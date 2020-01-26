Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Oh dear, you never know when something like this will suddenly take away a young life. Basketball great Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players ever, was just killed in a helicopter crash. Click on the CNN screenshot to get the live updates.
He was only 41, and had four daughters. It’s horrible.
Sad news – RIP.
It is particularly terrible and sad in that his family is irreparably damaged – the news says one of his daughters was in the crash too. This is awful. Sad sad sad…
TMZ said a daughter of his was on the helicopter
If anyone has family here, … tell them you love them. I’m crying.
And of course I make it all come out wrong – i apologize.
You’ve absolutely nothing to apologize for.
According to Wikipedia (already!), a teammate of Kobe’s daughter Gianna was also on board together with her own parent – not forgetting the pilot, of course.
Thank you
In the same way that Beethoven or Bach’s music makes me feel there’s something right in the world, this makes me feel there’s something very wrong… and I think it shows- the confusion. I cannot imagine any of the victims’s families’ grief, and there’s nothing I can do,
Shocking.
What terrible news and so shocking.
It was a stunner and saddening to learn this news in the red band atop a screen.
His poem, “Dear Basketball,” which he read upon his retirement put his love for the game into words I could feel.
And to think that just last night King James nudged Bryant from the #3 all time scoring position. And Bryant wss among the first to congratulate him for this accomplishment.
Yeah, he was a stand-up athlete and person.
And he was in Philly last night as LeBron James broke his record for all time points scored: James took Kobe’s 3rd position. I read the crash took place under foggy conditions- crashed against a hillside, but don’t know if that’s the main cause. Either way, a very sad incident and there are millions mourning.
This is shocking and so sad.
So sad