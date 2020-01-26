Once again I importune you to send in your good wildlife photos, not neglecting the Latin binomial of any species you show. Thanks.

Today’s batch of bird photos comes from reader Kevin Eisken in Arkansas; his notes are indented.

Buteo lineatus) that I caught sitting on a fence outside an old motel in Hope, Arkansas. The lady in the dining room said the pair were regular visitors. I am sending along a few bird pics to hopefully fill up the well a bit. The first photo shows two Red Shouldered Hawks ) that I caught sitting on a fence outside an old motel in Hope, Arkansas. The lady in the dining room said the pair were regular visitors.

Buteo jamaicensis), photographed at my in-laws’ house in Arkansas. The second hawk I believe is a Red Tailed Hawk ), photographed at my in-laws’ house in Arkansas.

Cardinalis cardinalis) photographed in my back yard. One is a pair, with the male seemingly saying “Yes, dear…”. The second is a female. There are two photos of Northern Cardinals ) photographed in my back yard. One is a pair, with the male seemingly saying “Yes, dear…”. The second is a female.

Turdus migratorius). Lots of these this year. The next photo is an immature American Robin ). Lots of these this year.

Thryothorus ludovicianus). One photo is a pair of immature birds, and also one photo of an immature and one photo of an adult. One a noise per pound basis, these have to be the kings of the animal kingdom. Wrens love to sing early (I mean early) on spring mornings. They also fussed quite a bit the day I photographed the young ones. Their presence rarely goes unheard. Three photos of Carolina Wrens ). One photo is a pair of immature birds, and also one photo of an immature and one photo of an adult. One a noise per pound basis, these have to be the kings of the animal kingdom. Wrens love to sing early (I mean early) on spring mornings. They also fussed quite a bit the day I photographed the young ones. Their presence rarely goes unheard.

Last, I am including a silhouette of what is either a Cooper’s or Red Tailed hawk. What I enjoy about this photo is you can make out both the front and back business (beak and talons) of the animal.

Finally, Kevin sent a mystery bird, “Who am I?” You got me; can any readers identify it?