Winners, Bird Photographer of the Year contest

It looks as if today’s post will be on science, which is good because I’m sure that you, like me, are tired of the endless and often depressing news about politics.

My Modern Met (click on screenshot below) has a selection of winners from the 2019 Bird Photographer of the Year contest, now in its fourth year. (You can see all the winners here.) I’ve chosen seven that appeal to me, but you can see all the winners at the link in the last sentence.

I’ve put the captions and credits below the photos, but My Modern Met has more information on how each photo was made and the circumstances of its making.

And of course we must have a duck!

h/t: Merilee