I almost never visit the My Modern Met site, but it must be good, as I often get suggestions from readers about articles there. I think I found this one on my own, but probably through Facebook. It’s the story of how an enterprising young photographer, Jon Carmichael, took a spectacular photo of a solar eclipse. Click on the screenshot to see the story.
The date was August 21, 2017, and you may remember that there was a total eclipse that day visible in much of the U.S. (I saw part of it, though it was overcast in Chicago). Carmichael decided to try to photograph the eclipse from in the air—on a commercial flight.
He chose a Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to St. Louis, Missouri, which would put him in the path of the eclipse when he was in the air. But he neglected to buy the early boarding option, which was only $15, so he wasn’t sure that, given Southwest’s seating policy, he’d get a window seat on the proper side of the plane to take his picture. The site above gives the rest of the story, which features Southwest’s trademark hospitality:
When he explained his mission to the Southwest flight crew, not only did they ensure he’d get a great seat, but the captain actually went outside the plane to clean the window for a crystal clear shot. During the flight itself, the pilots circled a few times to provide all passengers with a spectacular view.
When it came time for the moment of totality, Carmichael was ready. He shot over 1,200 photos in two minutes and managed to perfectly capture the total eclipse over Snake River. It’s an image that Inc.calls “history’s most amazing photo.” A 10-foot laser-crystal c-print of 108 now hangs in Twitter’s New York offices.
The photo below, the one under discussion, is apparently a mosaic of his images that took a year to create. You can buy a print on Carmichael’s website. It truly is a stunning photo, though it’s not really one picture but a montage.
Here’s a video of the episode made by Southwest Airlines, which even shows the pilot cleaning the window.
Carmichael and the pilots:
It’s a good picture, but “History’s Most Amazing Photo” is a *very* high bar, and the Apollo 8 “Earthrise” photograph by Bill Anders is a far more worthy contender.
I witnessed the August 2017 eclipse too, but from ground level, in central Idaho.
The Pale Blue Dot picture wasn’t too shabby either. Can that be considered a ‘photo’? Or the more recent Black Hole picture. Can that be considered a ‘photo’?
Yes, it can be considered a “photo” in which light (with short wavelength) is replaced by radio waves of much longer wavelengths. The “lens” had in fact the size of the Earth, it was a combination of radiation received by radio telescopes distributed over the Earth.
Right. “Earthrise” is better. Not only that, we have eclipses all the time. What’s the big deal? First photo of a black hole beats that. Also the Hubble’s “Deep Field”:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hubble_Deep_Field
Yes, i agree. I mean how do you take a picture of Earth?
Agreed. Though I would say this is truly an “awesome” photo, using the true definition of the criminally overused word. It’s an awesome photo, I like the story behind it, and I’m happy to consider it in the highest echelon of photographs ever taken. But “History’s Most Amazing Photo” is a challenging label. Anyway, regardless of what people are calling it, I’m glad to now have learned about this!
I also go with “Earthrise”. Today, we take it for granted but keep in mind, before Apollo 8, we had never seen the Earth like that. And it was not a live pic. There was grainy black and white video shot from space but back in those days we used film. So we did not get the full effect until a week after Apollo 8 returned to earth. The film was developed, NASA released the picture and it was on the front page of just about every newspaper in the world. And here we are, about 51 years later where most people do not know what film is or that newspaper were all about print format.
Well, that was unexpectedly interesting!
I love it that the pilots put so much effort in it!
I witnessed a total eclipse around 1970 in Savannah. I very eerie experience. Worth the four hour drive to get there.
Totally agree. I went up to Wyoming for the total eclipse and highly recommend to everyone to make the effort. Perfectly clear and an other-worldly experience.
A great photo, but 11 months to work on? I spend quite a long time on post production, but my wife would have some questions to ask if I spent 11 months on one photo! It would be fascinating to hear some more about the challenges of stitching together all the shots he got. Just controlling for exposure must have been a nightmare.
Also, is it cynical to think this might have always been a commission from Twitter, with the backstory downplaying the commercial links?
Remarkable that you can see the curvature of the earth. I expect that is from stitching together many pictures.
What curvature???? The Earth is flat.
From your friends at the Flat Earth Society.
https://www.tfes.org/
Friends of anti-vaxxers and Tangerine Wanker supporters everywhere.