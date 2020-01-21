Bernie deep-sixes Cenk Uygur

Well, I couldn’t resist some politics. I recently wondered, “How is Young Turks host Cenk Uygur faring in his campaign for a Congressional seat?” You may know that Uygur is running for the House seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill after she was involved in a bit of a scandal.
So I looked him up and found this article from a month ago, detailing how The Bern withdrew his endorsement of Uygur after Cenk’s ugly history on social media was revealed. (This was no one-off tweet or Facebook post, but an entire history of odious behavior.)
Given his history of temper tantrums, sexist comments, denial of the Armenian genocide (I believe he finally accepted it, reluctantly), and bigotry against Jews, blacks, gays—you name it—I agree with Sanders.
The chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party characterized Uygur this way:
“This man has spent decades, including up until recently, attacking women, the LGBTQ community, Jews, Muslims, Asian-Americans and African Americans,” he said in a statement. “His vulgarity, his hate speech and divisive rhetoric have no place in our party.”
Nor does he have the temperament for a leader. When I saw the video of him berating airline gate agents when his flight was delayed (that video has mysteriously disappeared, although there’s one he made justifying his behavior), I realized this was an entitled, first-class jerk who loved throwing his weight around. He may have progressive sentiments, but he has the mind and demeanor of a frat boy.
Uygur is running against Christy Smith, a California assemblywoman with a very good record of accomplishment in the state legislature. If you’re voting in the 25th Congressional District of California, vote for Smith. I’m Jerry Coyne, and I endorse this message.
I agree with you, Jerry. When I see his video’s I get a vibe that reminds me of the
BRUCE BANNISTER–HULK change,
he can be very rational, but then LOOK OUT.
If you have the time, look at that three hour video on the internet/youtube of SAM HARRIS TALKING TO UYGER—TO GET AN IDEA OF how he talks to people. With Sam Harris being so cool and collected, its fascinating to watch.
Cenk has apologized when it comes to the comments he made years ago. He also recognized that he was wrong about the Armenian Genocide.
His temper tantrum and bad treatment of airline personnel was just a few years ago. Also, have a look at his Muslim apologetics (and rude behavior) in that Sam Harris interview.
At this point it might be a plus for this bozo to see Bernie running from him. I think Bernie is toast after the job he got from Hilary Clinton. Nobody survives that flogging. She ripped old Bernie up. If he had been a long time democrat party guy he may have survived this but he is cooked.
I disagree about Hillary–I think she came out looking vindictive, nasty, and divisive. Her disapprobation may in fact help Bernie, but at any rate it doesn’t help her.
I’m not Bernie’s biggest fan, but I would defend him against Clinton’s onslaught.
I couldn’t believe that she wouldn’t commit to endorsing him if he is the nominee. She could have just said that she would endorse whomever the nominee ends up being and left it at that. It really feels like revenge for Bernie being slow at endorsing her back in 2016, and seems kind of petty.
Certainly everyone is entitled to their opinion on this. But he is a candidate, not Hilary. He is also what I said before, not really of the Democratic party. Why Hilary went after him, I don’t know but the idea that he comes out better because of this is laughable. Yes, but what do I know. No much but I’m the guy that said long ago that Trump would be impeached with no support here from anyone.
Here in the 25th we had a difficult time getting rid of Steve Knight, the previous occupant. Knight is a fierce anti-choice conservative who voted with Trump 96% of the time, so we rejoiced when Katie Porter took the seat. (Personally I think she should have toughed it out.) Knight is running again, and Christy Smith is the only viable choice–Uygur is considered something of an oddity and distraction.
CU.. “American Airlines is a super shitty airline!” [22 mins]
CU.. “Why You Should NEVER Fly American Airlines” [9 mins]
There are other videos available CU seems to have live streamed quite a bit at the airport & there’s others he’s edited later – I haven’t watched any vids as he’s too ranty for me.