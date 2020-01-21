Winners, Bird Photographer of the Year contest

It looks as if today’s post will be on science, which is good because I’m sure that you, like me, are tired of the endless and often depressing news about politics.
My Modern Met (click on screenshot below) has a selection of winners from the 2019 Bird Photographer of the Year contest, now in its fourth year. (You can see all the winners here.) I’ve chosen seven that appeal to me, but you can see all the winners at the link in the last sentence.
I’ve put the captions and credits below the photos, but My Modern Met has more information on how each photo was made and the circumstances of its making.
“Dalmatian Pelican Pelecanus crispus.” by Caron Steele (United Kingdom). Winner, Bird Photographer of the Year and People’s Choice Category. Gold Award, Best Portrait. Photo taken at Lake Kerkini, Greece.
‘Black-crowned Night-heron Nycticorax nycticorax.’ by Thomas Hinsche (Germany). Winner, Best Portfolio. Photo taken in Kiskunság National Park, Hungary.
“Reeves’s Pheasant Syrmaticus reevesii.” by Hu Yi (China). Bronze Award, Bird Behavior. Photo taken in Xinyang City, Henan Province, China.
“Snowy Owl Bubo scandiacus.” by Chad Larsen (Canada). Gold Award, Garden and Urban Birds. Photo taken in Saskatchewan, Canada.
by Liron Gertsman (Canada). Bronze Award, Birds in Flight. Taken in Yasuni National Park, Ecuador.
“Black Skimmer Rynchops niger.” by Nikunj Patel (United States of America). Gold Award, Birds in Flight. Photo taken in Ocean City, New Jersey, United States of America.
And of course we must have a duck!
“Long-tailed Duck Clangula hyemalis.” by Martin Eschholz (Germany). Bronze Award, Garden and Urban Birds. Photo taken in Port of Vardø, Varanger, Norway.
h/t: Merilee
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Gorgeous photos
I remember the duck photo from WEIT last year, I think
🐾🐾(no bird footprints)
Amazing photos – thanks for posting them!
Great stuff! This sort of thing is inspiring.
I love pelicans. Like many birds, graceful on the wing but clumsy on the ground. Watching a squadron of brown pelicans skimming the wave crests along the Oregon coast is a joy.
Inspirationa imagesl. Sigh, if only.