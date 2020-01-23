Turkish legislature to introduce a “marry your rapist” bill, legalizing statutory rape

The age of consent for sexual congress in Turkey is 18, so if a man has sex with a woman under that age, he’s guilty of statutory rape. But that mey be about to change.

According to the Independent and other sites (mostly tabloids, as this stuff gets little attention in the mainstream Western press), a new bill will be introduced into the Turkish parliament that will exculpate a statutory rapist if he marries the victim. Read about it by clicking on the screenshot below.

Details about the bill are sketchy, but as far as I can determine it would not exculpate offenders accused of violent and nonconsensual rape, though, given the honor culture of many Muslims, it might even apply in such cases if the victim’s family pressures her to marry the rapist. Here’s what the Independent says:

A law which would allow men accused of having sex with girls who are under 18 to avoid punishment if they marry their victims is set to be introduced to parliament in Turkey. The controversial so-called “marry-your-rapist” bill, which lawmakers are planning to introduce to Turkish parliament at the end of January, has sparked fury among women’s rights campaigners in the country. Critics argue the legislation, which the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is urging the government to axe, not only legitimises child marriage and statutory rape but also paves the way for child abuse and sexual exploitation. A similar bill was defeated in Turkey in 2016 after national and global outrage. The legislation would have only pardoned men if they had sex without “force or threat”.

. . . and from The Daily Fail:

Ahead of international women’s day in 2018, Turkey’s president blamed the media for a rise in cases of domestic violence against women and child abuse, telling journalists to not report such incidents. At Turkey’s Women and Democracy Association in Istanbul in 2016, Erdogan urged women to have at least three children, saying a woman who rejects motherhood is ‘deficient’ and ‘incomplete’. In 2014 Erdogan said biological differences meant women and men could not serve the same functions, adding that manual work was unsuitable for the ‘delicate nature’ of women. The legal age of consent in Turkey is 18, but a government report published in 2018 on child marriage estimates a total of 482,908 underage girls were married over the last ten years.

What is also unclear is if there’s a lower age limit for this bill. It clearly allows marriage between men and women under 18, but what about 15? 12? The potential for abuse is high given the widespread practice of child marriage in Turkey. Not only is there the potential for the production of unwilling child brides via “honor culture,”, but such brides could be produced if the family got an underaged woman to accuse a man of rape just so they could get married.

I see no reason why the present system, with prosecution for statutory rape and keeping the age of consent at 18, to be eliminated. Eighteen is a reasonable cutoff for allowing consensual sex, and no marriage is required when that occurs. All this bill does is give men a way to have sex with underaged women and win a get-out-of-jail free card. Further, I can’t see any reason for passing such a law save a religious one: in many places it is the custom of Muslims to take child brides, which is odious because many of these marriages are against the child’s will and there’s no justification for assuming that women below 18 have the capacity to consent to such marriages.

President Erdoğan and his “Justice and Development Party” (the Turkish equivalent of India’s Hindu-centric and right wing BJP) have been moving the country toward a theocracy for a decade. They’ve restricted freedom of the press, arrested thousands of political opponents, opposed increased freedom for gay people, and banned the teach of evolution below the university level. As one who has visited and loved both Turkey and India, I’m immensely saddened by their seeming returns to theocracy. Permitting child brides is one more odious step for Turkey. Atatürk would whirl in his grave if he knew what was happening to his country.