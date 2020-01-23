Readers’ wildlife photos

I think we’ll continue with evolutionary biologist John Avise’s Antarctic-region photos until they’re exhausted, which will be a few more days. The rest of them are penguins, which of course I feature with great joy. We’ll have one species each day. John’s captions are indented.

Gentoo Penguin (Pygoscelis papua):

 

  1. Dominic
    Delightful!

    PS Costas Hummingbirds – https://twitter.com/i/status/1219258604970299392

  2. rickflick
    “The total breeding population is estimated to be over 600,000 birds. Gentoos breed monogamously, and infidelity is typically punished with banishment from the colony.”

    Good to know they have a sense of morality.

