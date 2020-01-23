Sequential shell swaps in hermit crabs

Here’s another Attenborough video featuring the lifelong attempts of hermit crabs to find shells that fit them as they grow. A hermit crab without a shell is a pathetic thing (see several at 2:39), easily taken by predators or cooked by the sun. Here’s a stunning behavior in which a line of crabs forms in order of size, with the aim of each one swapping up to a bigger shell within a matter of minutes. Or course, the biggest crab needs an empty bigger shell to move into, which apparently is the case here. The picture of the lineup at 1:32 is fantastic.

The video comes from “Life Story,” part of the great BBC Earth series.

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Sub

  2. Peter N
    The music is dippy, but those crabs are adorable! I had no idea that they exhibit this behavior — I would have thought there were plenty of shells of all sizes available.

  3. Stephen
    I wonder why did natural selection favor this instead of having their own shell grown like lobster or crabs?

    • darwinwins
      Why go to the expense of growing your own shell when there are perfectly good shells littering the sea floor? Put your resources into reproduction. Just a guess.

      • Peter N
        …after all, that’s our strategy, more or less!

        • rickflick
          I now live in a house bigger than the previous one, and, true, I have one offspring to show for it.

  4. Smokedpaprika
    Great video!

  5. JezGrove
    Slightly off-topic, but David Attenborough recently came top in an opinion poll of who Brits were asked who their dream prime minister would be: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/david-attenborough-named-as-uks-dream-prime-minister-a4337101.html

  6. darwinwins
    Hermit crab inequality apparently mirrors our own. Curious.

    https://phys.org/news/2020-01-hermit-crabs-lesson-wealth-inequality.html

  7. Muffy Ferro
    So wonderful to see that cooperative behavior! Funny little creatures 🙂

