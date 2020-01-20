Reader’s wildlife photos

In honor of Penguin Awareness Day (see #PenguinAwarenessDay), we have some lovely penguin photographs taken by evolutionary biologist John Avise from UC Irvine. Here are King Penguins (Aptenodytes patagonicus) from South Georgia. (John’s notes and IDs are indented).

Me with a couple of my new buddies:

Youngster molting:

Adélie Penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae):

JAC: I love this one:

Nesting rookery:

Chinstrap Penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus):

3 Comments

  1. Debra Coplan
    Posted January 20, 2020 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    Fantastic and really fun photos.
    Thank you for the whole set! Wonderful.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 20, 2020 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Great photos on a wonderful trip.

    Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 20, 2020 at 8:55 am | Permalink

    JAC: I love this one …

    “Flightless,” my ass.

    Reply

