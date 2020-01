Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “kit”, came with the email note:

“Science and religion again. And it won’t be the last time.”

Indeed; one could have called this strip Faith Versus Fact, and I suppose it summarizes my book in just four panels. It’s a particularly good strip, but of course I’m biased.

Voilà:

Go here to become a Patreon of the strip, and here to buy the latest collection of cartoons (I wrote the foreword).