lionel Page (@page_eco) January 27, 2020