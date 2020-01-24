In the spirit of last week’s Penguin Appreciation Day, we continue with our series on biologist John Avise’s penguin shots from a recent trip to the Antarctic, the Falklands, and South Georgia. And remember, it’s always Penguin Appreciation Day, as almost all species are endangered by global warming and the breakup of ice. John’s notes and IDs are indented.
Rockhopper Penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome), Falkland Islands:
Carrying nesting material:
These penguins had nests interspersed with those of Black-browed Albatrosses (Thalassarche melanophris):
Sitting on two eggs:
Amazing red eyes!
Delightful set!
Just so RWP know : I always read these, and I always enjoy them, even if I don’t comment. Maybe if comments had fewer steps, it’d be more likely but my point is : thank you, your work is not lost in this reader.
RWP *contributors*
Small screen, sorry.
I love that first photo!
The ‘dude’ looks SO cool.