NYT endorses both Klobuchar and Warren for President

Today’s New York Times broke with precedent, endorsing two candidates for President as the Iowa caucus approaches. Those candidates are Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. (Read the editorial for why they don’t endorse the others: Biden and Sanders, for instance, are deemed too old, and should make room for younger folk).
It’s curious that the paper would endorse two candidates when the editorial’s purpose in endorsements is to name the candidate the paper most favors. Further, they endorsed both a centrist and a “progressive.”
Why did they do this? My cynical view is that their real favorite, given the paper’s increasing wokeness, is Warren, but they knew that if they endorsed only her, they would a.) lose readers and b.) perhaps actually hurt Warren because the GOP would tar her as a “New-York-Times-endorsed liberal.” So they tempered their endorsement by adding someone more towards the center, but still on the Left.
Klobuchar of course has no chance to get the nomination—FiveThirtyEight puts her polling numbers at 2.9%—so the Times is merely hedging its bets, throwing in an unelectable but centrist candidate to complement whom they really endorse.
But of course I may be wrong. Weigh in below, preferably after reading the endorsement.
Wishy-washy BS.
The NYT sets up the issues with its customary competency and balance. But, Jeez, folks, have the nads to make a pick.
What the editorial seems to be saying is who NOT to vote for as much as to who to vote for. To the progressives it advises that Sanders is too old and too rigid. To the moderates it points out that Biden is too old and too much a creature of the past. Except for Warren and Klobuchar, the other candidates have severe weaknesses, such as Bloomberg, who has a very mixed history and is trying to buy the election. I think the paper is correct that Warren and Klobuchar represent the better of the two wings of the Democratic Party. Although her chances to gain the nomination are slim, I support Klobuchar as the person with the best policies and the best chance of winning the general election.
I agree that it is odd that the editorial board could not decide on one candidate. It is as if it was treating the Democratic Party as two separate parties. One thing is for sure: if Trump is to be defeated, the two wings must unite on Election Day no matter who the candidate is. I hope that all people who call themselves Democrats acknowledge this very obvious point.
Covering their bases.
I don’t spend much “time” attempting to figure out the Times. Since they talked about all candidates maybe they are saying it is time for a woman. Did I say time enough?
Chrissake, why don’t they just put a sticker of that famous Saul Steinberg New Yorker cover “View of the World from 9th Avenue” on her forehead? 🙂