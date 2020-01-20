Reader’s wildlife photos

In honor of Penguin Awareness Day (see #PenguinAwarenessDay), we have some lovely penguin photographs taken by evolutionary biologist John Avise from UC Irvine. Here are King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) from South Georgia. (John’s notes and IDs are indented).
Me with a couple of my new buddies:
Youngster molting:
Adélie Penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae):
JAC: I love this one:
Nesting rookery:
Chinstrap Penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus):
