Thursday: Hili dialogue

Stuff that happened on January 23 includes:

1368 – In a coronation ceremony, Zhu Yuanzhang ascends the throne of China as the Hongwu Emperor, initiating Ming dynasty rule over China that would last for three centuries.

1556 – The deadliest earthquake in history, the Shaanxi earthquake, hits Shaanxi province, China. The death toll may have been as high as 830,000. [The high death toll is attributed to much of the population living in artificial loess caves, excavated in silty soil, which collapsed.]

1719 – The Principality of Liechtenstein is created within the Holy Roman Empire.

1795 – After an extraordinary charge across the frozen Zuiderzee, the French cavalry captured 14 Dutch ships and 850 guns, in a rare occurrence of a battle between ships and cavalry.

1849 – Elizabeth Blackwell is awarded her M.D. by the Geneva Medical College of Geneva, New York, becoming the United States’ first female doctor.

Born in England, Blackwell emigrated to the U.S. with her family, and attended Geneva Medical College, the only place that would accept a woman—on the condition that every other medical student (all male) voted to accept her. They did so unanimously, and she went on to a distinguished career in the U.S. as a founder of clinics and a promoter of women’s medical care and of their right to become doctors. She died in 1910 at 89, and here she is:

1941 – Charles Lindbergh testifies before the U.S. Congress and recommends that the United States negotiate a neutrality pact with Adolf Hitler.

Here’s something about Lindbergh that I discovered only when perusing his Wikipedia biography:

Beginning in 1957, Lindbergh had engaged in lengthy sexual relationships with three women while he remained married to Anne Morrow. He fathered three children with hatmaker Brigitte Hesshaimer (1926–2001), who had lived in the small Bavarian town of Geretsried. He had two children with her sister Mariette, a painter, living in Grimisuat. Lindbergh also had a son and daughter (born in 1959 and 1961) with Valeska, an East Prussian aristocrat who was his private secretary in Europe and lived in Baden-Baden. All seven children were born between 1958 and 1967.

1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the “Frisbee”.

1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

1997 – Madeleine Albright becomes the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.

2002 – U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan and subsequently murdered.

Notables born on this day include:

1737 – John Hancock, American general and politician, 1st Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1793)

1783 – Stendhal, French novelist (d. 1842)

1862 – David Hilbert, Russian-German mathematician and academic (d. 1943)

1897 – Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian activist and politician (d. 1945)

1910 – Django Reinhardt, Belgian guitarist and composer (d. 1953)

Reinhardt lost use of the third and fourth fingers of his left hand, making it amazing that he was able to not only play, but become one of the greatest jazz guitarists of all time, partnering with violinist Stéphane Grappelli and others in the famous Quintette du Hot Club de France. Here you can see Reinhardt’s two-finger fretting and his collaboration with Reinhardt. This is almost the definition of “swing”:

Reinhardt died of a stroke in 1953. He was only 43.

1918 – Gertrude B. Elion, American biochemist and pharmacologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1999)

Those whose existence lapsed on January 23 include:

1803 – Arthur Guinness, Irish brewer, founded Guinness (b. 1725)

1806 – William Pitt the Younger, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1759)

1883 – Gustave Doré, French engraver and illustrator (b. 1832)

1944 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter and illustrator (b. 1863)

1947 – Pierre Bonnard, French painter (b. 1867)

1976 – Paul Robeson, American actor, singer, and activist (b. 1898)

1989 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish painter and sculptor (b. 1904)

2004 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (b. 1920)

2005 – Johnny Carson, American talk show host, television personality, and producer (b. 1925)

2011 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness instructor, author, and television host (b. 1914)

2015 – Ernie Banks, American baseball player and coach (b. 1931)

Munch was of course most famous for his renditions of “The Scream”, but he also drew “Two Reclining Lions“:

And here’s a nice video of a re-creation of one of Newton’s sexually charged fashion photos, using the original models:

Three tweets from Titania. The other day she put up a tweet that’s met with considerable pushback. (It’s the one that says “All animals are naturally vegan. The ‘food chain’ is a myth created by men to justify eating meat.”)

