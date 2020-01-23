I think we’ll continue with evolutionary biologist John Avise’s Antarctic-region photos until they’re exhausted, which will be a few more days. The rest of them are penguins, which of course I feature with great joy. We’ll have one species each day. John’s captions are indented.
Gentoo Penguin (Pygoscelis papua):
Delightful!
“The total breeding population is estimated to be over 600,000 birds. Gentoos breed monogamously, and infidelity is typically punished with banishment from the colony.”
Good to know they have a sense of morality.