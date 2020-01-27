A tweet: amazing behavior of ants and termites

Posting may be light today as I had to spend much of the morning in the Social Security Office securing a replacement card. These offices could be called the Waiting Room to Hell, because they’re crowded, ugly, uncomfortable, and the wait is long, even with an appointment. (A logistic error on their part made it impossible for me to order a replacement card online.) Anyway, here is a cool tweet.

This was sent by reader Paul, who wondered whether it was real or faked. I checked and it apparently is real, so I present it to you as a “scientific” fact that is provisionally true. It’s one of the most incredible pieces of insect behavior I’ve ever seen, with two ranks of soldiers, each guarding a column of workers, facing off peacefully—and from two species residing in entirely different orders of insects (Hymenoptera and Blattodea).

Look how evenly spaced the termite soldiers are! In contrast, the ants are slovenly.

13 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:40 am | Permalink

    I’m curious what one actually needs an SS card for these days. I don’t remember ever using mine.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:40 am | Permalink

      Oh…. and that’s one remarkable bit of video.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:42 am | Permalink

      I’m getting it because, as I understand it, it’s required to get one of those new driver’s licenses that will enable you to fly in the fall. If I don’t have such a license, I’d have to use my passport to fly, even domestically.

      Reply
      • GBJames
        Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:45 am | Permalink

        My money is on the thought that you’ve suffered the SS office unnecessarily. We’ve had the you-can-fly licenses up here in Wisconsin for a few years and SS cards weren’t involved. I think all you really need is to know your number. Maybe Illinois is different?

        Reply
        • Randall Schenck
          Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm | Permalink

          I suspect the “things are different” is a primary factor. Having moved to another state just a few years ago I could not believe the stuff they wanted just to get a license. I think social security card was one of those things although it made no sense. A social security card is not ID and would be easily counterfeited. I had to provide proof that I lived in the state by bringing also a utility bill with name and address on it. They also wanted marriage license and mortgage information – it was nuts. And after all of this, the license is not even the new type that gets you on a plane.

          Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:42 am | Permalink

    It’s the Barksdale/ Marlo / Prop Joe corners in Baltimore, but tidier.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 27, 2020 at 11:53 am | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  4. Matt Young
    Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

    Just for the record, I found the SS office in Boulder to be dingy, scroungy – and efficient.

    Reply
    • Douglas Swartzendruber
      Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

      Matt – that one closed. The new one in Lafayette is exactly the opposite, and it has 12 windows. I was in and out in less than 15 minutes.

      Reply
      • Douglas Swartzendruber
        Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

        oops – missed your efficient – and it remains efficient.

        Reply
        • Matt Young
          Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:26 pm | Permalink

          Interesting – the Pearl location still shows up on their website; maybe they are not as efficient as we think! I have not been there in years, tho I admit I too probably can’t find my card.

          Reply
          • Matt Young
            Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

            Nope, sorry, that is not an official SSA site.

            Reply
          • Douglas Swartzendruber
            Posted January 27, 2020 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

            It showed up on Google, but I thought I’d better check since it had been a while since I had been there. Good thing! And you are right on about its physical appearance 🙂

            Reply

