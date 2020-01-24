NYT quiz on the primaries

If you like quizzes, you might want to see this one at the New York Times, though it’s pretty lame. It’s not one that you can get graded on, but a series of 35 question (with clicks for the “reveals”), asking how much you know about the primaries, the caucuses, how and when you should vote, who’s ahead, and, at the end—where it gets really lame)—”Are we going to be o.k.?” and “When is this all over?”. Sure, maybe those are lighthearted questions, but they’re dumb. Click below if you want to inflict more politics on your beleaguered carcass:
Here’s question 11 with the reveal, though of course it’s way early in the election to prognosticate about winners:
At least it’s an interesting race, with a centrist in a narrow lead, followed by a socialist and then a progressive, with all the rest bunching up below 10%. When I took the “which candidate best aligns with your views?” survey last week, my top three, in decreasomg order, were Yang, Biden, and Bloomberg, making me a centrist, and my bottom three were (in decreasing order) Gabbard, Warren, and Sanders. Lately Biden and the Bern have been pulling ahead of Warren, but we’ll see what happens in Iowa and New Hampshire.
In my view, we have to go for electability, and so, given the choice between Biden and Sanders, I’d prefer Biden, who, I think, has the best chance of exterminating the rats from the White House. That was also the view of Jim Messina, Obama’s former campaign manager and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, who said on MSNBC, as reported by MEDIAite:
Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said that Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is “the worst candidate” Democrats could select to run against President Donald Trump.
Senator Sanders’ recent surge in some polls appears to be alarming some Democrats like Messina, who appeared on Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss a recent survey of young voters that shows Sanders with huge leads over his Democratic competitors and Trump.
Messina pointed out that young people are historically less likely to vote, but conceded that if millennial voters turn out in large numbers, “it will change the electoral math.”
But he argued that Sanders’ emphasis on programs like free college tuition is “a message I think is gonna get him killed” in the general election.
“I think he’s the worst candidate in a general election for exactly that reason,” Messina said.
“You think Bernie is the worst candidate?” co-host Willie Geist asked.
“I don’t think there’s a question about it,” Messina said, adding, “I think it is clear to me, with these swing voters I care about, the Trump — Obama voters in midwestern states, Bernie Sanders is not the candidate we need to beat Donald Trump in November.”
This, too, was the opinion of NYT op-ed writer David Brooks, who enumerates a number of Biden’s strengths in a piece today (click on screenshot):
I will of course be voting for the Democratic candidate for President, but my vote in the primaries is still up for grabs. The fact that makes the campaign interesting so far is that the most electable Democrat isn’t aways the one that most of us want to see as President. (Although my views align more with Biden than Warren, I would probably still prefer to see her in the Oval Office were I to have a magic wand.) But if Biden gets the nod, I sure hope he picks a more progressive vice-president, one like Stacey Abrams (or Warren, who won’t accept the second-tier slot). We need a Democrat in the White House badly, and one of the main reasons is that Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t going to live forever.
We have a long way to go, but it gives us something to argue about until November.
Someone was talking about Biden/Klobuchar ticket…Abrams would be great!
It sure as hell won’t be two white dudes, as it was for every presidential ticket from 1788 to 1984, and as it’s been for 12 of the 16 tickets since then.
I’m guessing it won’t be two white dudes on the 2020 GOP ticket either. Trump-Haley.
I 1000% agree with Professor Ceiling Cat re: Vote Blue No Matter Who in November. I’ll be happy to vote for a trained porcupine if one happens to run as a Democrat against Agent Orange.
David Brooks is a conservative – a thoughtful, interesting one, but a conservative nonetheless. I doubt he’s the best adviser to Democrats on which candidate we should pick.
I’m frustrated by the “Joe Biden is electable” argument, because it seems like such a self-fulfilling prophecy: people support Biden because he seems electable; he seems electable because people support him. What if it all falls apart at some point? Hillary Clinton was supposed to be “safe” and “electable.” How did that turn out? (Needless to say, I will eagerly canvass and vote for Biden should he become the nominee; see my first paragraph above.)
I’d say Sanders has the best shot against Trump. Trouble is, I think it may kill him, and I’m not too sure if he isn’t better pushing the conversation left than as the standing candidate.
If he stands and loses, that brings back the centrist arguments, even if I don’t think their chances are as good.
Biden is far too compromised – even on the current issue with the Ukraine, one can’t really get passed Hunter’s involvement.
Biden lets Trump call too many criticisms a wash. I think he’s got the worst chance at beating Trump, but at the same time is also the one that costs the left least if he loses.
Given the choice I’d go with Warren, due to her corruption busting credentials. She’s got a bit of a trust problem, but with the right VP can get around that.
Buttigieg is a bit like Yang, in that I think he would make a better 2IC than a president right now.
Bloomberg, should have entered the race when everyone else did. I think he left it too late, and thus is going to struggle to put across what he has that the other candidates don’t.
Klobuchar I think isn’t an option. I can see why people like her, out of the centrists I give her a lot of credit for actually having policies and substance, but her chances died the day those stories about her treatment of staff surfaced. It is not what you want in a high tension position, and there aren’t many positions higher tension than US president.
Yang I think would make an excellent VP for whoever won. He’s got youth, a unique hook that can appeal to people outside of the usual political divides, and just comes off a little unseasoned but still well.
The rest of the field should probably just bow out now. They’re not going to get anywhere, and anything further is just wasting time and money.
But my big take away here is this: Whoever wins will be fighting an uphill battle. Trump’s economy is good – at least up until you get to the nuance, but nuance normally doesn’t win elections. A lot of the stuff Trump is doing now, you’ll only see the consequences in the next four years or so.
Whoever wins has to be able to make a very strong case, and it will not be enough to simply get rid of Trump, there is going to have to be a plan to stop another Trump coming along in a few years time.
For years in South Africa, our official opposition has run each campaign by saying “Stop the ANC”. The ANC remains in power. If the Democratic Party does not got come up with something stronger, I could see the same results.
This is going to be a tough election, good luck.
Joe Biden is evidently the candidate whom
Trump and his advisers consider the greatest threat. They didn’t spend months trying to extort foreign governments into announcing investigation of Sanders, or Warren, or Buttigieg. We ought to take seriously their assessment of their potential opponents, revealed so clearly in this way.
Unfortunately, the more bland the democrat the better; the country just isn’t into radical democrats this cycle. Warren, Sanders are certain losers to Trump; Abrams won’t fly as vice for the same reason.
Same here, boss. My state primary is two weeks after Super Tuesday; we’ll have to see who in the race is still standing then.
I lost track…is the ballot initiative that reinstated voter rights for felons who completed their sentences still stand? Last I heard, those folks had to jump through a bunch of hoops like paying the state all outstanding debts. Then I read there was an organization that is paying off people’s debts and it might amount to a lot of registrations.
Just thought I’d ask the one person I know who lives in FL and will know the scoop.
In 2018, Florida voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot initiative amending the Florida constitution to re-enfranchise those convicted of felonies (other than murder and sex offenses) once the offender has completed his or her sentence. Last year, the Republican-controlled state legislature threw up a roadblock to this amendment by passing a statute require that offenders who have completed their terms of imprisonment or probation have also paid all costs, fees, and restitution before their sentences could be deemed “completed” for purposes of satisfying the re-enfranchisement amendment.
An indigent offender can satisfy this statute by going to court to have the judge waive any remaining unpaid fees and costs, which has been happening in Democratic-controlled (but not Republican-controlled) counties. You can find a more thorough explanation of how this is playing out here.
Soon Trump will be acquitted. Later he will be re-elected as the Dems fail to nominate a strong vibrant centrist candidate. Then the world will end.
“exterminating the rats from the White House” is not a comment worthy of you, sir.
The one thing I do worry about is the prospect of Trump refusing to leave office, as has been suggested by that “Anonymous” official in his administration. While the political institutions would certainly work to remove him peacefully, it is altogether uncertain what kind of organizing Trump will do with respect to the more fringe elements of his base. As some may recall, Trump was refusing to say whether he would accept the outcome of the 2016 election in the event of his losing.
That sort of thing makes it crucial that whoever wins, does so by a historic landslide, rather than squeaking by. My bet is on Bernie accomplishing this, given his consistent pro-Social Security/Medicare and anti-NAFTA positions. Trump is vulnerable on these points, but someone like Biden can’t credibly argue the case, given Biden’s record.
Electability was so last, lost election. Exhibit A is at 1600 Pennsylvania.
I agree with the take on Sanders. While Sanders does excite people on the Left (positively), he also excites them on the Right (negatively) so it’s a wash. Biden isn’t exciting but with Klobuchar or Mayor Pete as running mate, he would add appeal to the more progressive Dems. Sure, their policies aren’t progressive but their genders are. Besides, Trump fears Biden the most and that is no small thing.