Sequential shell swaps in hermit crabs

Here’s another Attenborough video featuring the lifelong attempts of hermit crabs to find shells that fit them as they grow. A hermit crab without a shell is a pathetic thing (see several at 2:39), easily taken by predators or cooked by the sun. Here’s a stunning behavior in which a line of crabs forms in order of size, with the aim of each one swapping up to a bigger shell within a matter of minutes. Or course, the biggest crab needs an empty bigger shell to move into, which apparently is the case here. The picture of the lineup at 1:32 is fantastic.

The video comes from “Life Story,” part of the great BBC Earth series.