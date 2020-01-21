Bernie deep-sixes Cenk Uygur

Well, I couldn’t resist some politics. I recently wondered, “How is Young Turks host Cenk Uygur faring in his campaign for a Congressional seat?” You may know that Uygur is running for the House seat vacated by Democrat Katie Hill after she was involved in a bit of a scandal.

So I looked him up and found this article from a month ago, detailing how The Bern withdrew his endorsement of Uygur after Cenk’s ugly history on social media was revealed. (This was no one-off tweet or Facebook post, but an entire history of odious behavior.)

Given his history of temper tantrums, sexist comments, denial of the Armenian genocide (I believe he finally accepted it, reluctantly), and bigotry against Jews, blacks, gays—you name it—I agree with Sanders.

The chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party characterized Uygur this way:

“This man has spent decades, including up until recently, attacking women, the LGBTQ community, Jews, Muslims, Asian-Americans and African Americans,” he said in a statement. “His vulgarity, his hate speech and divisive rhetoric have no place in our party.”

Nor does he have the temperament for a leader. When I saw the video of him berating airline gate agents when his flight was delayed (that video has mysteriously disappeared, although there’s one he made justifying his behavior), I realized this was an entitled, first-class jerk who loved throwing his weight around. He may have progressive sentiments, but he has the mind and demeanor of a frat boy.

Uygur is running against Christy Smith, a California assemblywoman with a very good record of accomplishment in the state legislature. If you’re voting in the 25th Congressional District of California, vote for Smith. I’m Jerry Coyne, and I endorse this message.