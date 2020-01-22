Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and today I’ll be flying back to a Chicago just as cold as Boston (right now it’s 21° F or -6° C in Boston). It’s National Southern Food Day (America’s finest regional cuisine), National Blonde Brownie Day (another word for a square, soft, chocolate-chip cookie), National Hot Sauce Day, National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day (most pressing: “When do I get fed?”), and Roe v. Wade Day, celebrating the day in 1973 when the U.S. Supreme Court declared that women have a Constitutionally protected right to abortion. (This ruling is, of course, precarious, in danger of being overturned by Trump’s Supreme Court).

It’s Grandfather’s Day in Poland, and, in the UK, #LibraryShelfieDay, celebrating book collections (check out the tweets at the hashtag site (h/t: Dom).

Posting will be light today and tomorrow but, as ever, I do my best, and I ain’t done bad while I’m in Cambridge.

News of the Day: I haven’t watched much news, but the squabbling is underway about the rules that will obtain in the Senate during Trump’s impeachment. His own fate is not at stake, for, barring some huge revelation, he’ll be acquitted given that it takes 67 Senators to convict him. What’s at stake is which, if any, Republicans will vote for conviction, as that may reduce their chances of re-election. (Such is the insane America we inhabit today.) Hillary Clinton continues her bitterness, now saying that she won’t commit to supporting Bernie Sanders if he becomes the Democratic candidate.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is a series of seven drawings recounting the life of Anna May Wong (1905-1961), the first Chinese-American movie star in Hollywood, who featured in both silent and “talkie” films. It wasn’t clear to me why Wong (whose story I knew a bit about) was featured today, as she was born on January 3 and died on February 3. But C|Net explains:

Ninety-seven years ago Wednesday, a silent movie called The Toll of the Sea went into general release in movie theaters, giving movie audiences their first good look at Anna May Wong. It was the first leading role for Wong, an actress considered to be Hollywood’s first Chinese-American movie star.

Here’s that silent movie apparently filmed in two-tone Technicolor and thus not colorized. Wong shows up at 01:24:

And here’s a 5-minute video biography of Wong (note the cat at 4:34).

Stuff that happened on January 22 include:

1901 – Edward VII is proclaimed King after the death of his mother, Queen Victoria.

1905 – Bloody Sunday in Saint Petersburg, beginning of the 1905 revolution.

1924 – Ramsay MacDonald becomes the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1946 – Creation of the Central Intelligence Group , forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency.

, forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency. 1957 – Israel withdraws from the Sinai Peninsula.

1973 – The Supreme Court of the United States delivers its decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, legalizing elective abortion in all fifty states.

Let’s hope that stare decisis rules if this decision is reconsidered by the Supreme Court, which is entirely possible.

1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer computer to popularize the computer mouse and the graphical user interface, is introduced during a Super Bowl XVIII television commercial.

Heres that first Mac: the 128K from 1984. For a long time I used something very like this, and it seems so primitive now! I still have one sitting around somewhere, as I hoped it would become an antique. I guess that didn’t happen.

Notables born on this day include:

1552 – Walter Raleigh, English poet, soldier, courtier, and explorer (d. 1618)

1561 – Francis Bacon, English philosopher and politician, Attorney General for England and Wales (d. 1626)

1645 – William Kidd, Scottish sailor and pirate hunter (probable; d. 1701)

Captain Kidd was accused of piracy, and hanged for that in 1701. His body remained suspended (gibbeted) over the Thames River for three years as a deterrent.

1788 – Lord Byron, English poet and playwright (d. 1824)

1840 – Ernest Wilberforce, English bishop (d. 1907)

1849 – August Strindberg, Swedish novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1898 – Sergei Eisenstein, Russian director and screenwriter (d. 1948)

1908 – Lev Landau, Azerbaijani-Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1931 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1938 – Peter Beard, Australian photographer and author

1959 – Linda Blair, American actress

Here’s Beard’s “Elephants and baboons under Kilamanjaro“:

Those who succumbed on January 22 include:

1666 – Shah Jahan, Mughal emperor (b. 1592) [JAC: He built the Taj Mahal as a tomb for his wife; he is buried there as well.]

1901 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (b. 1819)

1968 – Duke Kahanamoku, American swimmer and water polo player (b. 1890)

1994 – Telly Savalas, American actor (b. 1924)

2008 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor and director (b. 1979)

2012 – Joe Paterno, American football player and coach (b. 1926)

2018 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American sci-fi and fantasy novelist (b. 1929)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees a bug:

Hili: What is it? A: I don’t know, get a magnifying glass and take a look.

In Polish:

Hili: Co to jest?

Ja: Nie wiem, weź szkło powiększające i zobacz.

From Jinx the Squirrel: pulling up an owl’s pants:

A cat gif:

From reader Beth:

All tweets save the last are from Matthew. The first is Yosemite’s famous “firefall”:

If Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park is flowing in February & the weather conditions are just right, the setting sun illuminates the waterfall, making it glow orange & red. This footage by Beth Pratt is possibly one of the best proofs [full video: https://t.co/17UO98UaGM] pic.twitter.com/rQbt2tjt9S — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 20, 2020

Into a dust storm:

Nyngan‘s Grace Behsman took this video of a huge dust storm rolling in as they approached town. Watch til end – scary moment when the storm overtakes and everything goes black. The dust storm has swept the west & is encroaching Dubbo. Remember: not everyone’s celebrating rain 😔 pic.twitter.com/5VMLrFbrrT — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) January 19, 2020

The hotline to God:

Thank you for praying to God.

All angels are currently busy assisting other galaxies.

We appreciate your penitence. Your plea is important to Us. Please stay on your knees and your prayer will be answered in the order it was received. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) January 20, 2020

What a gentle pachyderm!

woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30 — Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

Matthew’s comment on the following tweet: “Can’t blame ‘em! That’s the point, surely!” And the paper in Forensic Sciences reporting this phenomenon is here.

So. Feral cats and body farms. Feral Cats Break Into Body Farm to Eat Decomposing Human Corpses https://t.co/37Qp3Psuse — Lisa Buckley, PhD 🦃🐾🐾 (@Lisavipes) January 19, 2020

Be sure you listen to this “butt music” at the YouTube link. It’s nice:

"In the Hieronymuss Bosch's "The Garden of Earthly Delights" painting there is some music written on the butt of one of the characters in hell.

But how sounds this 15th Century melody?

Here is how is the 600-years-old butt music from hell sounds: https://t.co/IJUOzabVL4 " pic.twitter.com/Ah3ShDwPOe — Build Soil & Make Refugia (@BuildSoil) December 30, 2019

The big sum of money in the grant below comes, of course, from Templeton (the Templeton Religious Trust). Matthew’s comment: “In fact its just science outreach for the church ffs. Let them read Nature!”

@churchofengland is using £3.4 million to end the so-called war between science and religion. @mcleish_t is leading the project and will be speaking to William Crawley — BBC Radio 4 Sunday (@BBCR4Sunday) January 18, 2020

And my response:

The money for this project is of course coming from a Templeton organization (see https://t.co/hgRHU4XZbt).

But the war won't end until either religion disappears or believers make no claims about what's real in the Universe. https://t.co/PYGMVxcokk — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) January 21, 2020